ST. JOHNSBURY — Gerardo Fernandez chased down a loose ball on the end line and flicked it back with his heel to teammate Riku Momozawa, who deposited it into the net for a 2-0 first-half lead.
It was a sensational goal, and the slice of soccer magic propelled St. Johnsbury to a 2-0 win over visiting BFA-St. Albans in the Hilltoppers’ home opener on Tuesday night under the lights at Fairbanks Field.
With a loud student section and the SJA cheerleaders setting the tone, St. J bounced back from a season-opening 3-2 loss at Mt. Anthony on Saturday.
Silas Chapman put the Hilltoppers on the board early in the first, blasting a shot from 25 yards out for a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game.
The Fernandez-Momozawa Golazo came with 6 minutes left in the first half. Fernandez charged in on BFA goaltender Connor Morin, who had come off his line to break up the threat. Morin got his hands to the ball, but it bounced toward the end line. The speedy Fernandez, a track and field All-American for SJA, saved the ball with a back heel, the pass going right to Momozawa who finished cleanly.
The goal set off a wild celebration on the Hilltoper sideline.
Fernando Gutierro thwarted three shots for St. J (1-1) while Morin saved 12 for the Bobwhites.
The Hilltoppers host Burr and Burton on Saturday at noon.
GIRLS SOCCER
ST. J 7, GREEN MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: In Waitsfield, Sophia Shippee and Hannah Amadon each recorded a hat trick as the Hilltoppers used a 5-0 halftime lead to cruise to their first win of the season.
Shippee scored the game’s first two goals off assists from Kaylee McCaffrey and Maren Nitsche and Amadon scored the next two via feeds from Brianna Bunnell and Alia Davis.
Gabriella Beaumier extended the early lead off a distribution from goalkeeper Emily Kostruba.
Amadon and Shippee closed out the Hilltopper scoring with assists from Maggie Zschau and Kalliope Augsberger-Skala.
Tess Hanley scored the Gumbies’ lone goal with two minutes remaining.
Kostruba (one save) and Jayden Bunnell (four saves) shared time in net during the victory.
St. J (1-1) hosts Lake Region on Monday at 4:30.
LYNDON 0, OXBOW 0 (2OT): In Bradford, the Vikings managed to hang on for the draw while only playing with ten players for the entire game.
Molly Renaudette was untouchable in net, holding the Olympians scoreless while recording a walloping 32 saves.
Lyndon (0-1-1) welcomes Harwood on Friday.
PEOPLES 1, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Morrisville, Sadie Baranyay’s goal 15 minutes into the first half was just enough to lift the Wolves over the visiting Falcons.
Baranyay scored from 20 yards out, off an unlikely chip shot that floated over the head of NC goalkeeper Mya Auger. Auger finished with 20 saves.
North Country had its chances, outshooting PA by 13 and in corner kicks, 9-1.
“Moving the ball extremely well in the middle of the field today was Sabine Brueck, Charli Kellaway and Anya Kennedy,” NCU coach Pete Kellaway said. “Also having standout games was Lahna Descheneau, Opal Beauchesne and freshmen Dakota Bowen and Bria Bouchard.”
The Falcons (0-1) travel to Lamoille on Friday for a 4:30 game.
LAKE REGION 9, DANVILLE 1: Paige Currier and Sakoya Sweeney found the back of the net three times apiece, fueling the Ranger rout over the visiting Bears.
Madison Bowman, Indie Haney and Dayna Knights also scored for Lake Region which led 4-0 after just 14 minutes.
Danville’s Lilli Klark prevented the shutout, scoring off an assist from Lauren Joncas.
LR’s Sylvia Brownlow had four saves. Splitting time in net for the Bears was Leah Klark (10 saves) and Phoebe Crocker (seven saves).
“Lake Region played a fantastic game keeping our defense on their heels,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “We found our footing for the final 20 minutes of the first half and ended that half at 5-1. Our subs logged a lot of minutes in the second half. I was happy with our overall effort, sportsmanship and good attitude despite the result.”
Lake Region (1-0) plays at U-32 Friday at 4:30. Danville (1-1) hosts BFA-Fairfax on Monday at 4:30.
