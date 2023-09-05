LITTLETON — Madi Savoy had a goal and an assist, as White Mountains battled the heat while cooling down Littleton in a 2-0 New Hampshire Division III high school field hockey clash Tuesday afternoon at Remich Park.
The Spartans applied constant pressure throughout and held huge advantages in shots (29-0) and corners (10-0).
Savoy scored unassisted with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, putting away the game’s first tally after winning a battle in front of the goal with Crusader keeper Makenna Reed.
WMR remained on the attack while keeping the ball primarily in Littleton’s half but couldn’t strike again until three minutes left in the third. Savoy had the ball on the right side, drew the defense and made a textbook backdoor pass to a waiting Pari Patel who knocked it in for a 2-0 lead.
“Pari is a first-year player as a ninth grader and she is fearless out there,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “She was in just the right spot at just the right time to score that goal.”
Averey Harris and Kadyn White teamed up for the shutout for WMR. Reed made 27 saves for the Crusaders.
“We had a few kids out of their usual spots today due to others being out, but the team adjusted well,” LaBounty said. “Savannah Stone had some key plays at the midfield position in the first half. Jaydah Sullivan also made some great plays. Madi Savoy continues to be tenacious in front of the goal and her hunger to get us on the board is obvious. Kaya Nkwen-Tamo gains more confidence with each outing. Chloe Gagnon had some key defensive plays in the second half.”
Both clubs will be back in action on Friday, with White Mountains (2-1) at Bishop Brady and Littleton (0-3) heading to Newfound.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 3, BURLINGTON 0
In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers won in straight sets to take down the Seahorses.
Despite the 3-0 victory, Burlington made for a very competitive opponent with SJA coming out on top 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20.
“This was a total team win,” coach Laura Gary said. “Our serving was much better this game than our last. We still have some adjustments to make, but we are going in the right direction. I am very proud of this group.”
St. Johnsbury (1-1) travels to Enosburg on Thursday.
ENOSBURG 3, LYNDON 2
In Lyndon Center, the Hornets narrowly defeated the Vikings in their season opener.
Rita Martin led Lyndon defensively with 18 digs, three assists, two kills and an ace. Jasmine Barrett had 12 digs, three aces and a kill.
Kelsey Robinson (three aces, six digs, kill, assist), Streeter Middleton (four aces, two digs, assist, kill), Aliyah Wilburn (four kills, two digs, ace, block) and Alysa Trepanier (four aces, six digs) also chipped in.
LI (0-1) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
NEWFOUND 4, WHITE MOUNTAINS 1
In Whitefield, Rob Southworth’s 49th-minute penalty kick was the lone source of offense in the Spartans’ home loss.
Newfound scored three times in a five-minute span midway through the first half and tacked on a fourth in the 69th.
White Mountains (0-3) travels to Gilford on Friday.
PROFILE 6, LISBON 0
In Lisbon, Kaden Brantley had a goal and an assist and Bradyn Stone assisted twice as the Patriots rolled past the Panthers.
Wyatt Lawton drilled a shot to open the scoring just 10 minutes in off a pass from Owen McPhaul. Brantley then did the same six minutes later after collecting a pass from Stone.
The halftime advantage was 3-0 following an unassisted blast from 20 yards out by Michael McAulliffe in the 24th minute.
The second half proved to be much of the same, with the Patriots doubling their lead. Nine minutes in, Brantley assisted Mufeed Dudha then goalie Danny Burnell gave playing in the field a try and walked in a goal after receiving a well-placed long ball.
Coen Mullins buried the game’s final tally with 30 seconds left via a Stone pass.
Profile led in total shots 35-3. Lisbon keeper Carson Colby recorded 15 saves while Burnell and Dane Presby (two saves) combined for the clean sheet.
“A very hot day and Lisbon only had 12 kids and they never stopped working — impressive,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said. “Littleton on Saturday for our homecoming should be a great high school soccer game to watch in the North Country.”
Profile (4-0) and Littleton (3-0) will each bring undefeated records into Saturday’s showdown.
“We are improving with each game,” Lisbon coach Todd Fisher said. “Overall we played a great game with Malachi Rosebush and Tanner Mardin working hard in the center field and Carson Colby making some impressive saves in the goal. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.”
