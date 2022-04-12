RUTLAND — The Hilltoppers won 10 of the 15 boys events, and nine girls events at a Tuesday meet hosted by Rutland High School.
“Didn’t do pole vault, discus or javelin due to field conditions,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said. “Evan Thornton-Sherman had a quick 800, rather windy on the home stretch. The boys are building and adding state meet qualifiers. Girls are finding an identity and some athletes are stepping up each meet.”
Among the St. J boys winners: Jaden Thomson (200 meters, 23.6 seconds; 400, 55.0); Evan Thornton-Sherman (800, 1:57); Hale Boyden (1,500, 4:15); Connor Collins (110 hurdles, 17.7); Aidan Brody (300 hurdles, 46.8); 4x100 (Andrew Bugbee, Alejandro Orozco, Ozzy Alsaid, Thomson), 46.6; 4x400 (Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Alsaid, Orozco, Evan Thornton-Sherman), 3:48; 4x800 (Patrick Keenan, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Kai Lilijequist, Evan Thornton-Sherman), 8:42.
Among the St. J girls winners: Hazel Fay (400, 1:06.8); Katie Ryan (800, 2:44.8); Desiree Mendez (100 hurdles, 18.1; 300 hurdles, 53.8); 4x100 (Mendez, Alexandra Mosher, Fay, Brooke White), 57.8; 4x400 (Ryan, White, Mendez, Peyton Qualter), 4:45; 4x800 (Ryan, Victoria Rodriguez, Jasmine Engle, Wisteria Franklin), 11:38; Peyton Qualter (triple jump, 8:56 meters).
St. J will next host Tuesday meet with Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen, Peoples, Richford, Oxbow, Craftsbury, U-32 and Lamoille scheduled to compete.
Team Scores
Boys: St. J 234.5, Windsor 110, Rutland 64.5, West Rutland 9. Girls: St. J 194, Windsor 194, Rutland 61, West Rutland 22.
BASEBALL
HAZEN 5, MONTPELIER 3: In Montpelier, Wildcats pitcher Tyler Rivard fanned seven and allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings for the win.
Tied 2-2 going into the sixth, Jas Zendik led off with a double and scored on an error. Lyle Rooney and Andrew Menard then drew walks, and an infield error on a ball hit by Dan des Groseillers scored Rooney and Menard for a 5-2 Hazen lead.
Zendik had a triple and RBI to go along with his double, and Hazen’s Jadon Baker added a double and RBI.
The Wildcats are visitors at Danville’s Thursday home opener.
GIRLS TENNIS
PROSPECT MOUNTAIN 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 3: In Whitefield, the visitors from Alton won five of six singles matches to help secure their third win of the season. The Spartans take a 1-2 record into Thursday’s match at Inter-lakes.
Singles: 1. Madilyn Neattvery, P def. Nia Bebb 8-6; 2. Clem Southworth, W, def. Erin Ramslep 8-5; 3. Ella Misiazek, P, def. Maddie Lorenz 8-5; 4. Ajah Throughgood, P, def. Jackie Young 8-6; 5. Shannon Kelley, P, def. Jocelyn Wyman 8-6; 6. Sarah White, P, def. Madi Armstrong 8-2. Doubles: 1. Bebb/Southworth def. Neattvery/Ramslep 8-3; 2. Lorenz/Young, W, def. Misiazek/White 8-4; 3. Throughgood/Kelley, P, def. Wyman/Armstrong 8-3.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, MONTPELIER 4: In Montpelier, the Hilltoppers won their third match in as many games this spring.
“Great team effort with eight kids scoring and eight with assists,” St. J coach Russ Wilcox said.
The team now gets almost two weeks off before hosting South Burlington on Monday, April 25.
