SOUTH BURLINGTON — Down go the defending champs.
The St. Johnsbury girls basketball team delivered a statement victory Tuesday evening, taking down reigning Division I champion Rice, 46-45, and improving to 2-0 on the young season.
It was a tale of two teams in the scoring column.
The Hilltoppers relied on balanced scoring led by Cassidy Kittredge’s 12 points (all in the second half) while Hayden Wilkins added eight, Kaia Anderson had seven, Lillian Kittredge scored six and Kaylee Weaver and Rylee Strohm chipped in with five apiece.
For Rice, Elyse MacDonough (23 points) and Kelli Cieplicki (14) combined for all but eight of their team’s points.
Down three at the half, St. J used an 18-8 third quarter to pull away. Rice rallied late, outscoring the Hilltoppers 17-11 in the final frame, but St. J held on.
“Gutsy defensive performance and balanced team scoring taking on the defending champions on their home court,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “We executed on both ends of the floor tonight one possession at a time, playing as a team with the right mix of intensity, composure and passion.”
St. J returns home to take on Rutland on Thursday at 6:30.
SJA (2-0): Brianna Brunnell 1-0-3, Cassidy Kittredge 4-2-12, Hayden Wilkins 1-5-8, Kaia Anderson 3-0-7, Lillian Kittredge 3-0-6, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-5, Rylee Strohm 2-0-5. Totals: 14-FG 7-12-FT 46.
RM (1-2): Elyse MacDonough 8-3-23, Atika Haji 2-1-5, Kelli Cieplicki 5-2-14, Rosa Kori 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 6-11-FT 45.
SJA 10 7 18 11 — 46
RM 14 6 8 17 — 45
3-Point FG: S 7 (Weaver, Strohm, Brunnell, Kittredge 2, Anderson, Wilkins); R 5 (MacDonough 4, Cieplicki). Team Fouls: S 14, R14.
NORTH COUNTRY 51, MOUNT MANSFIELD 49: In Jericho, Sabine Brueck registered 19 points as the Falcons eliminated the Cougars from their own tournament.
North Country raced out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and was up 29-14 by half. Mount Mansfield’s 20-point fourth quarter made things interesting, but the Falcons held on to advance to the MMU Tourney Championship.
Cora Nadeau had 11 points in the win. The Cougars were led by Cherise Shamp’s 22 points and Allison Fullem’s 15.
North Country will make the trip to MMU once more, squaring off with Burr and Burton for the title Thursday at 7.
NCU (3-0): Sabine Brueck 8-1-19, Maya Auger 2-0-5, Emma Fortin 2-2-6, Rileigh Fortin 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 4-0-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6, Addie Nelson 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 3-4-FT 51.
MMU (2-1): Bella Schultz-Mitchell 1-2-5, Cherise Shamp 9-4-22, Brianna Brownell 3-0-7, Allison Fullem 7-1-15. Totals: 20-FG 7-12-FT 49.
NCU 19 10 10 12 — 51
MMU 2 15 12 20 — 49
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 2, Auger, Nadeau 3); M 2 (Schultz-Mitchell, Brownell). Team Fouls: N 9, M 8.
ENOSBURG 43, DANVILLE 29: In Danville, Laci Potter knocked in four 3-pointers on her way to a 14-point night but the Bears fell at home.
Lauren Joncas and Sadie Young each had five points in the loss.
Lillian Robtoy had 15 for Enosburg which led 26-16 at the break.
“We really worked hard tonight,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “As coaches, we couldn’t have asked for more in the effort department. The girls worked together, communicated and picked each other up all night. We started to hit some shots and we are building trust in one another.”
Danville seeks its first win of the season when Northfield visits Thursday at 7:30.
EHS (2-1): Gabaree 2-0-4, Gervais 1-0-2, Ovitt 4-0-8, Robtoy 7-1-15, Simmons 2-0-4, Goodhue 1-2-4, Spaulding 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 3-14-FT 43.
DHS (0-3): Sloane Morse 1-0-3, Laci Potter 4-2-14, Lauren Joncas 2-0-5, Taylor Carson 0-2-2, Sadie Young 2-1-5. Totals: 9-FG 5-13-FT 29.
EHS 8 18 9 8 — 43
DHS 5 11 7 6 — 29
3-Point FG: D 6 (Potter 4, Morse, Joncas). Team Fouls: E 18, D 18. Fouled Out: E, Gervais, Simmons. D, Young.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 65, ESSEX 60: In St. Johnsbury, Kerrick Medose (18 points) and Harry Geng (16) each canned three 3-pointers to help the Hilltoppers to a win in their home opener.
The Hilltoppers led after every quarter, including jumping out to a 16-11 lead after the first.
Aidan Brody added 11 points and Rex Hauser had eight.
Tanner Robbins (14), Tobey Appenzeller (12) and Josh Brown (10) made up a trio of Hornets to reach double digits.
“It was a gritty team win,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “We regrouped after some early foul trouble. We look forward to building off of this moving forward.”
St. J plays again on Tuesday, hosting Rutland at 6:30.
SJA (1-1): Rex Hauser 4-0-8, Carter Bunnell 3-0-6, Harry Geng 5-3-16, Kerrick Medose 6-3-18, Aidan Brody 3-5-11, Camden Ely 1-1-3, Connor Lyons 1-0-3. Totals: 23-FG 12-20-FT 65.
EHS (1-3): Tanner Robins 3-6-14, Tobey Appenzeller 5-2-12, Lucas Mercier 3-1-7, Cooper McCurley 2-2-6, Jacob Reyome 2-0-4, Ethan Hemingway 1-0-2, Josh Brown 3-4-10, Charles McGeary 1-0-2, Nicholas Allaire 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 15-19-FT 60.
SJA 16 17 19 13 — 65
EHS 11 17 16 16 — 60
3-Point FG: S 7 (Medose 3, Geng 3, Lyons); E 2 (Robbins). Team Fouls: S 17, E 20. Fouled Out: E, Robbins, Brown.
HAZEN 62, STOWE 27: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Lincoln Michaud scored 12 and Xavier Hill tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Wildcats rolled over the Raiders.
Hazen started slow but managed a 16-2 first-quarter lead and pushed it to 40-8 by half. Other Wildcat contributors included Brendan Moodie (seven points, four assists) and Ryan Morrison (five points, eight rebounds).
HU’s starting lineup included a trio of brothers, Lincoln, Gabriel and Morgan Michaud, which was the first such occurrence in program history.
Hazen hosts Oxbow Thursday at 7.
HU (3-0): Brendan Moodie 3-0-7, Jadon Baker 2-0-4, Gavin Stratton 0-1-1, Xavier Hill 3-5-11, Tyler Rivard 8-1-17, Morgan Michaud 1-0-2, Gabriel Michaud 1-1-3, Ryan Morrison 2-1-5, Lincoln Michaud 4-4-12. Totals: 24-FG 13-27-FT 62.
SHS (0-2): Chase Brown 1-2-5, Greg Heidelberger 0-1-1, Jackson Lund 1-1-3, Maddox Gregory 2-0-4, TJ Guffey 1-2-4, Will Brochhausen 3-0-7, Dylan Sautter 1-1-3. Totals: 9-FG 7-24-FT 27.
HU 16 24 15 7 — 62
SHS 2 6 4 15 — 27
3-Point FG: H 1 (Moodie); S 2 (Brown, Brochhausen). Team Fouls: H 26, S 24. Fouled Out: S, Sautter, Guffey, Lund.
