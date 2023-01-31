ST. JOHNSBURY — Kaylee Weaver paced the offense with 13 points and Cassidy Kittredge returned from a finger injury with 11 points as the St. J Academy girls basketball team posted a 49-27 Metro Division rout of Burlington at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The victory came before a large contingent of area youth girls basketball players, who helped the Hilltopper program celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Hayden Wilkins added seven points for SJA, which jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and stayed ahead for good.
“Wasn’t pretty with too many turnovers tonight, however, we defended well and took care of business,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said.
The area youth players in attendance took a team photo with the varsity teams before tipoff, then had a halftime shootaround with the Hilltopper junior varsity program.
“It was great to see all those little ladies in the gym tonight,” Huntington said.
St. J hosts South Burlington on Friday night.
BHS (7-6): Mitchell 5-0-11, H. Awayle 1-1-3, R. Awayle 2-2-6, Haji 2-0-4, Beynnon 0-1-1, Pitts 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 4-12-FT 27.
SJA (9-4): Kaylee Weaver 5-0-13, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Brianna Bunnell 2-0-5, Cassidy Kittredge 5-0-11, Emma Greenan 2-0-4, Kacie Nelson 1-2-4, Adrianna Hever 1-0-3, Hayden Wilkins 3-0-7. Totals: 20-FG 2-2-FT 49.
BHS 7 6 7 7 — 27
SJA 18 12 11 8 — 49
3-Point FG: B 1 (H. Awayle); S 7 (Weaver 3, Bunnell, Kittredge, Hever, Wilkins). Team Fouls: B 8, S 12.
LYNDON 53, LAMOILLE 45: In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson hit 12 of 13 free throws, 9 of 9 in the fourth quarter, and finished with 28 points as the Vikings rallied to beat the Lancers to end a two-game slide.
The Vikings finished the game 19 of 22 at the foul line, including 14 of 15 in the final frame to ice the victory.
Delaney Raymond finished with nine points and Molly Renaudette added eight. LI was down 11-3 early and 18-16 at the break before taking the lead in the third.
“The kids showed tremendous resolve,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Delaney showed some serious heart as did the entire team. Molly Renaudette stepped up big on both ends. Brooke was simply special. She took what the defense gave her. Her FTs were huge.”
Host Spaulding on Thursday. The Tide won the first meeting 36-25.
LU (7-6): Hutchins 1-0-3, Small 3-0-7, Benoit 3-1-7, LaRock 2-0-6, Boissoneault 0-1-1, Royer 1-0-2, Chittenden 0-2-2, Pirie 6-0-15, Lefevre 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 5-7-FT 45.
LI (8-6): Brooke’lyn Robinson 7-12-28, Delaney Raymond 3-2-9, Molly Smith 1-0-3, Aryonna Parker 1-3-5, Molly Renaudette 3-2-8. Totals: 15-FG 19-22-FT 53.
LU 12 6 13 14 — 45
LI 8 8 19 18 — 53
3-Point FG: LU 6 (Small, LaRock 2, Pirie 3); LI 4 (Robinson, Raymond, Smith). Team Fouls: LU 16, LI 11.
LAKE REGION 42, RANDOLPH 23: In Orleans, Maddie Racine and Sakoya Sweeney tallied eight points apiece in the Ranger victory.
Lake Region led 17-2 after the first quarter.
Lillian Fauteux and Alyssa Butler each scored seven for LR.
Ella Messier had a game-high 12 points for Randolph.
Lake Region travels to Lamoille on Thursday.
LR (9-5): Maddie Racine 3-2-8, Olivia MacEachern 0-1-1, Sakoya Sweeney 4-0-8, Kiera Quintal 0-1-1, Bella Aiken 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 3-1-7, Alyssa Butler 2-3-7, Dana Knights 2-0-4, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 8-17-FT 42.
RU (1-12): Provost 1-0-3, Messier 6-0-12, Young 3-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 0-0-FT 23.
LR 17 7 10 8 — 42
RU 2 6 7 8 — 23
3-Point FG: R 3 (Provost, Young 2). Team Fouls: L 5, R 16.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 52, WILLIAMSTOWN 43: In Williamstown, Jordan Alley compiled 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Felicity Sulham (eight boards) and Keegan Tillotson each scored 11 to power the Bucks by the Blue Devils.
Blue Mountain led by four at halftime.
Kyra Nelson contributed eight points in the win.
Destiny Campbell had 12 points to lead Williamstown.
