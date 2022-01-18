ST. JOHNSBURY — Back on the court.
And back in the win column.
Fritz Hauser delivered 18 points and Sam Begin scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter as St. Johnsbury returned from a two-week hiatus and rallied to earn 42-38 win over BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
“The effort and energy were terrific,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “We knew we’d have some rust to knock off, especially on offense.”
Murphy Young added nine points as the Hilltoppers erased a 32-29 deficit in the fourth quarter, closing the game with a 13-6 margin in the final frame to stay undefeated in Division I at 5-0.
The Hilltoppers because of COVID-19 have not played a game since Jan. 3 — having to reschedule three games, including against foes Burlington (twice), South Burlington and Brattleboro. They had their first practice with more than five guys this past Sunday.
But as they have all season — the Hilltoppers are allowing just 34.8 points per game — St. J relied on its feisty defense to keep pace in the standings with unbeaten Rice.
“Between the third and fourth quarters, we challenged our guys to overcome the adversity,” Davis said. “They came out flying around on defense and made great defensive plays.”
After committing seven turnovers in the third quarter, the Hilltoppers finished the final frame without one.
“Our defense in the fourth won us the game,” Davis said.
St. J is at Mount Mansfield on Friday night at 7.
BFA (4-2): Earl 1-1-3, Leach 2-0-5, Howrigan 2-0-5, Yates 2-0-4, Demar 4-0-8, Richard 5-1-11. Totals: 17-FG 2-3-FT 38.
SJ (5-0): Colby Garey-Wright 2-0-4, Murphy Young 3-1-9, Sam Begin 3-2-8, Cole Banks 1-1-3, Fritz Hauser 8-0-18. Totals: 17-FG 4-10-FT 42.
BFA 7 10 15 6 — 38
SJA 12 11 6 13 — 42
3-Point FG: B 2 (Leach, Howrigan); S 4 (Young 2, Hauser 2). Team Fouls: B 16, S 7.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 68, CRAFTSBURY 35: In Wells River, Evan Dennis netted 16 points, Ethan Gilding added 10 and 11 Bucks players scored in a road rout of the Chargers.
“Great defense in the first and third and great energy from the bench guys in the fourth,” Blue Mountain coach Chris Cook said. “We haven’t touched a ball in a week. It was a great game to knock the rust off.”
The Bucks are at Twinfield on Thursday.
CA (2-6): Lock 2-0-5, Lamarre 1-0-3, Washer 4-0-10, Zendik 6-0-13, Guebara 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 0-4-FT 35.
BM (6-2): Tanner Winchester 3-0-6, Chris Fennimore 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 8-0-16, Hayden Carl 3-0-6, Cedric Schafer 0-2-2, John Dennis 3-0-6, Carson Tetreault 0-3-3, Ethan Gilding 4-1-10, Cam Roy 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 4-0-8, Cooper Ingerson 2-0-5. Totals: 30-FG 6-14-FT 68.
CA 4 13 2 16 — 35
BM 22 11 22 13 — 68
3-Point FG: C 5 (Walk, Lamarre, Washer 2, Zendik); B 2 (Gilding, Ingerson). Team Fouls: C 11, B 6.
NORTH COUNTRY 66, MIDDLEBURY 36: In Middlebury, Cooper Brueck scored 16 points in the first quarter en route to a 28-point night, and teammate Cayde Micknak had eight of his 16 points in the third quarter as the visitors kept their unbeaten run going.
They built a 25-12 first-quarter lead and expanded it from there.
“Cooper got us rolling,” Falcons coach John Gunn said. “Mitchell Provoncha was a tremendous spark off the bench for us tonight. He is a tremendous member of our team.” Provoncha’s six points came in the second quarter.
The Falcons look to go 10-0 on the season on Friday at home with Missisquoi (2-4).
DANVILLE 72, OXBOW 35: In Danville, senior Dillon Brigham had a triple-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bears had a convincing wire-to-wire win.
