ST. JOHNSBURY — A hot start cooled down quickly, as St. Johnsbury scored all three of its runs in the first inning but couldn’t keep up the pace in a 10-3 loss to Champlain Valley in a Division I baseball clash on Tuesday.
CVU’s Stephen Rickert (six innings, eight hits, seven Ks) secured the win on the bump.
Zach Santos (3-for-5) and Travis Stroh (two hits) led the way at the plate, each with a double and two RBIs.
Jason Mitchell Jr. was 2-for-3 with an RBI for SJA.
Cage Thompson suffered the loss, getting hit 15 times over five innings with seven runs scoring (four earned).
SJA (5-7) travels to Mt. Mansfield on Thursday.
NORTH COUNTRY 11, LAMOILLE 1 (5)
In Newport, Tate Parker fired in 14 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Falcons over the Lancers.
Parker allowed four walks and an unearned run on the mound.
Joe Leblanc led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs and Ben West was 2-for-3.
“Tate rebounded well from his last outing, going the distance tonight for us. It was great to see him regain control of his pitches and start commanding the zone. Joe is seeing the ball really well now after a slow start.”
North Country (5-6) heads to Spaulding for a Thursday tilt.
U-32 7, LYNDON 4
In East Montpelier, the Raiders handed the Vikings their first loss since opening day while snapping a nine-game win streak in the process.
Ethan Lussier struck out five over five innings of one-hit ball, allowing, however, five runs.
Lyndon had five errors and eight passed balls in the loss.
Lussier was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Austin Wheeler and Wyatt Mason also had doubles.
“We never got off the bus today,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “It started with our bus showing up late and spiraled from there. The worst game we’ve played all year. We’ve yet to play to our potential. Tomorrow is a new day.”
Lyndon (9-2) looks to get back on track Thursday at Montpelier.
SPAULDING 9, LAKE REGION 1
In Barre, Trevor Arsenault (triple, three RBIs) and Cam Burke each smacked home runs to propel the Tide past the Rangers.
Aiden Madison was credited with the win after limiting Lake Region to three hits in four innings.
Jonathon Gilcris picked up the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) four hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings.
Aiden Poginey had two hits and an RBI for LR (1-10).
Next up is a road game at Oxbow on Thursday.
HAZEN 15, OXBOW 1 (5)
In Bradford, Brendan Moodie (two runs) and James Montgomery each had a double and three RBIs as the Wildcats eased past the Olympians.
Hazen scored five runs in both the second and fifth innings.
Besides scoring a run in the fourth, Oxbow was held in check by HU starter Andrew Menard. Menard went five innings with eight Ks, giving up three hits.
Jadon Baker (two runs) and Tyler Rivard (run, RBI) each a double for Hazen.
Losing pitcher Chase Lund let up five runs in two innings. Lund was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored Oxbow’s lone run.
The Wildcats (10-1) are at Randolph on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
SJA 3, CVU 2
In St. Johnsbury, Emersen Mitchell smoked a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth and the Hilltoppers rallied for a Metro win, their second straight victory after a five-game slide.
Cassidy Kittredge went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits and seven Ks. She stranded a runner on second while closing out the Redhawks in the seventh.
Juliette Chant took the loss, giving up two earned runs on fives hits for CVU (4-8).
The Redhawks jumped on SJA with two runs in the first. The Hilltoppers got back to within 2-1 in the fourth when Brooke-Lynne Choiniere bunted to advance Adrianna Hever from first to third and Hever scored on a throwing error.
Down 2-1 in the sixth, Lily Garey-Wright and Morgan Keach delivered back-to-back singles and following a double steal, Mitchell hit a laser off the outreached shortstop for a double to plate both runners. Mitchell finished 2-for-3 at the dish.
SJA (5-6) is at Mt. Mansfield on Thursday.
