Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Ricca, Redhawks Shoot Down Hilltoppers

HINESBURG — Shot down.
Champlain Valley buried three triples in the final minute, including the game-winner with 4.7 seconds to play, as the Redhawks handed St. Johnsbury its first loss, 49-48 in a Metro Division thriller on Tuesday night.
Kyle Eaton finished with 22 points, including hitting 6 of CV’s 10 3-pointers.
Sam Begin paced the Hilltoppers with 20 points.
Up 47-46, St. J’s Murphy Young hit the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second to leave the visitors up 48-46 with 30 seconds to play.
CV ran some clock before Patrick Ricca splashed a 3 from the top of the key with 4.7 ticks to play. After a Hilltopper timeout, Young raced the ball up the floor and got a contested 3 off from the top of the key. His shot, however, hit the glass as the buzzer sounded and the Redhawk student-section stormed the floor to celebrate.
St. J beat CVU in the first meeting 45-39. The Redhawks haven’t lost since.
“Really hard-fought game by both teams,” Academy coach Ben Davis said. “Each team deserved to win. We came up just short but was pleased with our intensity, effort and execution. Playing at that level has to be our standard regardless of our opponent, expect that we need to play that hard and execute like that to put ourselves in a position to win games, and then continue to want to work and get better each day.”
The Hilltoppers host Colchester on Friday night.
SJ (8-1): Nathan Clay 4-0-10, Colby Garey-Wright 1-0-2, Murphy Young 2-1-6, Sam Begin 8-1-20, Cole Banks 1-0-2, Fritz Hauser 2-4-8. Totals: 18-FG 6-12-FT 48.
CV (11-2): Ricca 2-0-6, Provost 3-0-7, Thorpe 3-2-8, Eaton 6-4-22, Vaughn 3-0-6. Totals: 17-FG 6-8-FT 49.
SJ 8 12 19 9 — 48
CV 5 15 15 14 — 49
3-Point FG: S 6 (Clay 2, Young, Begin 3); C 10 (Ricca 2, Provost 2, Eaton 6). Team Fouls: S 9, C 11.
LITTLETON 61, PROFILE 55: In Bethlehem, Mike Hampson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Jeff Santo added 15 points and eight rebounds as the Crusaders rallied for their sixth straight win.
Dre Akins netted 13 points and Kayden Hoskins added 10 points and nine rebounds as Littleton erased a 22-14 halftime deficit.
Josh Robie buried seven triples and had a game-high 26 points for Profile.
The Patriots finished with 10 triples while the Crusaders hit one, but went 18 of 26 at the foul line.
“Gut check on the road,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said. “Ice-cold shooting, then we came to play in the second half. Great balanced scoring. My starters were the aggressors down the stretch. Good win for us versus a good Profile team.”
The Patriots are at Moultonborough on Thursday. The Crusaders host unbeaten Woodsville in a key tilt Friday night.
LHS (9-1): Grady Millen 2-1-5, Dre Akines 5-3-13, Kayden Hoskins 2-6-10, Mike Hampson 5-5-16, Grady Hadlock 1-0-2, Jeff Santo 6-3-15. Totals: 21-FG 18-26-FT 61.
PS (7-5): Josh Robie 9-1-26, Karsen Robie 3-0-9, Alex Leslie 7-2-16, Wakeham 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 3-8-FT 55.
LHS 6 8 25 22 — 61
PS 12 10 19 14 — 55
3-Point FG: L 1 (Hampson); P 10 (J. Robie 7, K. Robie 3). Team Fouls: L 10, P 20. Fouled Out: P, Riley Plante.
WOODSVILLE 55, FRANKLIN 28: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 18 points and Elijah Flocke added 13 as New Hampshire’s lone undefeated team upped its record to 10-0.
The Engineers, who skunked the Tornadoes on the first quarter, host Lisbon on Wednesday.
FHS (4-10): Eldridge 2-0-5, Z. McCoy 1-0-3, Thomas Van Polen 1-0-2, Deville 7-1-15, Veletanlic 0-1-1, E. McCoy 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 2-3-FT 28.
WHS (10-0): Connor Houston 1-0-3, Jack Boudreault 2-1-6, Cam Tenney-Burt 8-0-18, Michael Maccini 1-0-2, Landon Kingsbury 2-0-5, Cam Davidson 1-0-2, Nick Vigent 3-0-6, Elijah Flocke 5-2-13. Totals: 23-FG 3-11-FT 55.
FHS 0 13 11 4 — 28
WHS 18 13 19 5 — 55
3-Point FG: F 2 (Eldridge, Z. McCoy); W 6 (Houston, Boudreault, Tenney-Burt 2, Kingsbury, Flocke). Team Fouls: F 10, W13. Fouled Out: F, E, McCoy.
GROVETON 62, LISBON 38: In Lisbon, Groveton sophomore Kaden Cloutier had 20 points as the Eagles snapped a four-game skid.
Panthers sophomore Dominic Otero had 18 points and 15 rebounds.
“It was good having all our players back,” Panthers coach Les Poore said. “We had it competitive for a while but they pulled away.”
