LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute got its second win of the month over North Country, using balanced scoring and stifling team defense to record a 43-18 win in a Division II girls clash on Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Vikings also beat the Falcons 41-34 on Dec. 17 in Newport and now own a 3-1 record.
Brooke’lyn Robinson had a game-high 11 points while Emma Renaudette (9), Kadienne Whitcomb (8) and Olivia Lewis combined for 24 points.
Lyndon limited the Falcons to four first-half points.
“It was a great team win and tremendous defense,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Kadienne Whitcomb played great defense as did Isabelle Priest. Emma Renaudette rebounded well again. I’m happy with all of them.”
Next for the Vikings, a Thursday game at U-32. Also Thursday, the Falcons host BFA-St. Albans.
NC (3-3): Josi Fortin 2-2-6, Reeve Applegate 1-0-3, Sabine Brueck 1-0-2, Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Libby Prue 2-0-4, Cora Nadeau 1-0-2. Totals: 7-FG 3-8-FT 18.
LI (3-1): Isabelle Priest 1-0-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-0-8, Ella Buckingham 1-0-2, Emma Renaudette 3-3-9, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Brooke’lyn Robinson 3-4-11, Olivia Lewis 2-3-7. Totals: 14-FG 10-12-FT 43.
NC 2 2 9 5 — 18
LI 9 13 12 9 — 43
3-Point FG: N 1 (Applegate); L 5 (Whitcomb 2, Priest, Raymond, Robinson). Team Fouls: N 13, L 11.
PEOPLES 46, DANVILLE 37: In Danville, Division III Peoples had a big fourth quarter in staying undefeated at 6-0.
Emma Courtemarche had eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter on two 3-pointers and two free throws. Josie Simone also had 12 for the visitors, who led 26-24 early in the fourth before an 18-6 run made it 44-30 in the final minutes.
Danville senior Colleen Flinn led all scorers with 14 points. Next for the Bears, a Thursday 7:30 road game with another undefeated D-III foe, Williamstown.
PA (6-0): Simone 4-4-12, Wells 0-1-1, Reeve 3-0-7, Keene 3-0-6, Watson 3-2-8, Courtemarche 4-2-12. Totals: 17-FG 9-15-FT 46.
DHS (2-3): Laci Potter 2-0-5, Colleen Flinn 6-1-14, Laci Sandvil 1-0-3, Rylie Cadieux 2-0-4, Ava Marshia 2-3-7, Zoe Crocker 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 4-6-FT 37.
PA 11 9 6 20 — 46
DHS 7 11 6 13 — 37
3-Point FG: P 3 Courtemarche 2, Reeve); D 3 (Potter, Flinn, Sandvil). Team Fouls: P 13, D 16.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 69, SHARON 26: In South Royalton, the Bucks had a huge first half outscoring the Phoenix 22-4.
Ricky Fennimore (game-high 16) and John Dennis combined for 31 points.
“We came back with a lot of energy after losing to Woodsville, and got some good minutes for the bench guys,” BM coach Chris Cook said.
The Bucks host Rivendell on Tuesday night at 7.
BM (3-1): Tanner Winchester 4-0-8, Kason Blood 2-0-5, Evan Dennis 4-0-8, Cedric Schaefer 1-0-3, John Dennis 6-0-15, Cam Roy 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 8-0-16, Cooper Ingerson 2-0-5, Jacob Dube 1-2-5. Totals: 30-FG 2-3-FT 6-9.
SA (0-3): Lloyd 1-0-2, Eastman 7-2-18, Bojurgus 2-1-6. Totals: 10-FG 3-8-FT 26.
BM 19 13 25 12 — 69
SA 4 4 15 3 — 26
3-Point FG: B 7 (Blood, Schaefer, J. Dennis 3, Ingerson, Dube); S 3 (Eastman 2, Bojurgus). Team Fouls: B 12, S 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.