ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Academy boys continued their dominant start to the season while the SJA girls were narrowly edged during a dual meet with Mt. Mansfield at Ray Frey Track on Tuesday.
The Hilltopper boys won 116.5 to 33.5 while the girls lost 76.67 to 73.33.
Cian Nott and Quinn Murphy each won two events to lead the St. Johnsbury charge. Nott claimed victory in both the long jump (5.93m) and triple jump (12.03). Murphy took tops in javelin (39.52) and discus (35.63).
“Big day for Cian Nott winning long jump in a PR and also winning the triple jump,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “Alex Orozco had a big PR in the 400 as well. A very strong showing by the boys team.”
Orozco won the 400 in 52.37 seconds. He was joined by other Hilltopper winners Andrew Bugbee (100, 11.44); Jaden Beardsley (200, 23.27); Ari Leven (800, 2:15.42); Nathaniel Bernier (1,500, 4:27.27); Carson Eames (3,000, 9:16.36); and Diego Perez (shot put, 13.04m).
St. Johnsbury also swept the relays. Coulson Angell, Beardsley, Bugbee and Andrew Thornton-Sherman won the 4x100 in 45.24 seconds; Ozzy Alsaid, Bernier, Wilder Thomas and Charlie Krebs claimed the 4x400 in 3:39.15; and Isaac Lenzini, Bernier, Gideon Pearson and Krebs took the 4x800 (9:19.79).
The Hilltopper girls won eight events en route to their down-to-the-wire runner-up finish.
“Despite winning 8-of-18 events, the girls struggled with depth but came very close to a talented MMU team,” Langmaid said.
Individual winners included Alexandra Mosher (100m, 13.89 seconds); Brooke White (200, 27.96); Peggy Fischer (400, 1:08.28); Wisteria Franklin (3,000, 12:13.59); Siri Dunn (high jump, 1.37m); Peyton Qualter (triple jump, 9.25).
The 4x400 was won by Fischer, Dunn, Mosher and Rylee Strohm (4:26.14) and the 4x800 won by Fischer, Ava Purdy, Jasmine Engle and Franklin (11:12.60).
NCU VICTORIOUS AT HOME MEET: In Newport, the North Country boys and girls each emerged victorious on their home track in a seven-team meet.
The NCU girls compiled a team score of 177, outlasting Lake Region (137) and Lyndon (67). The Falcon boys’ margin of victory was much larger, totaling a score of 165 and well ahead of runner-up Craftsbury (91). Lake Region was third (87), Oxbow fourth (83) and Lyndon fifth (54).
Sabine Brueck claimed four individual events in helping the Falcons to a first place finish. She won the 100m in 13.24 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.93 while also securing wins in high jump (1.55m) and long jump (5.02).
NCU teammates Emerson Gilson (800, 2:51.05), Morgan Shaffer (100 hurdles, 19.34) and Josi Fortin (triple jump, 9.67m) also took home event wins.
The Falcons also won both the 4x400 (Willow Clements, Charli Kellaway, Reeve Applegate, Fortin) in 4:36.20 and 4x800 (Clements, Gilson, Fortin, Judith Mompel-Serrano) in 11:09.79.
Lake Region took the 4x100 with Madison Bowman, Indie Haney, Willa Robb and Isabella Hanover finishing in 55.38.
LR’s Brooklyn Hinton (discus, 25.93m) and Heather Alexander (javelin, 31.07) secured individual wins.
Lyndon also saw a pair of winners in Macey Mawhinney (400, 1:05.50) and Samantha Hensel (1,500, 5:47.28).
For the North Country boys, Caden Colburn led the way with wins in the 100m (12.01) and 200 (24.53).
Other Falcons to win their event included Koyle Dennis (400, 55.68) and Liam Beatty (300 hurdles, 46.33).
NCU’s Cooper Hodgeman, Beatty, Vincent Mutter and Colburn took the 4x100 in 47.20 and Beatty, Dennis, Levi Brewer and Hodgeman won the 4x400 in 3:51.05.
Lake Region was led by four event winners in Adler Lahar (javelin, 39.72m); Charlie Thompson (pole vault, 3.35); Luc Oliver (long jump, 5.47); and Tristan Blay (triple jump, 11.16).
BASEBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In St. Albans, the Hilltoppers had no answer for pitcher Andrew Fiske in a road loss to the Bobwhites.
Fiske went the distance, surrendering two hits and a walk while striking out 11.
Carter Bunnell tossed 5 1/3 innings for St. Johnsbury, striking out seven along the way. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks.
BFA scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bunnell and Will Eaton recorded SJA’s hits.
The Hilltoppers (5-5) look to scoot back above .500 Friday at Burlington.
LYNDON 14, LAKE REGION 4 (5): In Lyndon Center, Ethan Lussier struck out eight over three innings while also going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Vikings past the Rangers.
Lussier allowed two hits, an earned run and three walks. Eli Hooker tossed the other two innings, striking out three while giving up three runs (two earned), two hits and a walk.