The Panthers (0-3) will head to Colebrook on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 12, GROVETON 0
In Woodsville, Coby Youngman had a day to remember, scoring four goals and adding four assists while teammate Ben Taylor registered three goals and two assists in the Engineers big time win over the Eagles.
Woodsville led 5-0 at the half, with Youngman already securing a hat trick. Taylor powered all three of his tallies home after the break.
Owen McClintock and Eli Vasconcelos each had two goals and an assist. Ryan Walker scored the game’s opening goal and Gabe Roy had a first-half assist.
Ethan Kimball secured the shutout.
Woodsville (3-0) will be at Gorham on Friday. Groveton (1-3) travels to Colebrook for a Saturday tilt.
GIRLS SOCCER
BFA-FAIRFAX 2, DANVILLE 0 (SUSPENDED)
In Fairfax, the Bullets held a 2-0 halftime lead before the game was suspended due to excessive wet bulb temperatures.
The second half of the game will be played at a later date.
Ava Ardovino converted a penalty kick in the 7th minute and then found Emma Spiller five minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead.
Leah Klark had eight saves for Danville and BFA’s Mikayla Tobey made two.
“BFA had the territorial advantage and shot advantage for much of this first half of the game,” Bears coach Spencer Morse said. “This was our first game as a merged team between Danville, Twinfield and Cabot. While we recognize that there are things for us to work on, we are excited that we can be competitive at the Division III level.”
Danville welcomes Lyndon on Wednesday.
PROFILE 8, LISBON 0
In Lisbon, Ella McPhaul (assist) and Evie Burger each scored twice as the Patriots’ offensive outburst continued following another one-sided win at the expense of the Panthers.
McPhaul started things just six minutes in after receiving a long pass through the defense from Kyah Knight. Burger doubled the lead eight minutes after off a pass from Katy McPhaul.
In the 32nd minute, Mya Brown received a through ball from Addison Koehler then tucked it into the corner and five minutes after that the McPhaul sisters pulled off a give-and-go with Katy putting home the Patriots’ fourth tally. Ella scored her second of the game less that two minutes later off a cross from Natalie Brantley.
In the 44th minute, Grace Caron took a Lisbon free kick out of the air and drove a low shot to the corner from 20 yards out to make it 6-0.
Brown crossed to Burger, who beat two defenders before placing a shot in the top corner and Koehler got on the board after a dish from Makenna Price in the 56th — sliding into a loose ball rebound and scoring.
“We’re getting the balanced scoring that we set out to achieve,” Patriots coach Jack Bartlett said. “Six different goal scorers today, which included two freshmen and two sophomores. But finishing still remains a concern. We are missing bunnies from point blank range. Routine tap-ins are sailing over the bar or going wide. The silver lining is that we are creating opportunities for easy goals. We have to keep working on our composure in front of the net. It’s a work in progress.”
Profile (4-0) has outscored opponents 36-1 to start the season.
“Lost against a very experienced and senior-led team,” Panthers coach Brent Covell said. “Lots of great teachable moments for us. We play with a lot of freshman and eighth graders and to face a team full of experienced seniors is where they need to be in a few years. I was happy with the effort on a 95-degree afternoon in the North Country. Mollie Metcalf had 20-plus saves on 30-plus shots. The defense worked their butts off today. Lots of good things came from the lop-sided affair.”
The Patriots face their toughest test yet when fellow unbeaten Littleton pays a visit on Saturday. Lisbon (1-2) travels to Colebrook on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 3, GROVETON 0
In Woodsville, Kate Vasconcelos netted two goals and an assist as the Engineers toppled the Eagles.
Woodsville led 1-0 at the break and outshot Groveton 24-12.
Katie Houston assisted both Vasconcelos tallies. Vasconcelos set up Morgan Crocker in between her scores.
Goalkeeper Eliza Wagstaff picked up the win in net while securing Woodsville’s first shutout of the season.
“It proved to be a battle against the elements (heat/humidity) for both sides,” Engineers coach Sara Lang said.
Woodsville (3-0) works its way to Gorham on Friday. Groveton (1-3) travels to Colebrook.