The Eagles visit Colebrook on Friday. Next for the Panthers, a Friday visit to Gorham. Both games begin at 6:30.
GHS (8-5): Jace Ramsey 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 9-1-20, Ben Wheelock 6-0-13, Dylan Simino 1-0-3, Luke Shannon 3-2-10, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Brock Meunier 1-0-3, Chris Corliss 4-1-9. Totals: 26-FG 4-5-FT 62.
LRS (0-11): Dylan Colby 3-0-7, Konner Shannon 0-1-1, Max Cryans 2-1-5, Dominic Otero 5-8-18, Andrew Strout 2-0-5, Carson Colby 0-1-1, Doug Danforth 0-1-1. Totals: 12-FG 12-20-FT 38.
GHS 16 13 19 13 — 62
LRS 7 10 7 14 — 38
3-Point FG: G 6 (Shannon 2, Meunier, Simino, Wheelock, Cloutier); L 2 (Colby, Strout). Team Fouls: G 16, L 7. Fouled Out: G, Jacob Jewell.
NORTH COUNTRY 62, ENOSBURG 37: In Enosburg, Cooper Brueck’s 21 points and another 18 by Cayde Micknak led the Falcons to their 11th win without a loss.
It leads to a Thursday 6:30 home game with Mt. Abraham (7-4), which is on a five-game win streak. North Country beat Mt. Abe 46-39 earlier this season.
NC (11-0): Cooper Brueck 21, Garrett Heath 2, Ian Applegate 11, Cayde Micknak 18, Jordan Driver 5, Noah Fortin 3, Brayden Pepin 2.
EHS (6-4): Dash 3, Robtoy 2, Antillon 2, Archambault 15, Kane 5, Combs 10.
NC 10 11 21 20 — 62
EHS 7 8 14 8 — 37
3-Point FG: N 8 (Brueck 3, Micknak 3, Driver, Fortin; E 2 (Archambault). Team Fouls: N 13, E 12.
GIRLS HOOPS
DANVILLE 28, NORTHFIELD 24: In Danville, Colleen Flinn had a game-high 14 points and Lace Potter chipped in eight as the Bears rallied in the fourth to grab their seventh straight win.
Down 18-14 after three, Danville won the final stanza 14-6 to earn the season sweep of the Marauders.
“Defense was solid tonight, we were able to limit second chances,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “Tonight showed we still have plenty to work on to be a complete team. We dug deep in the fourth quarter to come back to win, but we have to find our consistency. The way we finished tonight is how we have to play start to finish each game.”
The Bears are at Stowe on Thursday.
NHS (7-5): Mattson 4-5-13, Knapp 2-0-4, Higgins 1-0-2, McGinnis 1-1-3, Sanders 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 6-7-FT 24.
DHS (9-6): Laci Potter 3-0-8, Colleen Flinn 6-1-14, Laci Sandvil 1-0-2, Rylie Cadieux 0-1-1, Zoe Crocker 1-1-3. Totals: 11-FG 3-10-FT 28.
NHS 6 8 4 6 — 24
DHS 9 3 2 14 — 28
3-Point FG: D 3 (Potter 2, Flinn). Team Fouls: D 11, N 13.
WILLIAMSTOWN 51, BLUE MOUNTAIN 31: In Wells River, Brianna McLaughlin netted 21 points as the visiting D-III Blue Devils showed their undefeated form.
Nine Blue Mountain players scored, but none had more than six points.
“We were outplayed in every aspect of the game,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said.
The Bucks visit Hazen (6-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BMU (9-4): Lauren Joy 1-0-3, Kyra Nelson 1-0-2, Emma Dennis 2-2-6, Jordan Alley 1-2-4, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Emma Gray 1-0-2, Felicity Sulham 0-3-3, Keegan Tillotson 1-1-3, Kolby Nelson 2-1-6. Totals: 10-FG 9-12-FT 31.
WHS (12-0): E. Dwinell 1-2-4, Campbell 3-0-6, McLaughlin 9-0-21, Parrott 4-0-12, P. Dwinell 4-0-8. Totals: 21-FG 2-2-FT 51.
BMU 9 7 10 5 — 31
WHS 17 17 11 6 — 51
3-Point FG: B 2 (Joy, Ko. Nelson). W 7 (Parrott 4, McLaughlin 3). Team Fouls: B 12, W 16.
LITTLETON 37, PROFILE 21: In Bethlehem, Lauren McKee hit three 3s and finished with 15 points to push the Crusaders’ win streak to eight.
“It was an offensive struggle but give Profile credit they made it difficult,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Now we have to make corrections and get ready for Friday.”
Maddie Koehler paced the Patriots with 10 points.
Profile is at Moultonborough on Thursday. Littleton host Woodsville on Friday.
LHS (11-3): Addison Hadlock 1-1-3, Lauryn Corrigan 2-3-7, Nevaeh Fahey 0-2-2, Kaylee Manzella 1-0-2, Lauren McKee 6-0-15, Anna Rochefort 1-0-2, Jamielee Lamarre 1-0-2, Maddy Carbonneau 1-0-2, Ella Horsch 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 6-9-FT 37.
