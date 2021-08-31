WHITEFIELD, N.H — Evie Burger scored twice and the Profile Patriots defense made the rest easy as the visiting Pats blanked White Mountains Regional 5-0 on Tuesday.
Neither Patriots goaltender, Morgan Presby in the first half or Annabelle Mullins in the second, needed to make a save, Profile coach Kevin Fraser said.
“Profile maintained possession throughout the match,” he noted. “Setting up quality scoring opportunities and converting. Evie Burger coming off the bench has scored five goals in the two games this season.”
Burger’s goals came six minutes apart in the second half. Madison McLaren and Mya Brown had the first-half goals, and Maddie Koehler’s PK with less than five minutes left in regulation concluded the scoring.
Carissa Challinor had 10 saves for the Spartans, who next visit Gilford on Friday. Next for the Patriots, a Thursday home game with Pittsburg-Canaan.
LITTLETON 4, PITTSBURG 2: In their season opener in Pittsburg, the Crusaders’ Lauren McKee had two goals as defending champion Littleton outshot the host Yellowjackets 24-15.
Bre Lemay and Josie Bryant also scored for Littleton, which led 2-1 at the half. Jacquelin Giroux scored 2:31 into the second half for a 3-2 score before Lemay’s goal accounted for the final score.
Littleton plays its home opener Thursday at 3 with Groveton.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 5, MOULTONBOROUGH 1: In the annual game of Panthers in Moultonborough, the host Panthers had no answer for Lisbon senior Dylan Colby (three goals, assist) and junior Brian Cavanaugh (goal, three assists). They had their first two goals and assists in the first half, with the visiting Panthers taking a 2-0 intermission lead.
Cavanaugh’s goal, assisted by Colby, made it 3-0. Colby then got his hat trick on senior Isley Rose’s assist, and Lisbon wrapped up the scoring on a goal by freshman Alex Wilcox.
“Liked the way we played, a lot of kids got in,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said in this, his 34th season, noting the Panthers had a 22-9 shots advantage. “I’d have to say Moultonborough is rebuilding this year.”
Lisbon is at Littleton in its next game Sept. 8.
PITTSBURG 3, LITTLETON 1: After a scoreless first half in Pittsburg, the Yellowjackets scored twice in four minutes, then the teams traded the last two goals down the stretch.
“We came out flat in the second half and they took advantage in the first 10 minutes with two quick goals,” LHS Crusaders coach Luke Driscoll said. “Pittsburg keeper Logan Phillips came up big several times for them in both halves (15 saves).” Littleton keeper Kyke Fuentes finished with 11 saves.
LHS’s goal was scored in the 53rd minute by sophomore Cam Cook, on an assist by classmate Joelevy Perez. The Crusaders look for their first win in their Thursday home opener with Groveton.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 1, PROFILE 0: In Whitefield, the Spartans’ Logan Ames scored 19 minutes into the second half on a rainbow shot that went over the Profile keeper’s head. “We had several scoring opportunities that we did not convert. Our defense is strong, but we will need to learn to move the ball around better up top,” Patriots coach Brent Detamore said. “Jack Price did a great job as sweeper and his supporting members of defense did very well.
“There are many things for us to learn from this loss, and I know my boys are looking forward to meeting up with WMR later this season.” In the meantime the Spartans visit Berlin Thursday at 4, while Profile hosts Pittsburg, also Thursday at 4.
