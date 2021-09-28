ST. JOHNSBURY — Kyle Clairmont and Chance Therrien each scored in the second half as Champlain Valley stormed back to knock off St. Johnsbury in a back-and-forth Metro Division thriller on Tuesday.
Brandon Demars finished a feed from Aiden Brody with 3 minutes to halftime to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead.
But Kyle Clairmont (Therrien assist) tied it 1-all with 26 minutes to play and Therrien won it with 2:28 to play after St. j failed to clear the ball.
It was the second straight one-goal Metro loss for St. J after a 3-0-1 start. The Hilltoppers visit St. Albans on Friday.
PROFILE 1, LISBON 0: In Lisbon, Alex Leslie tucked home a shot off of a cross with 8 minutes left in the first half as the Patriots (4-3-2) held on for a key road win.
The Panthers (6-4) had a penalty kick opportunity in the second half, but it was pushed wide right.
“They outshot us 2-1. They controlled play,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said. “Not one of our better days, but good teams do that to you. They are a good team. Hopefully, we can grow from this one.”
Lisbon hosts Colebrook and Profile hosts Gorham on Friday.
FAIRFAX 8, DANVILLE 0: In Fairfax, Max Clark scored three times in a three-minute span as the Bullets rolled.
Denver Lindstrom played well in the net for Danville, DHS coach Jeremy Withers said. Danville was playing its first game in nearly two weeks, having to cancel the past three because of health and injury reasons.
Danville (0-5) is at Richford on Friday.
U-32 5, LAKE REGION 2: In Orleans, Jacob Inkel scored in the third minute and Liam Oliver tallied in the 21st minute as the Rangers opened a 2-1 lead at half, but the visiting Raiders scored four times after the break to earn the win.
Lake Region (1-5) is at Stowe on Saturday.
MONTPELIER 4, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Montpelier, Cooper Brueck scored the lone goal in the Falcons’ road loss.
NC (4-3) visits U-32 on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 7, LISBON 2: In Lisbon, Makenna Price scored twice to lead a balanced attack and the visiting Patriots bounced back following their first loss of the season.
Mya Brown, Liv White, Elaina Dimaggio, Maddie Koehler and Ella McPhaul also tallied in the win. Sophie Bell (two), McPhaul, Evie Burger and Abby Stanley added assists.
Halie Cavenaugh and Kaitlyn Clark scored for Lisbon (1-9).
Annabelle Mullins had three saves for Profile (7-1), which led 4-0 at halftime.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH COUNTRY 1, MILTON O: In Newport, Clarissa Demers scored on a feed from Bryn Jenness in the first quarter and the Falcons held on for the shutout win.
“NC dominated the game,” Falcons coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “Many shots on goal, but only able to capitalize on one.”
Ava Bouchard earned the shutout in the cage. NC (3-2) hosts Missisquoi on Thursday.
U-32 2, LYNDON 1: In East Montpelier, Morgan Ribolini and Alaina Beauregard each scored in the fourth quarter as the Raiders rallied past the Vikings.
Sarah Tanner gave Lyndon a 1-0 lead in the first quarter off a corner.
“First half of the game Lyndon did a great job controlling the ball in the offensive zone,” LI coach Jen Patridge said. “Second half U-32 outshot Lyndon. Emma Newland did an amazing job defending her goal with 25 saves.”
The Vikings (2-3) host Milton on Oct. 6.