Griffin Lawson (2-for-4, two RBIs) had a single in the fifth, scoring Hooker for the shortened game walk-off. Wyatt Mason (double, RBI), Austin Wheeler (RBI) and Hooker (two RBIs) each went 1-for-3.
Gabe Gardner absorbed the loss for Lake Region.
Gardner had a double at the plate, Logan Curtis hit a triple and Jayden Choquette went 2-for-3.
Lyndon (7-1) travels to Thetford and Lake Region (0-8) is at Lamoille, both on Thursday.
HAZEN 7, NORTH COUNTRY 5: In Hardwick, Jadon Baker and Tyler Rivard (three RBIs) each went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored as the Wildcats clipped the Falcons at home.
Hazen led 7-3 entering the seventh inning, allowing two NCU runs before closing things out.
Lyle Rooney complimented his 2-for-2 day the plate with six innings of work on the mound, striking out eight and allowing three runs. Losing pitcher Ben West put up identical strikeout numbers in the same amount of innings as Rooney, but allowed four more runs.
Kaden Jones was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Manny Ste. Marie was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead North Country.
Hazen (8-0) puts its undefeated record on the line Thursday at Spaulding. NCU (5-3) hosts U-32 that same day.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, BFA-FAIRFAX 2: In Wells River, Evan Dennis allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out 12 across 6 1/3 innings as the Bucks survived a scare to remain unbeaten.
The Bullets scored twice in the top of the seventh after Dennis’ departure before Blue Mountain closed things out.
Kason Blood went 2-for-3 with three steals and a run for BMU.
Dylan Sicard (3 1/3 innings, earned run, two hits, five walks) picked up the loss.
Blue Mountain (11-0) is off until a trip to Danville on Tuesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, BERLIN 0 (5): In Whitefield, Robert Breault delivered a five-inning no-hitter in the Spartans’ shutout.
Breault allowed three walks and struck out five.
Ian St. Cyr was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Noah Covell produced a 3-for-3 day.
White Mountains (7-2) welcomes Winnisquam on Friday.
PROFILE 7, GROVETON 5: In Bethlehem, Michael Millette threw 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball and Danny Burnell delivered a tie-breaking, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to help the Patriots outlast the Eagles.
Knotted at four going into the bottom half of the sixth, Profile strung together three singles from its first four batters to set the stage for Burnell’s knock. Jon Gargano then drove in an insurance run to make it 7-4.
Tanner Schmarr was credited with the win for the Patriots after 1 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six while giving up a walk and an unearned run. Millette struck out five during his stint, allowing four runs (one earned) and a pair of walks.
Ashton Kennison (three Ks) claimed the loss, allowing three runs in an inning on the bump.
Kaden Cloutier hit a triple for the Eagles. Gargano, Burnell and Alvah Johnson had multi-hit days for the Patriots.
Profile (4-6) hosts Lin-Wood on Wednesday while Groveton (4-4) is at Gorham.
SOFTBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 9, ST. JOHNSBURY 3: In St. Albans, Sierra Yates’ complete game, 11-strikeout, four-hit effort kept the Hilltopper bats relatively quiet as the Comets prevailed.
Cora Thomas and Molly Smith combined for four hits, four RBIs and three walks.
Adrianna Hever had two hits for SJA.
The Hilltoppers (3-5) welcome North Country on Thursday.
NORTH COUNTRY 34, MT. MANSFIELD 5: In Newport, Abby Bathalon, Natalie Kneeland and Kailyn Fortin each recorded three hits in the Falcon rout.
North Country recorded 18 hits total on its way to a fourth straight win.
Ally LaPierre allowed five hits and a walk while striking out three in the win.
NCU (5-3) looks to extend its winning streak Thursday at St. Johnsbury.
LYNDON 25, LAKE REGION 2 (5): In Lyndon Center, Jaydin Royer (4-for-5, two doubles, three RBIs), Molly Smith (3-for-4, double, five RBIs, five runs) and Abby Fillion (five RBIs, four runs) each crushed home runs in the Vikings’ offensive outburst against the Rangers.
Lyndon broke open a 2-2 game in the bottom of the second inning with five runs, including back-to-back homers by Smith and Royer. The Vikings kept the pressure on with a 14-run fourth to secure the victory.
Royer (two innings, two runs, two hits, three walks, three Ks) and Ashleigh Simpson (three innings, two hits, walk, eight strikeouts) teamed up in the circle for LI.
Simpson was also 3-for-4 at the dish with four runs and an RBI.
Ashlyn Hicks (RBI) and Mariah Bacon each had a hit and scored a run.
Mikayla Richardson lasted four innings for LR, giving up 15 hits and 15 runs (four earned). Myah Ingalls allowed 10 runs (nine earned) and six hits while failing to record an out.
Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Lyndon (5-3) heading to Thetford and Lake Region (1-6) visiting Lamoille.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 16, BFA-FAIRFAX 2: In Wells River, Lauren Joy (2-for-4, double, two runs) and Kaylee Hamlett (3-for-4, run) both knocked in four runs during the Bucks’ handling of the Bullets.
