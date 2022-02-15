Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Advance To Face Campbell In D-III Quarterfinals

WHITEFIELD — Avery Hazelton scored 20 points and Tyler Hicks filled the stat sheet as fifth-seeded White Mountains held off No. 12 Conant in the opening round of the New Hampshire Division III state basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Hicks finished with 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds, no turnovers and guarded the Orioles’ player as the Spartans advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals.
“Hicks was tremendous tonight,” WM coach Mike Curtis said.
Avery Woodburn added six points and seven rebounds in the win. Only three players scored for the Spartans, who led 25-16 at half, but let Conant claw back to within 29-28 after three.
“Hazelton hit some big shots, and Brody [LaBounty] and Robert [Breault] played great defense and broke their press all night,” Curtis said.
White Mountains only had five turnovers.
The Spartans visit No. 4 seed Campbell High School on Friday at 7 o’clock. The Cougars beat Belmont 65-52 in their first-rounder.
CHS (10-9): Hodgson 1-1-3, Motuzas 1-1-3, Leclair 1-0-2, Cross 2-0-4, Nagle 4-0-8, Somero 7-2-16. Totals: 16-FG 4-7-FT 26.
WM (15-4): Tyler Hicks 4-5-15, Avery Woodburn 3-0-6, Avery Hazelton 8-2-20. Totals: 15-FG 7-11-FT 41.
CHS 4 12 12 8 — 36
WM 16 9 4 12 — 41
3-Point FG: W 4 (Hicks 2, Hazelton 2). Team Fouls: C 11, W 8.
WOODSVILLE 77, COLEBROOK 31: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt netted 17 points while Landon Kingsbury and Elijah Flocke added 14 apiece as the unbeaten, defending champion Engineers motored to their 15th win.
Kolton Dowse had 12 points for the Tribe, who absorbed their eighth loss in nine games.
Woodsville hosts Lin-Wood on Thursday. Colebrook hosts Pittsburg-Canaan in its regular-season finale on Tuesday.
CA (7-10): Sam Villa 1-0-2, Kolton Dowse 5-0-12, Jackson Weir 1-3-5, Balin LaPerle 1-1-3, Izik Thibodeau 1-1-3, Ashton Herres 1-1-3, Dartanayn Cauller 0-1-1, Maddox Godzyk 0-2-2. Totals: 10-FG 9-16-FT 31.
WHS (15-0): Colby Youngman 1-0-2, Connor Houston 1-0-3, Cam Tenney-Burt 7-2-17, Connor Newcomb 4-0-8, Michael Maccini 2-0-4, Landon Kingsbury 5-4-14, Cam Davidson 2-2-6, Nick Vigent 1-0-2, Elijah Flocke 5-3-14, Josh Vinnacombe 0-1-1, Austin Roy 2-0-6. Totals: 29-FG 13-19-FT 77.
CA 5 9 9 8 — 31
WHS 29 13 20 15 — 77
3-Point FG: C 2 (Dowse 2); W 6 (Houston, Tenney-Burt, Kingsbury, Flocke, Roy 2). Team Fouls: C 15, W 16. Fouled Out: W, Vinnacombe.
ALPINE SKIING
NVAC SLALOMS: At the Middlebury Snow Bowl, the Lyndon girls and the St. Johnsbury boys and girls all qualified for the state meet following the two-day NVAC alpine ski championships, which ended with a slalom on Tuesday.
The top seven boys teams, and top nine girls teams, qualify for states at Burke Mountain Lyndon Institute coach John Kresser said.
Champlain Valley won both the girls and boys events. The Lyndon girls had three racers in the top 11 and finished third. The Vikings’ Clara Bertran, who won the previous day’s GS, was second this time to CVU’s Ella Lisle. Viking Iga Stepniak (fifth) and Briann Allegra (11th) carved well.
SJA’s Keating Maurer burned to eighth place among the 44 finishers. Emma Stepniak and Abby Kantor, top girls racers from Lyndon and St. J, had a DNF and a DSQ respectively. They finished third and 11th respectively in Monday’s GS.
The Vikings’ Alvaro Bertran-Bravo, one of three boys racers for LI, had similar bad luck. After cutting his first run in 37.81 seconds, Bertran-Bravo DNF’d on the second run. He’d finished fourth in Monday’s GS.
SJA is hosting its senior recognition at a Sunday slalom at Jay Peak. LI will also be in attendance. The two local teams will host the state championships at their home hill, Burke Mountain on Feb. 28 (GS) and March 1 (slalom).
