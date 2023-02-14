ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins scored 11 of her 13 points in the opening 16 minutes and the St. Johnsbury girls basketball team overwhelmed visiting Rice in the first half and hung on for a 47-35 victory on Tuesday night at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium.
Cassidy Kittredge scored nine points, Kaylee Weaver added eight and Emma Greenan contributed six for the Hilltoppers, who maintained their grip on the No. 3 seed in Division I with two games to play.
St. J was locked in during the first half, sprinting to a 17-11 first-quarter lead, then building a 32-15 cushion at halftime. All six of the Hilltoppers’ 3s came before the break.
“Tonight was an important win for the program,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “We stepped up defensively to guard a very good shooting team holding them to 35 points and attacked on the offensive end. A great team effort with a variety of players stepping up.”
Elyse MacDonough scored 13 to pace the Green Knights.
The Hilltopper visit Essex on Wednesday before playing their regular-season finale on Friday night against visiting BFA-St. Albans.
RM (8-10): MacDonough 4-2-13, Beste 2-0-5, Haji 2-2-7, Cieplicki 2-3-7, Kori 1-0-3. Totals: 11-FG 7-7-FT 35.
SJA (12-5): Kaylee Weaver 3-1-8, Rylee Strohm 2-1-5, Cassidy Kittredge 3-1-9, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Emma Greenan 3-0-6, Kacie Nelson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 5-0-13. Totals: 19-FG 3-10-FT 47.
RM 11 4 18 2 — 35
SJA 17 15 9 6 — 47
3-Point FG: R 6 (MacDonough 3, Beste, Haji, Kori); S 6 (Weaver, Kittredge 2, Wilkins 3). Team Fouls: R 13, S 10.
MISSISQUOI 52, LYNDON 44: In Lyndon Center, McKenzie Vincent poured in 26 points, 18 in the first half, and the visiting Thunderbirds spoiled the Vikings’ regular-season home finale.
Missisquoi outscored LI 26-13 in the middle two frames.
“Vincent was really tough in the first half,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “We had some adversity tonight and still fought until the end.”
Brooke’lyn Robinson posted 21 points and Molly Renaudette added 10 to pace Lyndon.
The Vikings close the regular season at Oxbow on Thursday.
MVU (9-10): Pigeon 4-1-12, Guyette 1-0-2, Bourdeau 2-1-6, Reynolds 2-2-6, Vincent 12-2-26. Totals: 21-FG 6-9-FT 52.
LI (10-9): Brooke’lyn Robinson 6-2-21, Alaina Chadburn 2-0-4, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Molly Smith 1-0-3, Ary Parker 0-3-3, Molly Renaudette 5-0-10. Totals: 15-FG 8-14-FT 44.
MVU 14 16 10 12 — 52
LI 14 10 3 17 — 44
3-Point FG: M 4 (Pigeon 3, Bourdeau); L 6 (Robinson 4, Raymond, Smith). Team Fouls: M 15, L 10.
NORTH COUNTRY 57, MIDDLEBURY 38: In Newport, Cora Nadeau pumped in 20 points, Sabine Brueck was right behind her with 19 and the Falcons celebrated senior night with another victory.
North Country recognized seniors; Nadeau, Emma Fortin and Rileigh Fortin. All three were members of the NC title-winning team two seasons ago. The Falcons claimed the Division II crown in an empty Barre Auditorium, as no fans were allowed due to the pandemic.
“It has been my motivation all season to give our seniors a chance to get back to the finals in front of their friends, families and fans,” said North Country coach Sarah Roy, who has guided the Falcons to a perfect 19-0 start thus far. “They deserve this and they are fighting hard to go get it.”
NC was up 30-16 at the half. Not settled with the lead, the hosts rattled off 22 third quarter points to create some extra breathing room.
Maya Auger added eight points in the win. Elle Sellers had a team-high 16 for the Tigers.
North Country will look to complete its pursuit of an undefeated regular season Friday night in Colchester.
NCU (19-0): Reeve Applegate 1-1-4, Sabine Brueck 8-2-19, Maya Auger 3-0-8, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Addie Nelson 1-0-2, Cora Nadeau 8-2-20, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 6-6-FT 57.
