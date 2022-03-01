LYNDON CENTER — Now, they are dancing.
Evan Sanborn turned in 27 points and seven rebounds as the No. 16 Lyndon Vikings eliminated No. 17 Lake Region 58-48 in a play-in game for the Division II boys basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
The Vikings are now officially part of the 16-team bracket and get a shot against top-seeded North Country on Wednesday night. The Vermont Principals’ Association created an open tournament format this winter where any team that wanted to play could make the field.
Aiden Bogie and Chevy Bandy each scored 10 for the Vikings, who led 40-38 after three, then pulled away with a big fourth quarter.
“We were able to respond at key points throughout the game and make plays down the stretch,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “We look forward to having another opportunity to play basketball tomorrow night.”
Tuesday night’s clash was the rubber match between Lyndon and Lake Region. The two split during the regular season, the Rangers’ getting their lone win of the season against LI early on and the Vikings returning the favor in the regular-season finale.
Sanborn scored 11 of his 27 points in the decisive final frame.
“Evan has really developed an attack mentality over the last few weeks and it has helped elevate the team’s play offensively,” Rainville said.
David Piers scored 17 and Carter Montgomery added 13 points in strong efforts for the Rangers.
Lyndon will visit No. 1 North Country (18-1) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
The Vikings dropped a pair of contests to the Falcons back in December, the latter a seven-point ballgame (58-51).
LR (1-19): Carter Montgomery 5-3-13, David Piers 1-0-3, William Thomas 1-3-5, Aidan Poginy 1-0-3, David Piers 6-3-17, Connor Ullrich 3-0-7. Totals: 17-FG 10-13-FT 48.
LI (5-16): Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Cam Berry 1-0-3, Evan Sanborn 11-5-27, Aiden Bogie 4-0-10, Zach Hale 2-1-5, Chevy Bandy 2-6-10. Totals: 21-FG 12-17-FT 54.
LR 11 10 17 10 — 48
LI 12 15 13 18 — 58
3-Point FG: LR 4 (Poginy, Piers 2, Ullrich); LI 4 (Williams, Berry, Bogie). Team Fouls: LR 17, LI 13.
DIVISION III
No. 2 HAZEN 82, No. 15 MILL RIVER 17: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard scored 22 and Jadon Baker added 16 for the Wildcats, who rolled to a first-round rout.
Every Hazen player scored while Fenton Meyer and Ryan Morrison each had five rebounds off the bench in the win.
The Cats will host No. 10 Windsor in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The Yellowjackets knocked off No. 7 Northfield 51-45.
MR (4-17): Smith 5-1-14, Lopiccolo 1-0-3. Totals: 6-FG 1-3-FT 17.
HU (16-4): Khamden Luangrath 1-1-4, Aasha Gould 4-0-9, Jadon Baker 6-0-16, Gavin Stratton 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 1-0-2, Carter Hill 1-1-3, Tyler Rivard 9-4-22, Gabe Michaud 2-0-4, Fenton Meyer 0-2-2, Ryan Morrison 0-1-1, Riker Willett 2-2-6, Lincoln Michaud 5-0-10. Totals: 32-FG 11-22-FT 82.
MR 5 2 0 10 — 17
HU 24 21 27 10 — 82
3-Point FG: M 4 (Smith 3, Lopiccolo); H 7 (Baker 4, Luangrath, Gould, Stratton). Team Fouls: M 12, H 5. Fouled Out: M, Auer.
DIVISION IV
No. 4 BLUE MOUNTAIN 71, No. 13 SHARON 29: In Wells River, Evan Dennis had 21 points and John Dennis collected 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Bucks won their fifth straight in advancing to Saturday’s night quarterfinals.
“Solid first-round win, and hopefully we can keep it rolling for another couple of weeks,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said.
The Bucks await Wednesday’s No. 5 Danville-No. 12 Grace Christian winner.
TSA (4-17): Lloyd 1-0-2, Eastman 5-3-14, Benjamin 1-0-3, Doris 1-4-6, Bogards 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 7-8-FT 29.
BM (17-4): Tanner Winchester 2-0-4, Kris Fennimore 2-2-6, Kason Blood 0-2-2, Evan Dennis 8-2-21, Cam Dennis 1-0-3, John Dennis 4-3-12, Ethan Gilding 1-2-4, Cam Roy 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 4-1-9, Cooper Ingerson 3-2-8. Totals: 26-FG 14-21-FT 71.
TSA 5 12 4 8 — 29
BM 25 10 27 9 — 71
3-Point FG: T 2 (Eastman, Benjamin); B 5 (E. Dennis 3, C. Dennis, J. Dennis). Team Fouls: S 17, B 8.
GIRLS HOCKEY
No. 1 BFA-ST. ALBANS 4, No. 8 KINGDOM BLADES 0: In St. Albans, four Comets scored in the first two periods, and Erin Jackson made 14 saves in the shutout, ending the Blades’ season at 2-13-1 in the quarterfinals of the Division I tournament.
Sarah Tanner made 28 saves for the visitors, who lose to graduation seniors Courtney Lewis, Elizabeth Laflamme, Clara Andre, Maely Brightman, Liza Morse and Brydie Barton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.