TWO-DAY TOTALS
Boys: 1. Champlain Valley 49; 2. Mt. Mansfield 84; 3. South Burlington 133; 4. St. J 140. Girls: 1. Champlain Valley 96; 2. Rice 100; 3. Lyndon 108; 4. Mt. Mansfield 124; 5. Stowe 173; 6. St. J 199.
Individual Slalom
Girls Top 5: 1. Ella Lisle, CV 1:18.36; 2. Clara Bertran, LI 1:20.95; 3. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:21.12; 4. Louise Filkorn, MMU 1:21.81; 5. Iga Stepniak, LI 1:22.47. Local: 8. Keating Maurer, SJ 1:26.48; 11. Briann Allegra, LI 1:29.88; 27. Genevieve Hatch, SJ 1:45.28; 29: Ruby Rolfe, SJ 1:50.71;. 34. Madigan Maurer, SJ 1:56.01.
Boys Top 5: 1. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU 1:11.31; 2. Ari Diamond, CVU 1:12.74; 3. Rex Jewell, SB 1:12.84; 4. Justin Shafritz, SB 1:13.05; 5. Eben Gifford, MMU 1:13.82. Local: 13. Cameron Clark, SJ 1:18.68; 14. David Kantor, SJ 1:19.14; 16. Forster Goodrich, SJ 1:19.98; 17. Edwin Stephenson, SJ 1:20.32; 21. Zachary Alamuddin, SJ 1:24.95; 35. Carlos Cami, LI 1:34.44.
GIRLS HOOPS
LYNDON 53, MISSISQUOI 37: In Highgate, Brooke’lyn Robinson and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 27 points as the Vikings won their sixth straight.
“Brooke and Kadienne keep showing why they are one of the best backcourt duos in the state,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Great effort on the road.”
Lyndon now prepares for its season finale Saturday at home at 12:30 with Oxbow.
LI (14-2): Kadienne Whitcomb 4-3-13, Hannah Demers 1-2-5, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 1-2-4, Delaney Raymond 2-0-4, Adrianna Hever 1-0-2, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-1-14, Olivia Lewis 3-1-7, Molly Renaudette 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-17-FT 53.
LI 18 15 10 10 — 53
MV 11 6 8 4 — 37
3-Point FG: L 6 (Robinson 3, Whitcomb 2, Demers. Team Fouls: L 11, M 15.
RICE 37, ST. J 27: In St. Johnsbury, Elyse MacDonough scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the final frame as Division I’s top-ranked Green Knights pulled away in the final frame.
Tied 18-all after three, Rice outscored the host 19-9 in the fourth.
Kaylee Weaver had a team-high 12 points and Hayden Wilkins added nine for St. J. Kyara Rutledge, the Hilltoppers’ lone senior, was honored on senior night in the team’s last home game of the regular season.
“Played a strong first half and defended very well for the majority of the game,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “Looking for our offensive rhythm.”
The Hilltoppers conclude their regular season at BFA-St. Albans on Friday night.
RM (14-1): A. MacDonough 1-0-3, E. MacDonough 4-3-14, Beste 3-1-9, Waite 1-0-2, Cieplicki 1-3-5, Haji 1-0-2, Powell 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 7-14-FT 37.
SJ (9-7): Kaylee Weaver 5-1-12, Cassidy Kittredge 0-2-2, Kyara Rutledge 0-2-2, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 3-1-9. Totals: 9-FG 6-14-FT 27.
RM 8 8 2 19 — 37
SJ 6 11 1 9 — 27
3-Point FG: R 6 (A. MacDonough, E. MacDonough 3, Beste 2); S 3 (Weaver, Wilkins 2). Team Fouls: R 15, S 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 56, STOWE 28: In Wells River, Jordan Alley (14) paced four Bucks in double figures. Parker Reeves had 20 of Stowe’s 28 points.
“To say we got off to a slow start would be an understatement. We came out of the locker room with no energy,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Farquharson said, whose team trailed 18-15 at halftime. “The second half was a like a different team. We really played well in second half. We got great contributions of the bench with Felicity Sulham, Keegan Tillotson and Kyra Nelson all scoring in double figures. All three had very good games.”
The Bucks take a five-game win streak into their regular-season finale Thursday at Winooski.
SHS (1-16): Lehman 1-0-2, Wolters 2-0-4, Crist 1-0-2, Reeves 9-2-20. Totals: 13-FG 2-7-FT 28.
BMU (14-4): Lauren Joy 3-0-6, Kyra Nelson 3-4-10, Jordan Alley 3-8-14, Emma Gray 1-2-4, Felicity Sulham 6-0-12, Keegan Tillotson 4-0-10. Totals: 19-FG 14-22-FT 56.
SHS 8 10 4 6 — 28
BMU 5 10 24 17 — 56
3-Point FG: B 2 (Tillotson). Team Fouls: S 15, B 8.