MU (4-12): Hurley 1-0-2, Pitner 2-3-7, Sellers 4-6-16, Swan 2-2-6, Binder 3-1-7. Totals: 12-FG 12-18-FT 38.
NCU 15 15 22 5 — 57
MU 7 9 13 9 — 38
3-Point FG: N 5 (Brueck, Auger 2, Nadeau 2); M 2 (Sellers 2). Team Fouls: N 14, M 5.
HAZEN 60, MILTON 31: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison caught fire once again, pouring in 31 points to lead to Wildcats to a senior night win.
Hazen honored Haley Michaud, Alexis Christensen and Ella Gillespie. The Cats also wrapped up their regular season with an 18th straight win since dropping their season opener.
Davison tallied 15 points in the first quarter and 12 more in the third while also draining six attempts from behind the arc.
HU led 30-13 at the break and kept its foot on the gas with an 18-5 third. Christensen scored eight points and Julia des Grosilliers had six.
The Wildcats now await playoff seeding. Hazen’s JV team capped off an undefeated season earlier in the night.
HU (18-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 3-1-8, Baylie Christensen 1-0-2, Caitlyn Davison 10-5-31, Sarah Collier 0-1-1, Julia des Grosilliers 3-0-6, Ella Gillespie 2-0-4, Haley Michaud 1-2-4. Totals: 22-FG 9-21-FT 60.
MHS (11-8): Rutherford 1-0-3, Mason 1-3-5, Garran 3-0-6, Bushey 3-0-6, Mantin 2-0-4, Williams 3-0-7. Totals: 13-FG 3-14-FT 31.
HU 19 11 18 12 — 60
MHS 9 4 5 13 — 31
3-Point FG: H 7 (Christensen, Davison 6); M 2 (Rutherford, Williams). Team Fouls: H 15, M 18. Fouled Out: M, Garran.
LAKE REGION 52, THETFORD 43: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney lit up the scoreboard on senior night, dropping in a season-high 30 points to lead the Rangers past the Panthers.
Sweeney, along with classmates Maddie Racine, Alyssa Butler, Kaylee Sargent, Lillian Fauteux and Dayna Knights were recognized.
Lake Region held a 32-20 halftime advantage. Sweeney scored 10 of her points in the fourth, spoiling any attempt at a Thetford comeback.
Racine and Knights each added five points.
Addison Cadwell scored a team-high 15 for TA.
Lake Region has another good test on Thursday when Spaulding pays a visit. The Tide won 43-36 in a meeting back on Dec. 29.
LR (12-7): Maddie Racine 1-2-5, Sakoya Sweeney 12-3-30, Keira Quintal 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 1-2-4, Lillian Fauteux 1-0-2, Alyssa Butler 1-0-2, Dayna Knights 2-0-5, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-13-FT 52.
TA (14-5): Bogie 1-0-2, Fahey 3-0-6, Cadwell 7-0-14, Brown 5-0-10, West 0-1-1, Lewis 4-0-10. Totals: 20-FG 2-9-FT 43.
LR 16 16 7 13 — 52
TA 12 8 9 14 — 43
3-Point FG: L 5 (Sweeney 3, Racine, Knights); T 1 (Lewis). Team Fouls: L 9, T 16. Fouled Out: T, Cadwell.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 50, STOWE 24: In Stowe, Lauren Joy netted a game-high 13 points in the Bucks’ blowout.
Joy’s 11 first-half points helped Blue Mountain build a 28-11 halftime lead. Knotted after the first, the visitors dominated the second quarter with a 17-0 run.
Felicity Sulham (six rebounds) and Kaydence McKeon each tallied eight points, Jordan Alley added seven points and a whopping 15 rebounds and Kyra Nelson had six points and six boards.
Parker Reeves scored 12 for the Raiders.
Blue Mountain hosts Winooski on Wednesday.
BMU (15-3): Lauren Joy 5-0-13, Kyra Nelson 3-0-6, Jordan Alley 2-3-7, Felicity Sulham 2-4-8, Karli Blood 1-0-2, Kaydence McKeon 4-0-8, Keegan Tillotson 2-0-4, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-10-FT 50.