“It was a game of runs tonight,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “We would play well for a few minutes and get a lead then have a letdown and they would be right back in it. Williamstown keeps coming at you and they worked hard. We played with better energy in the fourth quarter and got the win. We had a nice balance on offense tonight. We will still need to do a few things better Thursday but still a solid win.”
Blue Mountain squares off will fellow one-loss Hazen on Thursday in Wells River.
BMU (12-1): Kyra Nelson 2-3-8, Jordan Alley 7-3-17, Felicity Sulham 4-3-11, Karli Blood 1-0-3, Keegan Tillotson 4-3-11, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 12-18-FT 52.
WHS (5-7): Campbell 4-3-12, Hutchinson 2-0-4, Engalhard 1-0-2, Tenney 1-0-3, Martin 2-0-4, C. Beliveau 2-0-4, N. Beliveau2-4-8, Townsend 2-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 7-12-FT 43.
BMU 12 6 17 17 — 52
WHS 10 4 15 14 — 43
3-Point FG: B 2 (Nelson, Blood); W 4 (Campbell, Tenney, Townsend). Team Fouls: B 9, W 15.
GROVETON 54, WHITE MOUNTAINS 36: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison turned in 24 points and Madison Ash (eight rebounds) and Aspen Clermont each had nine points as the Eagles edged the Spartans.
Groveton held a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter before going on a 10-2 run to close out the game. Kenison, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, scored eight of her game-high in the final period and the Eagles went 6-8 from the free throw line to ice it.
“Pretty close all the way, then we closed it out,” Groveton coach Tim Haskins said. “Kenison came up big despite not having her full range of motion. Madison Ash also had a nice all-around game tonight.”
Ainsley Savage paced WMR with 15 points while Ava Simpson (eight) and Jaylin Bennett combined for another 15.
Groveton has a rematch with Colebrook on Friday. The Eagles escaped with a two-point victory on Jan. 20 in a down-to-the-wire duel. White Mountains will host Newfound the same night.
GHS (12-0): Aspen Clermont 2-4-9, Paige Lambert 2-0-5, Madison Ash 4-1-9, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 1-3-5, Marissa Kenison 8-6-24. Totals: 18-FG 14-21-FT 54.
WMR (3-9): Emma Simpson 2-0-4, Ciera Challinor 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 3-1-7, Ainsley Savage 7-1-15, Ava Simpson 3-2-8. Totals: 16-FG 4-9-FT 36.
GHS 13 13 18 10 — 54
WMR 9 11 14 2 — 36
3-Point FG: G 4 (Clermont, Kenison, Lambert). Team Fouls: G 14, W 19. Fouled Out: W, A. Simpson.
COLEBROOK 41, GORHAM 27: In Gorham, Sierra Riff registered 12 points, six assists and five steals and Haley Rossitto supplied nine points and six steals to lead the Mohawks on the road.
Ariana Lord (eight rebounds, three steals) and Lexi Santamaria (five rebounds, two steals) each collected seven points.
Colebrook led 21-16 at the break.
Madi Girourd guided Gorham with a game-high 13 points.
CA welcomes unbeaten Groveton on Friday in a highly anticipated rematch of a Jan. 20 meeting in which the Mohawks lost by two.
CA (11-2): Haley Rossitto 2-5-9, Sierra Riff 5-2-12, Sara Fernald 2-0-4, Niomie Nadeau 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 2-3-7, Ariana Lord 2-3-7. Totals: 14-FG 13-24-FT 41.
GHS (7-6): Godin 3-3-9, Gorban 2-0-4, Burton 0-1-1, Girourd 5-0-13. Totals: 10-FG 4-10-FT 27.
CA 16 5 8 12 — 41
GHS 8 8 7 4 — 27
3-Point FG: G 3 (Girourd 3). Team Fouls: C 8, G 19. Fouled Out: G, Godin, Burton.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 65, ENOSBURG 39: In Newport, Cooper Brueck netted a season-high 23 points to go along with Jorden Driver’s 13 and Brayden Pepin’s 12 as the Falcons flew by the Hornets.
North Country led 16-5 after the first and 46-24 entering the fourth.
Wyatt Descheneau and Hayden Boivin each added six for NC, winners of seven straight.
Devyn Gleason had 19 points for Enosburg.
The Falcons head to Mt. Abraham for a Thursday tilt.
NCU (12-2): Cooper Brueck 9-2-23, Brayden Pepin 5-1-12, Jorden Driver 4-4-13, Watson Lafoon 1-0-3, Hayden Boivin 3-0-6, Levi Brewer 1-0-2, Wyatt Descheneau 2-2-6. Totals: 25-FG 8-16-FT 65.