PS (4-9): Mya Brown 0-1-1, Morgan Presby 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 5-0-10, Kyah Knight 4-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 1-2-FT 21.
LHS 8 9 7 13 — 37
PS 3 4 4 10 — 21
3-Point FG: L 3 (McKee 3). Team Fouls: L 7, P 13.
WOODSVILLE 60, FRANKLIN 19: In Franklin, senior Maddie Roy had 15 points and classmate Mackenzie Kingsbury added 14 as the visiting Engineers won for the eighth time in their last nine games.
“We started slow but were able to hit a couple of 3s to get us going. Maddie Roy provided us with the energy we needed defensively to get stops and easy scores in transition,” Engineers coach Tori Clough said. “Pushing the ball is something we’ve been working on, so it was nice to get some fast-break opportunities. We were able to get the bench players some productive minutes, which is helpful and much-needed.”
Now in fifth place in D-IV, Woodsville visits fourth-place Littleton (11-3) at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Crusaders handed Woodsville its only loss during Woodsville’s eight-of-nine streak, 35-25 on Jan. 19.
FHS (2-11): McPhail 2-0-4, Bedard 3-0-7, McCoy 2-0-4, Slocum 2-0-4. Totals: 9-FG 0-1-FT 19.
WHS (9-3): Maddie Roy 6-2-15, Abby Crocker 1-0-2, Eliza Wagstaff 2-0-4, Emily Farr 3-2-8, Aliza Boutin 1-0-2, Mackenzie Kingsbury 5-0-14, Leah Krull 2-1-6, Jaylah Hogue 1-2-4, Paige Royer 2-1-5. Totals: 22-FG 7-12-FT 60.
WHS 18 16 20 6 — 60
FHS 6 5 2 6 — 19
3-Point FG: W 4 (Roy 2, Kingsbury, Krull); F 1 (Bedard). Team Fouls: W 6, F 8.
LAKE REGION 50, RANDOLPH 22: In Randolph, Alyssa Butler had a team-high 12 points as the Rangers won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Twelve Lake Region players scored in the rout.
“Randolph had only seven players and they were just outmatched,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “We got to rotate early and often and made some nice plays.”
The Rangers host Lamoille on Thursday.
LR (6-5): Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Hannah Badertscher 1-1-3, Maya Auger 1-0-3, Sakoya Sweeney 1-2-4, Erica Thaler 1-0-2, Liris Haney 4-0-8, Kaitlin Andrews 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 2-1-5, Madison Bowman 1-3-5, Alyssa Butler 5-2-12, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Madison Young 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 9-15-FT 50.
RU (0-10): Garvin 1-0-2, Bradshaw 4-2-12, St. Amour 4-0-8. Totals: 9-FG 2-4-FT 22.
LR 20 8 9 13 — 50
RU 4 4 7 7 — 22
3-Point FG: L 1 (Auger); R 2 (Bradshaw 2). Team Fouls: L 5, R 14. Fouled Out: R, Decroti.
GROVETON 49, LISBON 36: In Lisbon, Groveton junior Marissa Kenison scored a season-high 26 points to power the Eagles.
Lisbon senior Sara Brown was just as effective in defeat, with 21 points.
The undermanned Panthers had a big second quarter, then were outscored 30-16 in the second half.
“We only had seven players and were minus two starters,” Panthers coach Brent Covill said. “We played very well with the girls that were on the floor. Sarah had 21 but fouled out with 3:30 to go, and with her went our offense. Kaitlyn Clark had a good night with 12. Kendal Clark and Tori Jellison had a great night defensively. The three freshmen got plenty of court time tonight and did some good things.”
In addition to Kenison, senior Emily Schafermeyer had four assists and four steals with her five points, and classmate Mackenzie Pape had six steals.
“Mackenzie spent a lot of the night shadowing Sara Brown,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Sara is a very good player. We felt a lot more confident about winning when she fouled out,” he said with a laugh.
The Eagles host Colebrook (9-4) Friday at 5. Also Friday at 5, Lisbon visits Gorham.
LRS (3-10): Kaitlyn Clark 6-0-12, Sara Brown 7-5-21, Tori Jellison 0-1-1, Kendal Clark 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 6-14-FT 36.
GHS (8-4): Julie Glover 1-2-4, Madison Ash 2-2-6, Marissa Kenison 11-4-26, Emily Schafermeyer 2-0-5, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 8-11-FT 49.
GHS 14 5 13 17 — 49
LRS 6 14 6 10 — 36
3-Point FG: G 1 (Schafermeyer); L 2 (Brown). Team Fouls: G 14, L 14.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 5, SJA 4: At Fenton Chester Arena, the Hilltoppers had three third-period goals to trim a 5-1 deficit, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
St. J junior Camden Igjnatovic made it 5-2, and two more third-period goals by senior Gehrig Beck cut it to 5-4.
Karson Clark made 35 saves for the Hilltoppers, who visit Missisquoi Saturday at 2.
