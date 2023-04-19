LYNDON CENTER — Tanner Bushee (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Colby Granger (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Josh Worthington (2-for-4, RBI) helped fuel Division I Mt. Anthony to an 11-1 win over Lyndon in the Vikings’ season opener at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday.

Bushee (five innings, three hits, two walks, seven Ks) and Worthington (two innings, three hits, run) teamed up on the mound as well.