ESSEX 7, NORTH COUNTRY 1
In Essex, Maise Baker struck out 13 in a complete-game effort as the Hornets handled the Falcons.
Baker allowed just three hits, two to NCU’s Lillie Tetreault and the other to Jenna Laramie.
Laramie also went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits and two walks alongside seven Ks.
Trinity Anaya and Katie Preston had two hits apiece for Essex.
North Country (6-5) gears up for senior day Thursday against Colchester.
LYNDON 16, U-32 4
In East Montpelier, the Vikings participated in a home run derby as Rylie Taylor (two runs), Julia Bigelow (three runs) and Abby Fillion (four RBIs) each bagged round-trippers in a win over the Raiders.
Ryleigh Lefebvre had a three-hit day, with two doubles, three RBIs and a run and Sarah Tanner was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Ashleigh Simpson (hit, no runs) and Jaydin Royer (three hits, three earned runs) each tossed three innings and recorded four strikeouts in the circle for LI.
Lyndon (8-3) has Spaulding at home on Friday.
SPAULDING 11, LAKE REGION 10
In Barre, the Rangers dropped a nail-biter to the host Crimson Tide.
Rory Glassford had a huge game for Spaulding, connecting for four hits, two of which were triples, four RBIs and three runs.
Sage Johnson (double, two RBIs) had three hits while Taylor Keel (two doubles, RBI), Rebecca McKelvey (double, RBI) and Natalie Allen (double) each had two hits.
Camille Marineau was victorious in the circle.
Lauren Legacy and Madigan Wiley had two hits and two RBIs apiece in the loss. Teammate Julia Gardner also had two hits and Tessa Patrick and Alyssa Currier each had a double and an RBI.
Lake Region (3-7) plays its fifth straight on the road, Thursday at Oxbow.
TWINFIELD/DANVILLE/CABOT 25, PEOPLES 12
In Plainfield, Kendall Hale (four hits) and Aleacya Moshinskie (three hits) had back-to-back sixth-inning home runs in a win over the Wolves.
Hale tossed three-plus innings with seven strikeouts, allowing two hits and 12 walks.
Ayden Page had a 6-for-6 day at the plate while Sophia Mancini and Hannah Haverick each went 4-for-5. Maddi Duke and Ella Marshia each had a triple in the win and Austin Roos had a double.
Sarah Collier went 3-for-5 for Peoples.
Haley Michaud surrendered 24 hits and six walks across six innings while striking out four.
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (4-5) takes on Williamstown at Twinfield on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SJA 14, RICE 5
In St. Johnsbury, Maren Nitsche tallied four goals and three assists and Sophia Shippee netted four goals as the Hilltoppers raced past the Division I Green Knights.
Maggie Zschau collected five assists to go with a goal while Jenna Jones found the net twice in the win. Ruby Rolfe, Maggie Maggie Langlais and Kelsey Greenwood also scored.
Amelia Clark saved three shots while Ella Blanchard had seven in net.
“Strong performance by the girls today,” Academy coach Tom Forster said. “Dominant on the draw, the Hilltoppers also controlled the offense and took many shots on goal. The defense turned away offensive threats by Rice and held them scoreless in the first half. Too many push violations by St. J but this is something we can work on. But good positive team effort.”
Lia Caleini scored four times for Rice (3-6).
SJA (6-6) is at Vergennes on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
CVU 6, SJA 1
In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers’ lone win came at No. 5 singles as Valeria Garza defeated Maya Vander Els 9-7.
SJA (5-3) faces North Country on Wednesday.
Singles: Anna Dauerman, CV def. Dolma Sherpa, SJ 6-4, 6-0; Tabitha Bastress, CV def. Angela Meraz Cardenas, SJ 6-4, 6-0; Sage Peterson, CV def. Sofia Limoges, SJ 6-3, 6-1; Eliza Willoughby, CV def. Ivy Pavick, SJ 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5); Valeria Garza, SJ def. Maya Vander Els, CV 9-7.