Blue Mountain erased an early 1-0 deficit by hanging 10 on the board in the bottom of the first inning.
Gabby Houghton (two runs, two RBIs) and Kyra Nelson (three runs, RBI) each had doubles. Felicity Sulham (run) and Maya Christy (two runs, RBI) had multi-hit games.
Nelson also snagged the win in the circle, lasting five innings and striking out four while allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk.
BMU (6-2) is at Twinfield/Danville/Cabot on Thursday.
TWINFIELD/DANVILLE/CABOT 32, NORTHFIELD 5: In Northfield, Ella Marshia reached base in each of her six at-bats with a pair of singles and four walks in a win over the Marauders.
Aleacya Moshinskie added three singles and a walk.
Kendall Hale was credited with the win in the circle in two-plus innings, allowing two runs on two hits and nine walks.
Losing pitcher Mya Sanders gave up 19 runs and 14 walks in three innings of work.
“Our first inning helped set our offensive in motion,” TDC coach Christin Martin said. “Maddi Duke, Ella Marshia and Kendall Hale all had nice singles to get us on base.”
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (3-4) plays Blue Mountain at Twinfield on Thursday.
BERLIN 18, WHITE MOUNTAINS 4: In Whitefield, a 10-run fourth inning was the difference-maker as the Spartans fell at home.
Trailing 4-1 entering the frame, Berlin extended the lead to 14-1. White Mountains answered with three runs in bottom half but couldn’t muster up enough offense to get within striking distance.
Emma Simpson (1-for-2) scored twice. Ava Simpson (2-for-2) and Jaylin Bennett each crossed the plate once.
WMR (2-8) hosts Gilford on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
STOWE 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Raiders handed the defending Division I champion Hilltoppers their first loss of the season.
No. 1 and 2 singles Luis Guzman and Agustin Gil Tricio each won their matches for SJA.
The Hilltoppers (9-1) look to bounce back Thursday at Mt. Mansfield.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Bo Graves, S 6-0, 6-4; Agustin Gil Tricio, SJA def. Ben Nissenbaum, S 7-5, 4-6, 10-8; TJ Guffey, S def. Jorge Trade, SJA 6-2, 3-6, 11-9; Max Biedermann, S def. Fernando Guitterez, SJA 8-6; Parker Guffey, S def. Nick Wright, SJA 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Woody Reichelt/JP Marhefka, S def. Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, SJA 7-6, 6-3; Leo Jercinovic/Carter MacDonald, S def. Andres Correa/Tiago Chang, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
STOWE 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Stowe, No. 5 singles Irene Martinon Serrano improved her record to 4-0 as the Hilltoppers fell to the Raiders.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Uma Chirkova and Valeria Garza claimed SJA’s other victory.
Despite 2-5 losses, many of the games came to deuce,” SJA coach John Sayarath said. “The Stowe Raiders managed to play one more point extra causing the Hilltoppers to come up short.”
SJA (3-2) hosts Mt. Mansfield on Thursday.
Singles: Julia Biedeman, S def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Stevens, S def. Angela Meraz, SJA 6-0, 6-1; Kate Tilgner, S def. Sofia Limoges, SJA 6-1, 6-0; Gaby Dochla, S def. Ivy Pavick, SJA 8-0; Irene Martinon Serrano, SJA def. Morgan McKenna, S forfeit.
Doubles: Lucy Andrew/Parker Reeve, S def. Regina Rebello/Valentina Belleza, SJA 6-1, 6-2; Uma Chirkova/Valeria Garza, SJA def. Astrid Young/Harper Freud.
GIRLS LACROSSE
HARTFORD 15, ST. JOHNSBURY 10: In White River Junction, Sophia Shippee tallied five goals and two assists and Maren Nitsche had three goals and three assists but the Hilltoppers fell to the Hurricanes.
Hartford led 11-1 early on before SJA’s second-half comeback attempt ultimately fell short.
Jenna Jones (assist) and Maggie Zschau (two assists) had SJA’s other scores.
Amelia Clark (five) and Ella Blanchard combined for eight saves in the loss.
“Hartford came out super aggressive, checking and doubling and tripling on transitions and causing countless turnovers,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Forster said. “Tough game today — Hartford played a clean, aggressive game. They swarmed us in the midfield — as we knew they would — but we were unable to pass around them.”
St. Johnsbury (5-5) hosts U-32 on Friday.
BRATTLEBORO 15, LYNDON 0: In Brattleboro, Kiara Carter made seven saves in the Vikings’ road loss.
“The LI girls had great hustle and were aggressive in play,” Lyndon coach Bridget Atkins said. “Delaney Raymond had two strong shots on goal and Bailey Levine made one shot on goal. Gabby Atkins hustled and had strong play throughout. Kaylin Larrabee intercepted a goal from the opposing team, where Summer Guilmette intercepted a strong pass.
“Julia Taylor was flexible in play, adjusting her positioning on the field to accommodate the team’s needs with Gemma Stowell having strong communication with teammates. Overall, the girls continue to show improvement with communication and defense skills.”
Lyndon (0-4) hosts Woodstock on Wednesday.
