ST. JOHNSBURY — Kaylee Weaver paced the offense with 13 points and Cassidy Kittredge returned from a finger injury with 11 points as the St. J Academy girls basketball team posted a 49-27 Metro Division rout of Burlington at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The victory came before a large contingent of area youth girls basketball players, who helped the Hilltopper program celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

