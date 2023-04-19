LYNDON CENTER — Tanner Bushee (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Colby Granger (2-for-5, two RBIs) and Josh Worthington (2-for-4, RBI) helped fuel Division I Mt. Anthony to an 11-1 win over Lyndon in the Vikings’ season opener at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday.
Bushee (five innings, three hits, two walks, seven Ks) and Worthington (two innings, three hits, run) teamed up on the mound as well.
Zach Hale (two doubles) and Cam Berry each turned in two-hit games for Lyndon and Eli Hooker (1-for-1) had the lone RBI.
Austin Wheeler (two innings, two hits, two walks, three strikeouts, two runs, zero earned), Wyatt Mason (2 2/3 IP, four hits, two walks, eight Ks, six runs, three earned) and Hooker (2 1/3 IP, three hits, three Ks, three runs, one earned) pitched for Lyndon.
The Vikings committed six errors in a season-opening loss.
“Very sloppy game for us,” Vikings coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “The lack of outdoor field time showed up today.”
LI (0-1) travels to Oxbow on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 12, OXBOW 2 (6): In Wells River, Kris Fennimore went 2-for-3 with a double, run and four RBIs as the Bucks improved to 3-0.
Blue Mountain led 9-2 entering the bottom of the sixth before tacking on three more runs to enact the mercy rule.
Evan Dennis (2-for-3, three runs, RBI, three steals), Kason Blood (double, two runs, two steals) and Brody Kingsbury (two runs, two RBIs, two steals) also got in on the action.
Ricky Fennimore pitched five innings of one-hit, run-free baseball, striking out five.
Chase Lund pitched 4 1/3 for Oxbow, giving up three hits and seven runs (six earned) while walking five and striking out six.
BMU (3-0) welcomes Thetford on Thursday.
DANVILLE 22, WILLIAMSTOWN 0 (5): In Williamstown, Dusty Loura Bumps went 5-for-5 with a double, walk and five RBIs and Hunter Horne tossed a five-inning two-hitter while striking out seven as the Bears secured their first win of the season in convincing fashion.
Danville led 6-0 after two innings, then added six more in the fourth and hung 10 on the board in the fifth.
Sebastian Eldred (3-for-4, walk, three RBIs) and Cooper Calkins (2-for-2, double, two walks, two RBI) helped get the offense moving.
Eighth graders Connor Winn (two-run single) and Leo Kantrowitz and freshman Thomas Gouge each picked up their first career hits.
“Great bounce back from Saturday,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “The guys put the ball in play and we were able to string together hits today. We got contributions up and down the lineup. Hunter was solid on the mound. He hit his spots and we were much improved in the field behind him.”
Danville (1-1) is at Northfield on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
MOUNT ANTHONY 8, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, the two-time defending Division II state champion Vikings were handed their first loss since 2021 in Tuesday’s season opener.
It was also just Lyndon’s third regular season loss since the end of the 2017 season.
The Division I Patriots scored two runs in the first inning which is where the score would stay until a five-run fifth broke things open.
Madisyn Crossman (3-for-4, triple, RBI), Taylor Grogan (three RBIs) and Sophie Sausville (3-for-4, double, RBI) paced Mount Anthony at the plate while Abbey Foster went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
Lyndon tallied its run in the fifth and was plagued offensively by three double plays.
Rylie Taylor had a double and a triple while Sarah Tanner (triple) and Abby Fillion also had two hits.
Jaydin Royer (three Ks) took the loss in the circle, going seven innings and giving up three earned runs on nine hits and four walks.
LI (0-1) heads to Oxbow on Thursday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 16, BELMONT 2 (5): In Whitefield, Tara St Cyr hit an inside-the-park home run during the Spartans’ home loss.
White Mountains got down early after allowing 10 runs in the second inning.
St Cyr (2-for-2) sent a shot over the left fielder’s head in the fifth inning and made it all the way around for the Spartans’ first score. Kaitlin Wheeler scored their second run on a passed ball.
“Ava Simpson made some key plays at shortstop and Jaylin Bennett continues to be strong behind the plate,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said.
White Mountains (0-4) makes its way to Mascoma Valley on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
ESSEX SWEEPS AT SBHS: In South Burlington, both the Hornets boys and girls track and field teams were victorious in an 11-school meet.
The North Country girls team score of 59.5 was fourth highest and the boys (43.5) placed seventh.
The Essex girls posted a score of 263.9, followed by South Burlington (88.2) and BFA-St. Albans (70). The Hornet boys won with a score of 162.5, beating out Colchester (110) and South Burlington (95).
Sabine Brueck led the Falcons with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (49.75) and was second in both the 100 hurdles (18.90 seconds) and high jump (1.55 meters). Morgan Shaffer was third in high jump (1.40) and Reeve Applegate (300 hurdles, 55.18) and Willow Clements (800, 2:39.32) each secured fourth-place finishes.
NC’s team of Applegate, Charli Kellaway, Clements and Brueck also placed second in the 4x400, finishing in 4:33.51.
For the Falcon boys, Liam Beatty placed second in 300 hurdles (45.43) and third in 110 hurdles (20.68). AJ Esposito was fifth in the 1,500 (4:41.05).
The 4x100 team of Beatty, Cooper Hodgeman, Vincent Mutter and Caden Colburn (48.80) grabbed third and Beatty, Hodgeman, Koyle Dennis and Jason Pelletier secured fourth in the 4x400 (3:55.38).
BOYS LACROSSE
COLCHESTER 4, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Colchester, Mason Cardinal tallied two goals and an assist as the Lakers downed the Hilltoppers.
Cooper Blondin and Aaron Laquerre had Colchester’s other goals and Will Mullins (two) and Brady LeVasseur were credited with assists.
Ethan St. Laurence and Ryder Busto scored for St. J.
Conner Brigham had 11 saves in the loss, two more than Colchester’s Kieran Phillips.
St. J (1-1) hosts Mt. Abraham on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
MONTPELIER 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, Maya Auger had the lone Falcon victory in a loss to the Solons.
Auger won in a tie-breaker, 2-6, 6-0, 10-5.
NCU travels to BFA-St. Albans on Thursday.
