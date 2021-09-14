ST. JOHNSBURY — Three-for-three.
Evan Thornton-Sherman continued his dominant start to his senior cross-country season.
The St. J Academy standout lowered his own course record by 29 seconds, winning in 16 minutes, 9 seconds in the Hilltoppers’ home opener.
It was Thornton-Sherman’s third course record in as many meets. He won the Randolph Invitational on Saturday in 15 minutes, 41 seconds (breaking Riley Fenoff’s mark of 16:08). A few days earlier, the senior reset the course record in a win at U-32 (16:09).
The Raiders, however, took spots 2-5 and won the dual meet against the Hilltoppers 21-39.
St. J’s Nathan Lenzini took sixth in 18:31 while Andrew Thornton-Sherman was ninth in 18:44. Nathaniel Bernier (11th, 19:22) and Ryan Callaghan (13th, 20:13) rounded out the scorers.
“Strong run from Nathan Lenzini and a great debut for Andrew Thronton-Sherman for the Hilltoppers against the No. 1 ranked team in Vermont,” said Academy boys coach Chip Langmaid.
The Hilltopper girls upended the Raiders, 24-37. Franny Cozzens paced St. J in 24:35, taking second to winner Isabelle Serrano (23:05) of U-32.
The Academy claimed spots 4-9 with scorers being Bennett Crance (fourth, 24:45), McKenna Crance (fifth, 24:46), Peyton Qualter (sixth, 24:47) and Dylan Wilcox (24:47).
St. Johnsbury’s Isaac Lenzini won the middle school race in 9:16. U-32’s Claire Seeeano (10:35) claimed the girls win.
CILWICK TOPS AT PRIMEAU WOODS: North Country’s James Cilwik led a Northeast Kingdom sweep (spots 1-5) in a boys cross country race at Primeau Woods.
Cilwik won in 17:35. He was followed by Lyndon’s Gabe Cole (19:44), Lake Region’s Cole Alexander (19:52), Liam Lahar (20:58) and Charlie Thompson (21:19).
The Rangers claimed the team win with 19 points, besting Lamoille (45) and Stowe (62).
Lamoille’s Maggie McGee took the girls victory in 22:15, guiding the Lancers to a 27-26 team win over runner-up Lyndon. Viking freshman Emersen Mitchell was second in 25:41. Erica Thaler was third in 25:47 as the Rangers were third with 58 points.
Thankful Cilwik 26:52) and Kiera Marcotte (27:10) took fifth and sixth to pace the North Country.
BOYS SOCCER
LYNDON 3, THETFORD 2: In Lyndon Center, Sullivan Davis scored twice, Alvaro Bertran once and Gavin Williams added three assists as the Vikings knocked off Thetford in a high-scoring first half.
Lyndon led 3-0 after 24 minutes before Thetford drew the game back to 3-2 on goals from Elliot Jones and Jacob Gilman.
Nick Matteis has 12 saves for the Vikes (2-1). Gus Byrne made eight for the Panthers (1-2).
ST. J 3, BRATTLEBORO 2: In St. Johnsbury, Tucker Chapman’s overtime strike from 25 yards out sent the Hilltoppers to a thrilling home win.
Chapman’s game-winner came with 3 minutes left in the first overtime.
The Hilltoppers scored with 3 mins left in the first OT to defeat Brattleboro on Wednesday afternoon.
Brandon Demars scored twice for St. J on assists from Liam Laidlaw and Gerardo Fernandez. The Hilltoppers led 2-1 at halftime.
Jordy Allembert (free kick) and Emilio Ogden (PK) scored for the Colonels.
Noah Choiniere had five saves for the hosts; Paul McGillion made 12 for BHS.
HARWOOD 2, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Jordan Shullenberger scored with 6:44 to go and John Birmingham added the insurance with 37 seconds to go as the Highlanders battled past the Falcons in a thriller.
Freshman Camrin Gustin made 13 saves for the Falcons (1-2). Dylan Mauro had nine saves for the Highlanders (1-2). Harwood two corner kicks to North Country’s one.
LITTLETON 3, WMR 0: In Littleton, Mike Hampson scored twice to lead the Crusaders.
Cam Cook also scored and Joelevy Perez and Bode Belyea each notched assists as Littleton improved to 3-2.
Kyle Fuentes made five saves to record the Crusaders’ second shutout this season.
LHS will play on back-to-back days when they host Colebrook at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
LAKE REGION 6, LAMOILLE 1: In Hyde Park, six different players scored in a romp for the Rangers.
Lake Region took a 1-0 lead on a Robbie Bowman goal in the opening minute.
After Lamoille tied it 1-1 in the 13th minute, the Rangers scored five unanswered to close the game, with tallies by Landyn Leach, Jayden Choquette, Aiden Poginy, Liam Oliver, and Jacob Inkel.
Lincoln Racine earned the win in net for LR.
OXBOW 3, DANVILLE 1: In Bradford, Andrew Barrett scored twice and Andrew Emerson added the other as the Olympians (1-2) notched their first win.
Danville (0-4) tallied its first goal of the season, sophomore Cooper Calkins hammering home a loose ball late in the second half.
PROFILE 1, WOODSVILLE 1: In Bethlehem, Cam Tenney-Burt scored on a feed Nathaniel Chumes for the Engineers, who forged a draw with the host Patriots.
Both goals came in the second half, Profile taking a 1-0 lead.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 2, WOODSVILLE 1, 2OT: In Bethlehem, Sophie Bell netted a direct kick from just outside the 18 early in the second overtime to send the Patriots to a 6-0 record in a matchup of unbeatens.
The winning strike came 44 seconds into second overtime.
Profile’s Madison McLaren opening the scoring in the 32nd minute. Leah Krull equalized for the Engineers 47 seconds into the second half.
Woodsville’s Eliza Wagstaff finished with 16 saves. Morgan Presby and Annabelle Mullins (three) combined for five saves in the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 4, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Clara Andre and Taylor Farnsworth each scored twice as the Hilltoppers rolled to a road win.
Andre added an assist, as did teammates Ashley Fox, Madigan Maurer and Hannah McDonald. St. J led 2-0 at halftime.
SJA Maddie Hurlbert made five saves for the Hilltoppers (2-1), who won the corners battle 6-4. Ava Bouchard and made five saves for the Falcons.
“Great team effort today,” said SJ coach Tara Bailey. “We were really focused on possession and controlling the play and we did that well. Our offense was aggressive on goal and it paid off.”
“We have some things to work on,” said NC coach Chantelle Bouchard.
NEWFOUND 1, WMR 0: In Whitefield, Jen Fowler’s 16-save effort wasn’t enough to lift the Spartans.
Unbeaten Newfound (4-0) scored shortly before halftime to hand White Mountains (2-3) its third loss of the season.
The Spartan defense was stout but they were outshot, 22-1.
WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said outside back Dorie Labens played strong and teammates Marjorie Young, Alyssa Mendez, Jocelyn Wyman, and Ciera Challinor turned in solid efforts.
“It’s a nice group of kids coming together as they play more,” she said.
