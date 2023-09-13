Tuesday H.S. Roundup: SJA Soccer Shuts Down NCU; Hilltopper Volleyball Tops Vikings

ST. JOHNSBURY — Wes Strong had a pair of assists and four Hilltoppers scored goals as St. J Academy zipped past visiting North Country 4-1 in a Division I clash on Tuesday.
Zach Wood and Gus Yerkes tallied first-half goals while Silas Chapman and Moses Rubin scored in the second half for the Hilltoppers, who led 2-1 at halftime. Nate Despathy notched an assist in the win.
Alex Giroux scored on a feed from Jonathon Giroux early in the first half to tie the game 1-all.
Derek Stratton had one save for SJA (2-0). Cam Gustin made nine stops for NCU (1-2).
The Hilltoppers visit Montpelier on Monday. North Country hits Stowe on Thursday.
CHRIST COVENANT 7, DANVILLE 3
In Danville, Simon Mulligan tallied four goals, Patrick Mulligan added two and Aidan Banta one as Christ Covenant built a 5-0 halftime lead and spoiled the Bears’ home opener.
“Not the season opener we were hoping for but we’ll try to build off of today’s loss,” DHS coach Jeremy Withers said.
Evan Whitehead tallied for Danville early in the second and then newcomer Samson Kitonga followed suit moments later with a toe poke from the 6-yard box. Caiden Hill tallied the Bears’ last goal late in the second half.
“Danville’s freshmen had a great showing on the field today,” Withers said. “Evan Whitehead had an outstanding day in the center midfield position as well as Hunter Eastman, playing in the left back position, shutting down most of the green waves of offensive attacks on the opposing right side.”
Danville heads to Richford on Friday at 4 in search of its first win.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 3, LYNDON 1
In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers bested the Vikings in four sets in a Northeast Kingdom clash at Alumni Gym.
St. Johnsbury stormed from behind in the first set to win 25-19. Lyndon answered in the second with a narrow 25-22 victory before SJA closed things out strong, 25-13 and 25-21.
“It’s always a very competitive game when we go against LI,” Hilltopper coach Laura Gary said. “Both teams played very well. SJA started out slow and then picked up the pace once we got into a rhythm with our service. Coming back and winning the third to force a fourth set was a total team effort. We had amazing offensive setups by our passing and setting, and then getting the kill. Our defense did a great job covering the floor and getting some great blocks.
“I am very proud of this team. They all work so hard, and it’s special to see them get the win.”
Rita Martin paced Lyndon with 14 digs and 10 assists. Jasmine Barrett added six aces and eight digs, Carmen Valero had four aces, six kills and two digs and Kayley Goodsell had two aces, three kills and 12 digs.
“They played a competitive game but St Johnsbury’s strong serves got ahead of them,” Vikings coach Tamara Martin said.
Lyndon (0-2) travels to Missisquoi on Thursday. St. Johnsbury (2-0) is off for a week, heading to Randolph on Tuesday.
GOLF
GORHAM 84, WHITE MOUNTAINS 70, LITTLETON 32, MOULTONBOROUGH 27
In Gorham, Robert Breault shared medalist honors, scoring a 22, to lead the Spartans to a runner-up finish in a four-team match at Androscoggin Valley Country Club.
Gorham’s Cam Pake and Tucker Sauage also scored a 22 as the Huskies won the match with 84 points. White Mountains was second with 70, followed by Littleton’s 32 and Moultonborough’s 27.
Noah Covell carded 21 points for WMR while Carson Miller had 16 and Deagan Stover, 11.
White Mountains (7-4) hosts Hopkinton, Gilford and Inter-Lakes at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club on Friday. Littleton (2-8) will play again on Monday against Mascenic and match host Hillsboro-Deering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.