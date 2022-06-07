DANVILLE — Holding a one-run lead going into the final frame, a return trip to the Division IV title game and an opportunity to defend their crown seemed like a sure thing for the Danville Bears.
Then the Richford bats came alive, the Rockets scoring seven runs in the seventh inning and shocking the reigning champion and two-seeded Bears with a 14-9 upset in Tuesday’s softball semifinals.
“We blew it, but I knew they could hit and we got hit hard,” Danville coach Paul Remick said. “We had two close games with them this year and we beat them, but it was close. I knew they could hit but when we give them free bases it makes it even harder.”
Two walks and an error left Danville pitcher Colleen Flinn in a jam she couldn’t get out of. The Rockets tied things up on a groundout to shortstop Zoe Crocker, who elected to take the out at first. Melody Tracy then beat out an infield single, scoring Maddie Johnson and giving the visitors the lead for good.
“I think we may have come into it underestimating them since we had beaten this team twice before,” Flinn said.
Richford scored again on an error throw at the plate, and then three more runs off the bats of doubles by Maddie Smith, Kyrielle Deuso and Holly Raymond. Flinn found herself in a position with the bases loaded again and walked Maddie Johnson for the last run of the inning and a now 14-8 deficit for the Bears.
Danville showed hopes of a late rally of their own. Crocker led off with a line-drive single, stole second and advanced to third on Avery Wither’s ground out. Myah Morgan then belted a two-out double to score Crocker but the rally would end there.
Deuso was a force all night on the mound, starting the game by striking out the first five batters she faced.
“That was the first time she pitched against us and when they played here the first time she wasn’t with them,” Remick said.
Remick also didn’t allow Deuso to get anything going offensively, intentionally walking her every at-bat until her seventh-inning hit.
“I went and watched her in the quarterfinals at Blue Mountain and she crushed two home runs, so we didn’t even want to give her a chance,” Remick said.
Danville jumped out to an early lead in the second, as Morgan hit a grounder up the middle, scoring Kendall Hale who had singled and stolen a base to get in scoring position.
Flinn got all of her second-inning outs by strikeout but Ella Chagnon got Richford on the board with a solo home run over the left-field fence in the third. Flinn made up for it in the bottom half of the inning, producing an RBI ground out which scored Rylie Cadieux. Ava Marshia then scored from third on a passed ball.
Flinn stayed on course, grinding out a 1-2-3 fourth inning. Allie Beliveau grounded a dribbler that was enough to score Morgan and Marshia smacked a liner up the middle to score Sophia Palmieri and give Danville a 6-1 lead entering the fifth.
That’s when things started to turn. Richford scored five runs in the fifth inning led by Maddie Smith’s two-run double and Johnson’s RBI single.
“They showed up to play and we only showed up for half a game,” Flinn said.
In the bottom of the inning, Danville attempted to answer. Hale sent a moonshot over the left-fielder’s head, falling just short of the outfield fence and good enough for a stand-up double but was left stranded.
In the sixth, Cadieux and Marshia each drove in a run off of groundouts to give Danville an 8-7 lead going into the seventh before Richford took care of business.
“We had a great year in reaching the semis, but you always want more,” Remick said.
Danville finishes 11-3 while No. 6 Richford advances to its first title game appearance since it won the D-III crown in 2016. The Rockets will play No. 4 West Rutland (14-5) on Sunday.
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 2 ST. JOHNSBURY 6, No. 3 MIDDLEBURY 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers’ quest for perfection marched on as they breezed by Middlebury, winning six out of seven matches in their D-I semifinal.
St. J (16-0) will face its toughest challenge yet, facing also undefeated Burlington (16-0) in the championship match at Leddy Park in Burlington on Wednesday. The teams did not meet in the regular season. The match begins at 3 p.m.
