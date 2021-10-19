Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Peoples Tops Vikings 3-1

MORRISVILLE — Sadie Baranyay and Weslie Carlson had a goal and assist each as Peoples Academy overcame an early goal by Lyndon Institute senior Arya DeGeorge for a 3-1 win on senior day Tuesday. It snapped a seven-game losing streak for the hosts (3-10).
It was 1-1 until late in the game when Carlson, the Wolves’ lone senior, had the game-winner at 74:36. With 1:04 remaining in regulation Anna Isselhardt got the insurance goal on Baranyay’s assist.
PA freshman Onyx Baird made five saves in only her second game in goal. DeGeorge got her goal 9:06 into the contest. It was the last scheduled regular-season game for the Vikings (0-13).
BURLINGTON 3, SJA 1: Tied 1-1 in the first half in St. Johnsbury, the visiting SeaWolves (8-2-3) took a 2-1 halftime lead and got the lone second-half goal to go to an 8-2-3 won-lost record.
Hannah Amadon converted a crossing pass from Maggie Zschau with 11:30 to go in the first half. Brooks Deshaw then gave Burlington the lead back with eight minutes to go for a 2-1 halftime lead. Deshaw scored again with 36:24 to go in the second, and the teams played to a scoreless standoff from there.
Hayden Wilkins had six saves for the Hilltoppers, to three for BHS’ Vivian Halliday. St. J takes a 5-6 record into Wednesday’s 6:30 senior night game at Fairbanks Field with Colchester.
HAZEN 2, RICHFORD 0: In their last home game of the season in Hardwick, the Wildcats made it count with their first win of the season on goals by junior Alexis Christensen (first half) and freshman Natalie Michaud (second half). Sophomore Caitlyn Davidson assisted on the latter goal.
Freshman Madeline Kaiser made 11 saves for the winners (1-11-1), who play their regular-season finale Friday at Twinfield. Aubrey Dadden made nine saves for Richford (5-6).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CVU 3, LYNDON 1: In Hinesburg, the undefeated Redhawks won the first two sets 25-11 and 25-20 before LI hung in to edge the Redhawks 25-23 in the third. That led to a one-sided fourth set, 25-7 for the win.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Vikings (6-7), who close out their regular season Thursday at home with South Burlington.