SHS (4-12): Lanpher 1-0-2, Leonardo 3-2-8, Mastine 1-0-2, Reeves 5-1-12. Totals: 10-FG 3-5-FT 24.
BMU 11 17 12 10 — 50
SHS 11 0 6 7 — 24
3-Point FG: B 3 (Joy 3); S 1 (Reeves). Team Fouls: B 10, S 13.
RICHFORD 62, DANVILLE 42: In Danville, Sierra Derby tallied 22 points and Kyrielle Deuso added 14 as the visiting Falcons spoiled the Bears’ senior night.
Danville’s Laci Potter finished with 19 points in her final regular-season home game. Lauren Joncas finished with 12.
“The girls worked really hard tonight, but didn’t show in the boxscore,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “Richford did a really nice job finding their forwards and we struggled with their size tonight. We made a nice push in the third quarter but just couldn’t sustain it in the fourth.
“Tonight was senior night for Laci Potter and Kai-Li Huang. So proud of these two and their efforts not only this season but throughout their careers.”
The Bears head to Milton on Thursday.
RHS (11-7): Smith 2-0-5, Chagnon 1-0-2, Duran 1-0-3, Marlow 1-0-3, E. Fadden 1-0-2, Sylvester 2-1-5, A. Fadden 1-0-3 Deuso 6-0-14, Derby 9-4-22. Totals: 24-FG 5-14-FT 62.
DHS (8-10): Laci Potter 4-8-19, Myah Morgan 0-1-1, Kendall Hale 2-0-6, Lauren Joncas 4-3-12, Sadie Young 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 12-17-FT 42.
RHS 13 24 10 15 — 62
DHS 8 10 15 9 — 42
3-Point FG: R 6 (Smith, Duran, Marlow, A. Fadden, Deuso 2); D 6 (Potter 3, Hale 2, Joncas). Team Fouls: R 13, D 12. Fouled Out: D, Huang.
LITTLETON 46, GROVETON 37: In Groveton, Lauryn Corrigan and Addison Hadlock each scored a baker’s dozen and Addison Pilgrim tossed in 10 to help the Crusaders hand the Eagles just their second loss of the season.
It was the second time in three games that the trio scored double digits in the same game.
Littleton took control early, doubling up the hosts in the first quarter and extending the lead to 29-16 by halftime.
“A tremendous effort by this group tonight, LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Defensively we were solid all game. Every player contributed positively tonight and the practices leading up to the game.”
“Offensively we answered their runs and kept the game near or at double digits the whole second half.”
“These last two wins secure us as the No. 4 seed and put us in a position to have the all-important two home games. For this young group, I couldn’t be more pleased with how they played tonight and finished the season. We are peaking at the right time.”
Aspen Clermont led Groveton with 12 points.
“Littleton dominated the first half tonight,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Second was pretty even but I don’t think we were ever closer than 10. Hadlock and Corrigan were good for them — Aspen Clermont again had a good game for us but nobody else really stepped up.”
Groveton will be the top seed in Division IV. The Crusaders finish the regular season with back-to-back wins over D-IV’s top two-seeded teams (Littleton defeated Colebrook last week).
LHS (14-4): Ella Horsch 2-0-5, Avah Lucas 0-1-1, Lauryn Corrigan 4-1-13, Addison Pilgrim 5-0-10, Nevaeh Fahey 1-0-2, JuJu Bromley 1-0-2, Addison Hadlock 5-2-13. Totals: 18-FG 4-10-FT 46.
GHS (16-2): Aspen Clermont 5-1-12, Paige Lambert 1-0-2, Madison Ash 1-2-4, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 2-1-6, Marissa Kenison 3-0-6. Totals: 13-FG 4-12-FT 37.
LHS 12 17 9 8 — 46
GHS 6 10 4 12 — 37
3-Point FG: L 6 (Horsch 1, Corrigan 4, Hadlock); G 2 (Clermont, Whiting). Team Fouls: L 10, G 12.