“In our last game we had a good lead at the half, then it got closer than it should have,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “Tonight, we didn’t want that to happen,” and it led to a 35-14 second half.
“I’ve been waiting for Dillon to have a game like this,” coach Brigham said. “He was feeling it tonight.”
Andrew Joncus (16) and Christian Young (10) also made double figures.
The Bears JV team won its first game as well. The varsity will be at Craftsbury on Thursday at 6.
OU (07): Davis 0-4-4, Ilsley 1-1-4, Emerson 1-1-3, Chase Lund 8-1-20, Beauregard 1-0-2, Walton 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 7-14-35.
DHS (3-3): Palmieri 3-1-7, Anthoni Guinard 3-2-9, Andrew Joncus 6-2-16, Christian Young 4-2-10, Arius Andrews 1-0-2, Dillon Brigham 11-1-24, Peter Searls 2-0-4. Totals: 30-FG 8-19-FT 72.
OU 11 10 5 9 — 35
DHS 20 17 19 16 — 72
3-Point FG: O 4 (Lund 3, Isley); D 4 (Joncus 2, Guinard, Brigham). Team Fouls: O 16, D 13. Fouled Out: O, Emerson.
PROFILE 59, MOULTONBOROUGH 28: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie canned six 3s and finished with 24 points, Alex Leslie added 14 and a pair of freshman — Jackson Clough (career-high 10 points) and Cayden Wakeham — played key minutes in the Patriot rout.
“Great effort by Jackson Clough, who provided a nice spark offensively,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “Incredibly proud of Cayden Wakeham playing through substantial adversity. Those freshmen bring an added level of toughness to our team on the court that makes me excited for the future.”
Profile is at Littleton on Friday.
MA (0-7): Tilton 1-0-2, Ringelston 4-0-11, Sturgeon 0-1-1, Adams 7-0-14. Totals: 12-FG 1-4-FT 28.
PS (6-3): Jackson Clough 3-2-10, Josh Robie 9-0-24, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Riley Plante 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 7-0-14, Cayden Wakeham 1-0-2, Billy Joseph 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 2-3-FT 59.
PS 15 15 19 8 — 59
MA 3 8 4 13 — 28
3-Point FG: M 3 (Ringelston); P 9 (Clough 2, J. Robie 6, K. Robie). Team Fouls: M 6, P 12.
LITTLETON 75, FRANKLIN 58: In Littleton, Crusaders sophomore Kayden Hoskins continued his lights-out three-point shooting with seven against Franklin for a game-high 25 points.
He had nine threes in his previous game against Colebrook.
Against Franklin, he also had nine rebounds, while teammates Mike Hampson (16 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and Dre Akins (seven steals) also had big games.
“Pretty good offensively but had some lapses on defense,” LHS coach Trevor Howard assessed. “Rebounding still an issue. Good balance tonight with three in double digits, and Cam Cook and Braden Lewis played well off the bench.”
Littleton hosts Profile (6-3) Friday at 6:30.
FHS (2-7): Eldridge 2-0-5, Z. McCoy 6-0-16, Van Polen 0-1-1, Douville 8-2-19, Velentanlie 1-0-2, E. McCoy 5-3-15. Totals: 22-FG 6-13-FT 58.
LHS (6-1): Dre Akins 2-0-4, Kayden Hoskins 8-2-25, Mike Hampson 5-6-16, Jeff Santos 5-2-12, Carmichael Lopez 1-1-3, Cam Cook 2-2-6, Braden Lewis 3-0-7, Shiloh Reagey 1-0-2. Totals: 27-FG 11-20-FT 75.
FHS 17 14 8 19 — 58
LHS 27 20 16 12 — 75
3-Point FG: F 8 (Z. McCoy 4, E. McCoy 2, Eldridge, Douville); L 10 (Hoskins 7, Cook 2, Lewis). Team Fouls: F 11, L 12.
COLEBROOK 63, LISBON 41: In Lisbon, the visiting Mohawks doubled down 38-19 at halftime against the undermanned Panthers.
