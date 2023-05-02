Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Rally Past Inter-Lakes 7-6

MEREDITH — Noah Covell struck out 10 over five innings and Rob Breault had a go-ahead two-run double as White Mountains pulled off a tightly contested 7-6 win over host Inter-Lakes in New Hampshire Division III high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Covell gave up eight walks but allowed just two hits and Breault (two walks) closed out the last two innings on the mound, firing six strikeouts without a hit.
Seven out of nine Spartans recorded a hit, including Brayden Shallow who also had three walks and three runs.
“Lots of walks in a messy, rainy game,” WMR coach Dave Deming said. “Back-and-forth game to start. Fell down four during a rough inning of passed balls and mental mistakes but clawed back for the W.”
White Mountains (4-1) is at Gilford on Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
FALCON GIRLS FOURTH AT ESSEX: In Essex, Sabine Brueck produced three runner-up finishes (high jump, long jump, triple jump) and was fifth in the 200 meters to lead the North Country girls to a fourth-place team finish.
The 4x400 squad of Willow Clements, Charli Kellaway, Makenzie Parenteau and Josi Fortin ran to victory in 4:41.80.
The Falcons’ 4x100 team of Naiara Aragon, Haidin Bathalon, Kellaway and Parenteau placed second.
Freshman Morgan Shaffer earned second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles while classmate Clements took second in the 800.
Colchester standout Ryleigh Garrow won the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
The North Country boys placed fifth. The 4x800 team of Liam Beatty, Jason Pelletier, Soren Stelma-Leonard and Jacob Whittum won in 9:44.14.
The 4x400 relay of Liam Beatty, Koyle Dennis, Levi Brewer and Cooper Hodgeman finished as runners-up.
Paul Petzoldt grabbed second place in the 110 hurdles.
Team Scores
Boys: Essex 209, Colchester 113, Burlington 91, Richford 61, North Country 57, Sharon 46, Enosburg 28, Rice 5, Winooski 4.
Girls: Essex 245, Burlington 114, Colchester 97, North Country 93, Rice 61, Sharon 32, Richford 14, Enosburg 11.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 7, SOUTH BURLINGTON 0: In St. Johnsbury, the unbeaten Hilltoppers made quick work of the visiting Wolves inside the Academy Field House.
SJA moved to 7-0 on the season and host Champlain Valley on Thursday. The Wolves dipped to 0-4.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Yuyang Zhang, SB 6-2, 6-0; Agustin Gil, SJA def. Will Bradley, SB 6-1, 6-0; Jorge Trade, SJA def. Daniel Kim, SB 8-1; Fernando Gutierrez, SJA def. Mateo Duracak, SB 6-0, 6-4; Nick Wright, SJA def. Jules Butler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, SJA def. Jay Eagle/Nicolas Charleboir 6-2, 6-1; Tiago Chang/Andres Correa, SJA def. Robin Hokenmaier/Tate Nightingdale, SB 6-1, 6-3.