Singles: Bernardo Barrios, SJA def. Clyde Maholtra, MU 6-4, 6-1; Frederik Heineking, S def. Kellan Bartlett, M 6-2, 7-5; Jorge Trade, S def. Aiden Chance, M 6-4, 6-3; Agustin Gil, S def. Jackson Murray, M 6-4, 6-3; Javier Berenguer, S def. Iver Anderson, M 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Rene Orvananos/Brandon Liddick, SJA def. Brian Newton/Lewis Suchomel, MU 7-6 (3), 6-4; Elliot Heminway/Eddie Falls, M def. Forster Goodrich/Andrew Dahms, S 6-1, 7-5.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
DIVISION I
No. 1 ST. JOHNSBURY 14, No. 5 CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 7: In St. Johnsbury, heavy winds were a non-factor for the undefeated Hilltoppers as they blew by the Redhawks to advance to the state final.
Sabrina Lamar scored four times and Dylan Wilcox had three scores and an assist while Emily Kostruba and Elisa Hahr each recorded two goals and two assists.
St. J squares off with No. 2 Burlington (13-3) in Thursday’s state championship at Middlebury Union High School (4:30 p.m.). The Hilltoppers beat the Seahorses twice in the regular season — 11-6 and 13-6.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION I
No. 2 SOUTH BURLINGTON 6, No. 6 ST. JOHNSBURY 5 (8): In South Burlington, Jordan Larose hit a walk-off single ending the Hilltoppers’ underdog run and bid at their first championship game appearance since 1987.
The Hilltoppers led 5-3 in the final inning until Emily Borrozzo’s two-run home run tied things at five. The next frame, a walk and a single got things started for the Wolves before LaRose sent in the game-winning run.
Kyara Rutledge (1-for-4) hit a triple and Kaia Anderson (1-for-3) a double to put St. J up 2-0. In the bottom half of the inning, Tori Smith launched a two-run homer to tie the game after four.
Delaney Rankin went 2-for-4 on the night with a triple and Lilian Kittredge picked up the loss on the mound, allowing nine hits and striking out four in seven innings.
Borrozzo went seven innings also, giving up seven hits and striking out six.
It was the Hilltoppers’ third extra-innings game in three postseason contests.
“They never gave up and encouraged each other no matter the situation,” St. J coach Jeremy Roberts said of his club.
South Burlington (15-3) moves on to the championship against No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (20-0) on Sunday.
BASEBALL
DIVISION III
No. 1 HAZEN 9, No. 4 THETFORD 3: In Hardwick, the Wildcats scored seven runs in the final two innings to pull away and punch their ticket to the D-III championship game for the first time since 2007.
Tyler Rivard threw two innings of no-hit ball and picked up the win. Mack Briglin picked up the loss, giving up three runs on two hits while failing to record an out.
Jadon Baker paced the Wildcat offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Baker also made a diving catch in center field and then threw out the runner retreating back to second to end the sixth inning.
Andrew Menard went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Rivard was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Boone Fahey (1-for-4, two RBI) and Justin Robinson (1-for-2, RBI) led the Panthers.
Hazen (15-2) now has its eyes set on a championship matchup with rival and defending champion Peoples (14-2) at Centennial Field in Burlington. Hazen, which has not won a title since 1982, beat Peoples 12-7 earlier this season.
Game time is Sunday at 11 a.m.
DIVISION IV
No. 1 BLUE MOUNTAIN 14, No. 4 RIVENDELL 0: In Wells River, a 10-run second inning propelled the Bucks back to the D-IV championship game.
Ricky Fennimore earned the win for the Bucks, dealing three innings and giving up three hits and two walks while striking out five.
Cameron Roy went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Brody Kingsbury added an RBI triple for the victors.
Rowan Leckerling took the brunt of the Bucks’ offensive beat down, going less than two innings and giving up 10 runs on just five hits.
“This has been a great group of kids that have been playing well together all year long,” said Blue Mountain coach Scott Blood. “They worked continuously to be able to make today a great day.”
Blue Mountain (16-0) will have revenge on its mind as it faces No. 2 White River Valley (14-4) in the championship at Centennial Field in Burlington. The Wildcats bested the Bucks 16-2 in last year’s title game.
First pitch is set for Friday night at 6:30.