Doubles: Addi Maurer/Sage Kehr, CV def. Regina Rebello/Valentina Belleza, SJ 6-1, 6-1; Ella Lisie/Stella Makay, CV def. Uma Chirkova/Victoria Gutierrez, SJ 6-2, 6-2.
TRACK & FIELD
NORTH COUNTRY SWEEPS AT LI MEET
In Lyndon Center, the North Country boys and girls track and field teams each posted identical scores of 228.5 en route to a pair of convincing wins during a six-team meet.
The Falcon girls beat out Lake Region (144), Lyndon (99.5), Lamoille (73), Spaulding (54) and Hazen (6). The field behind the NC boys included Lamoille (132), Lake Region (101.5), Lyndon (90), Spaulding (37) and Hazen (3).
Five NCU girls won individual events to help their team to victory, including: Willow Clements (800 meters, 2:38.22 seconds), Reeve Applegate (100 hurdles, 18.50), Sabine Brueck (300 hurdles, 48.07), Amelia Larsen (shot put, 8.24m) and Jodi Fortin (triple jump, 10.06).
Lake Region’s Brooklyn Hinton won both the discus (28.37 meters) and high jump (1.25). The Rangers had three other event winners, consisting of Izzy Groff (100, 14:15), Indie Haney (200, 30.30) and Isabella Hanover (long jump, 4.27).
Lyndon’s Alida Apgar won pole vault (7-0) and Streeter Middleton took javelin (27.44m).
LR won the 4x100, NCU took the 4x400 and LI snagged the 4x800.
On the boys side, Watson Laffoon won both the discus (30.02m) and javelin (33.25) for the Falcons.
Five of his teammates picked up event wins as well; Caden Colburn (100, 12.01), Vincent Mutter (200, 25.14), Alan Esposito (1,500, 4:38.38), Soren Stelma-Leonard (3,000, 10:55.52) and Zander Johansson (shot put, 9.78).
NCU also won the 4x100.
Lyndon’s Logan Perry was tops in the 110 hurdles (19.21) and 300 hurdles (48.53). Fellow Viking Aiden McKenzie won triple jump at 5.82.
For Lake Region, Luc Oliver (triple jump, 10.98), Charlie Thompson (pole vault, 3.05) and Justin Young (high jump, 1.54) all captured wins.
SJA TAKES TOP SPOTS
In Colchester, it was a victory-filled afternoon for both the St. Johnsbury boys and girls as each team found success in a five-team track and field meet.
The SJA boys posted an even 200 score, topping host Colchester (155.5), Burlington (141.5), Essex (67) and Winooski (4).
The SJA girls topped Colchester by a smaller margin, 152.33 to 144.66, followed by Burlington (138.33), Essex (107.66) and Winooski (8).
Three Hilltopper boys won their events. Wilder Thomas was victorious in the 200 meters, finishing in 24.17 seconds. Teammate Charlie Krebs took the 800 in 2:04.25 and Ricardo Salinas claimed the 300 hurdles in 45.83.
The 4x100 squad of Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad, Thomas, Daniel Carter and Coulson Angell won in 48:22. SJA won the other two relays as well, with Ryan Callaghan, Carter, Krebs and Thomas taking the 4x400 (3:57.99) and Brennan O’Farrell, Sebastian Najri, Dillon Chen and Evan Windrow winning the 4x800 (9:52.47).
The SJA girls won all three relays as well, with victories including Siri Dunn, Paula Vera, Anasofia Perez, Alexandra Mosher (4x100, 59.04); Jordin Strohm, Clare Stephenson, Paula Vera, Johanna Marek (4x400, 5:21.11); and Peyton Qualter, Madeline Blanchard, Jasmine Engle and Wisteria Franklin (4x800, 11:25.64).
Qualter also secured the triple jump win with a distance of 9.18 meters and Dunn was tops in high jump (1.17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.