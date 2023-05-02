Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Spartans Rally Past Inter-Lakes 7-6
MEREDITH — Noah Covell struck out 10 over five innings and Rob Breault had a go-ahead two-run double as White Mountains pulled off a tightly contested 7-6 win over host Inter-Lakes in New Hampshire Division III high school baseball action on Tuesday.

Covell gave up eight walks but allowed just two hits and Breault (two walks) closed out the last two innings on the mound, firing six strikeouts without a hit.