EHS (5-6): Wilde 0-1-1, Dash 2-2-6, Quincy 2-0-4, Gleason 6-5-19, Kane 2-1-5, Colburn 1-1-4. Totals: 13-FG 10-20-FT 39.
NCU 16 10 20 19 — 65
EHS 5 12 7 15 — 39
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 3, Pepin, Driver, Lafoon); E 3 (Gleason 2, Colburn). Team Fouls: N 17, E 15.
GROVETON 47, WHITE MOUNTAINS 43: In Groveton, Ben Wheelock dropped in 21 points, Kaden Cloutier registered nine points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Dylan Simino tallied nine points as well as the Eagles survived the Spartans.
Groveton trailed 35-32 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring White Mountains 15-8 in the final period.
Avery Woodburn delivered 18 points for WMR and Noah Covell had 11 points.
Groveton will be at Colebrook and White Mountains will host Newfound, both on Friday.
GHS (9-3): Kaden Cloutier 3-3-9, Aiden Whiting 1-0-2, Ben Wheelock 8-2-21, Dylan Simino 4-0-9, Brody Platt 1-0-2, Ashton Kenison 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 5-8-FT 47.
WMR (5-7): Aiden Whipple 1-0-2, Ian St. Cyr 2-0-4, Robert Breault 1-0-2, Trevor Armstrong 2-2-6, Avery Woodburn 9-0-18, Noah Covell 4-0-11. Totals: 19-FG 2-7-FT 43.
GHS 8 18 6 15 — 47
WMR 11 15 9 8 — 43
3-Point FG: G 4 (Wheelock 3, Sinino); W 3 (Covell 3). Team Fouls: G 12, W 17. Fouled Out: W, Breault.
GORHAM 74, COLEBROOK 68: In Gorham, Kolten Dowse’s 32 points were not enough as the Mohawks dropped their fourth straight.
Isaac Langlois turned in 30 points of his own for Gorham, which led 40-32 at half.
Colebrook got 13 points apiece from Kaiden Dowse and Keenan Hurlbert.
CA looks to get back on track Friday when Groveton pays a visit.
GHS (6-7): B. Saladino 3-2-9, Lemieux 4-4-13, Langlois 10-7-30, Roberge 1-0-2, J. Saladino 2-4-8, Carder 5-2-12. Totals: 25-FG 19-29-FT 74.
CA (6-7): Kaiden Dowse 2-9-13, Kolten Dowse 13-5-32, Keenan Hurlbert 4-4-13, Dart Cauller 2-1-5, Jackson Weir 2-1-5. Totals: 23-FG 20-28-FT 68.
GHS 20 20 15 19 — 74
CA 19 13 17 19 — 68
3-Point FG: G 5 (B. Saladino, Lemieux, Langlois 3); C 21. Team Fouls: G 20, C 2 (Ko. Dowse, Hurlbert). Fouled Out: G, B. Saladino, J. Saladino; C, Ko. Dowse, Hurlbert.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA BOYS SECOND, GIRLS THIRD: At the Middlebury Snowbowl, the St. Johnsbury boys finished second and the Hilltopper girls placed third in an alpine giant slalom race on Allen Trail.
Champlain Valley earned the top spot in both competitions; the boys scoring 14 and the girls 19.
The St. J boys had 21 points and the St. J girls scored 73, placing behind Mount Mansfield (29).
SJA’s Edwin Stephenson (1:52.24) earned fourth overall individually. The Hilltoppers had seven racers inside the top-20 in the field of 55, also including Zack Alamuddin(seventh, 1:57.34), Addison Heath (eighth, 1:58.15), Yofta Larocque (12th), Ari Leven (14th), Cam Dwyer (17th), and (Odin Palmer 20th).
CVU’s Ray Hagios (1:47.42) was the fastest individual boy racer.
For the third-place girls, Ruby Rolfe finished 14th for St. J. Teammates Macy Moore was 16th, Elizabeth Lopes 21st, and Alia Davis 22nd.
MMU’s Cara Gagliardi (1:50.12) was the fastest on the day. Lyndon’s Brianne Allegra (1:54.11) was the top local finisher, coming in sixth.
“We had a strong performance with most athletes continuing to climb up through the field and build confidence as we enter the heart of the season,” SJA coach Pat Anderson said. “CVU is far and away the most talented team in the state, and will be the easy favorites going into the end-of-season championship races.”