COLEBROOK 44, WOODSVILLE 25: In Colebrook, Ariana Lord put up 15 points and seven rebounds and Haley Rossitto tallied 12 points and six steals as the Mohawks took care of business in their regular-season finale.
Colebrook had a 10-point first-quarter lead trimmed to just five by the half. CA responded, outscoring the Engineers 22-8 in the second half.
Sierra Riff didn’t make the scorebook but stuffed the stat sheet, recording four assists, four rebounds and four steals all while not having a turnover. Sara Fernald also had four swipes.
Paige Royer paced Woodsville with 11 points.
The Mohawks conclude the regular season with a 15-3 record while the Engineers finish at .500 with a 9-9 mark.
CA (15-3): Haley Rossitto 4-4-12, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Emma McKeage 4-0-8, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 0-1-1, Ariana Lord 6-3-15. Totals: 18-FG 8-10-FT 44.
WHS (9-9): Makayla Walker 1-0-2, Eliza Wagstaff 3-0-6, Aliza Boutin 3-0-6, Paige Royer 5-1-11. Totals: 12-FG 1-5-FT 25.
CA 14 8 13 9 — 44
WHS 4 13 4 4 — 25
3-Point FG: None. Team Fouls: C 12, W 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LITTLETON 65, GROVETON 35: In Groveton, Carmichael Lopez netted a game-high 22 points and hauled in 15 rebounds and the Crusaders finished the regular season 17-1 to secure the top seed in the upcoming Division IV tournament.
Grady Hadlock (10), Kayden Hoskins (9) and Dre Akines (8) combined for 27 points for Littleton, which outscored the hosts 43-11 over the second and third quarters.
“We played pretty well in the middle two quarters,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “It all starts with defense and rebounding, then our offense got going. Great balanced scoring. Gavin sparked us with a couple of 3s in the second quarter off the bench. On to the playoffs.”
Ashton Kenison led Groveton with eight points. The Eagles will likely be the No. 9 seed when brackets are released later this week.
LHS (17-1): Dre Akines 4-0-8, Landon Lord 2-0-4, Grady Hadlock 5-0-10, Kayden Hoskins 4-1-9, Carmichael Lopez 9-3-22, Gavin Lewis 2-0-6, Cam Cook 1-0-3, Reece Cook 1-0-3. Totals: 28-FG 4-6-FT 65.
GHS (11-7): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-6, Landon Cloutier 1-0-3, Dylan Simino 2-0-5, Luke Shannon 2-0-5, Brody Platt 2-0-4, Ashton Kenison 4-0-8, Konner Shannon 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 0-4-FT 35.
LHS 16 21 22 6 — 65
GHS 13 8 3 11 — 35
3-Point FG: L 5 (Lopez, Lewis 2, C. Cook, R. Cook); G 5 (K. Cloutier 2, L. Cloutier, Simino, Shannon). Team Fouls: L 5, G 4.
WOODSVILLE 61, COLEBROOK 51: In Colebrook, Connor Houston nearly doubled his season-high with a 19-point effort, Landon Kingsbury added 17 more and the Engineers used a strong start to pick off the Mohawks.
Woodsville led 20-11 after the first before Colebrook settled in and played nearly even over the next three quarters.
Jack Boudreault chipped in with eight points.
CA’s Keenan Hurlbert led all scorers with 26 points. Kaiden Dowse had 11.
Both teams await playoff seeding.
WHS (15-3): Mike Hogan 1-0-2, Ryan Walker 1-0-2, Coby Youngman 3-0-6, Connor Houston 7-1-19, Jacob Putnam 1-2-5, Jack Boudreault 3-2-8, Landon Kingsbury 6-3-17. Totals: 23-FG 8-12-FT 61.
CA (9-9): Kaiden Dowse 5-0-11, Keenan Hurlbert 10-3-26, Balin LaPerle 3-1-7, Jack Kyller 2-0-4, Dart Cauller 1-1-3. Totals: 21-FG 3-7-FT 51.
WHS 20 13 17 11 — 61
CA 11 12 16 12 — 51
3-Point FG: W 7 (Houston 4, Putnam, Kingsbury 2); C 4 (Dowse, Hurlbert 3). Team Fouls: W 14, C 15.