NORTH COUNTRY 41, MIDDLEBURY 38: In Middlebury, Sabine Brueck had 16 points and the streaking Falcons scored 21 points in the fourth quarter for their seventh straight win. Brueck had eight points in the fourth, including 5 of 6 free throws.
The Falcons visit Enosburg (15-2) in a key Thursday makeup game. Enosburg is in third place in D-II, trailing the Falcons (14-4) and Lyndon (13-2).
NCU (14-4): Josi Fortin 1-1-3, Reeve Applegate 2-0-4, Sabine Brueck 4-7-16, Cecelia Marquis 2-0-4, Emma Fortin 1-1-3, Rileigh Fortin 0-1-1, Cora Nadeau 2-4-8, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 14-20-FT 41.
MU (7-11): Doran 1-0-2, Pitrier 3-3-10, Turner 3-0-6, Sellers 7-2-19, Bonavita 0-1-1. Totals: 14-FG 5-10-FT 38.
NC 6 10 4 21 — 41
MU 8 7 9 14 — 38
3-Point FG: N 1 (Brueck); M 5 (Sellers 4, Pitrier). Team Fouls: N 9, M 15.
LAKE REGION 42, THETFORD 29: In Thetford, Sakoya Sweeney netted 13 points and the streaking Rangers started fast and overwhelmed a worn-down Panthers team that fell to 9-7.
“We came out really strong and got them on their heels,” Lake Region coach Joe Houston said. “They were playing their fourth game in five days and our depth was definitely a factor.”
While it stopped Thetford’s four-game win streak, it extended Lake Region’s to seven. Currently in third place in D-II behind Williamstown (16-0) and Windsor (16-2), the Rangers close out their regular-season Thursday in Barre with D-II Spaulding (14-4).
LR (11-5): Maddie Racine 0-1-1, Maya Auger 2-0-4, Sakoya Sweeney 5-3-13, Liris Haney 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 3-0-6, Alyssa Butler 3-1-7, Dayna Knights 2-1-5, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 6-11-FT 42.
TA (9-7): Bogie 1-0-3, Lewis 2-2-6, Smith 4-2-10, Coulter 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-2, West 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 4-6-FT 29.
LR 14 12 10 6 — 42
TA 7 0 8 14 — 29
3-Point FG: T 1 (Bogie). Team Fouls: L 12, T 7.
LISBON 62, FRANKLIN 27: On senior night in Lisbon, Kaitlyn Clark (22) and Sara Brown (18) lit up the scoreboard in their final regular-season home game as the Panthers ended with four straight wins that lifted them into the D-IV playoffs that begin next week.
“We really played well. We recognized our three seniors, Kiley Hill, Kendal Clark and Sara Brown,” Covell said. “Kendal was a beast on the glass again with eight boards. Kiley finished with seven points.”
FHS (2-16): McPhall 2-0-4, L. Bedard 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-3, B. Bedard 2-0-5, Silva 1-0-2, McCoy 3-0-6, Slocum 0-1-1, Mango 1-0-2, Pitnan 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 1-2-FT 27.
LRS (7-11): Kaitlyn Clark 8-2-22, Sara Brown 6-3-18, Kiley Hill 3-1-7, Tori Jellison 2-0-4, Kendal Clark 4-0-8, Natash Holbrook 1-1-3. Totals: 24-FG 7-15-FT 62.
FHS 6 10 4 7 — 27
LRS 18 12 11 21 — 62
3-Point FG: F 2 Martin, B. Bedard); L 7 (Ka. Clark 4, Brown 3). Team Fouls: F 14, L 5.
WOODSVILLE 45, COLEBROOK 39: In Woodsville, Eliza Wagstaff had 12 points as the Engineers finished the regular season with their ninth straight victory. Woodsville currently is in fourth place ahead of next week’s D-IV playoffs.
Ariana Lord’s 16 points and six steals paced Colebrook, which ends at 12-6. Emma McKeage added nine points and six assists.
CA (12-6): Sierra Riff 2-2-6, Shyanna Fuller 4-0-8, Emma McKeage 4-0-9, Ariana Lord 6-4-16. Totals: 16-FG 6-16-FT 39.
WHS (15-3): Maddie Roy 3-0-8, Eliza Wagstaff 3-6-12, Emily Farr 3-1-7, Mackenzie Kingsbury 3-0-9, Leah Krull 4-0-9. Totals: 16-FG 7-10-FT 45.
CA 9 3 17 10 — 39
WHS 10 10 10 15 — 45
3-Point FG: C 1 (MeKeage); W 6 (Kingsbury 3, Roy 2, Krull). Team Fouls: C 15, W 13.