Lisbon senior Dylan Colby led all scorers with 23, while 11 Colebrook players made the scoresheet led by junior Kaiden Dowse (17).
“Kaiden came to play – he played hard tonight,” CA coach Buddy Trask said. “The Lisbon kids played hard….we’ve had better games.”
“We’re in disarray from COVID, that’s the biggest thing with us right now,” Lisbon coach Les Poore remarked.
Colebrook has a Saturday 2:30 home game with Groveton (5-1). On Friday the Panthers visit Pittsburg-Canaan (3-4).
LRS (0-7): Dylan Colby 8-5-23, Dominic Oter0 7-2-16, Daryion Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 7-13-FT 41.
CA (6-2): Sam Villa 1-0-3, Kolton Dowse 2-0-5, Jack Kyller 1-0-2, Keenan Hurlbert 5-2-12, Jackson Weir 1-0-3, Balin LaPerle 2-0-4, Izik Thibodeau 3-0-6, Ashton Herres 2-0-4, Kaiden Dowse 7-3-17, Datranayn Cauller 1-0-2, Maddox Godzyk 2-1-5. Totals: 27-FG 6-14-FT 63.
CA 17 21 15 10 — 63
LRD 8 11 6 16 — 41
3-Point FG: C 3 (Villa, Weir, Ko. Dowse); L 2 (Colby). Team Fouls: L 11, C 13.
GIRLS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 45, LISBON 26: In Lisbon, the visiting Mohawks got 17 points apiece from junior Ariana Lord and eighth-grader Haley Rossitto in bouncing back from their previous game, a 37-20 loss to Littleton.
Colebrook was strong on the boards with Sara Fernald (eight) Lord (seven), Sierra Riff (six) and Rossitto (five) doing their part. Riff (six) and junior Emma McKeage also combined for 11 assists.
Colebrook hosts Groveton (6-0) in a Saturday 1 p.m. matinee, while the Panthers visit Pittsburg-Canaan Friday at 5.
CA (6-3): Sabrina Tallmadge 0-1-1, Haley Rossitto 7-3-17, Sierra Riff 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-1-8, Ariana Lord 7-0-17. Totals: 18-FG 5-13-FT 45.
LRS (2-7): Kaitlyn Clark 1-0-3, Sara Brown 2-1-6, Kiley Hill 2-0-4, Kendal Clark 2-3-7, Natasha Holbrook 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 4-11-FT 26.
CA 17 5 15 8 — 45
LRS 7 8 2 9 — 26
3-Point FG: C 4 (Lord 3, MeKeage); L 2 (Ka. Clark, Brown). Team Fouls: C 11, L 9.
LITTLETON 58, FRANKLIN 12: In Littleton, all 14 players scored in the first of a back-to-back for the Crusaders, with seven players getting two points apiece and senior Kaylee Manzella (12) the lone double-digit scorer.
“It was good to get everyone some decent playing time and everyone scored,” coach Dale Prior noted.
The Crusaders now take a 6-3 record into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. game in Woodsville (5-2).
FHS (1-8): Martin 2-1-7, Silva 1-0-2, McCoy 0-1-1, Mango 1-0-2. Totals: 5-FG 1-2-FT 12.
LHS (6-3): Addison Hadlock 1-1-3, Hannah Whitcomb 1-0-2, Lauryn Corrigan 4-0-8, Madison Lucas 2-0-4, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, Kaylee Manzella 6-0-12, Bre Lemay 1-0-2, Lauren McKee 4-1-9, Anna Rochefort 1-0-2, Jamielee Lamarre 0-1-1, Maddy Carbonneau 1-0-2, Kiera Therrien 1-0-2, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Ella Horsch 3-1-7. Totals: 27-FG 3-12-FT 58.
FHS 0 5 0 7 — 12
LHS 28 9 12 9 — 58
3-Point FG: F 1 (Martin); L 1 (McKee). Team Fouls: F 7, L 2.
