Tuesday H.S. Roundup: SJA Soccer Shuts Down NCU; Hilltopper Volleyball Tops Vikings
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Kape Clements elevates for a header during the first half of the Hilltoppers 4-1 victory over North Country in a Vermont Division I boys soccer clash at SJA on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Wes Strong had a pair of assists and four Hilltoppers scored goals as St. J Academy zipped past visiting North Country 4-1 in a Division I clash on Tuesday.

Zach Wood and Gus Yerkes tallied first-half goals while Silas Chapman and Moses Rubin scored in the second half for the Hilltoppers, who led 2-1 at halftime. Nate Despathy notched an assist in the win.

