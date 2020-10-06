WHITEFIELD — In a dramatic finish, Cam Tenney-Burt raced through the middle, collected a feed from Corey Bemis and delivered the game-winner with five seconds left on the clock to lift Woodsville to a 3-2 win over White Mountains on Tuesday.
It was the Engineers’ third straight win after an 0-2 start.
“That makes two games we won with only a matter of minutes left. We seem to find a way to win,” said Engineer coach Matt Taylor. “At times we played well. When we had opportunities and we didn’t have a lot, we were rushing rather than building. I thought we’d pick it up in the second half and that didn’t seem to happen.”
The Engineers scored on each end of the game. With a minute and 14 seconds gone, Bemis carried the ball from midfield and fired only to have WMR goalie Keigan George punch it out where Nathaniel Chambes zinged it back inside for the 1-0 lead that unsettled the Spartans.
About 20 minutes later, WMR pulled even. Brayden White secured a goal kick and lashed a ground missile that outpaced a dive by Engineers goalkeeper Cam Davidson. Another shot by White was smothered point blank by Davidson among his six big stops in the first half. Twice the vocal goalie collected corner kicks.
The Engineers retook the lead with about 12 minutes to break. Davidson sent a long ball to the other end of the field and Burt deposited it for the 2-1 led. The Spartans flooded the goal mouth and the Engineers left fullback Jack Boudreault made a huge back-door save.
The Regional boys evened the score at 2-2 with under three to halftime. Brodie LaBounty served a direct to the back door for Kegan Nelson to finish.
They beat us to the every ball in the first half,” said WMR coach Andy Cliché. “We played a lot better in the second half. We made some changes and moved Brodie back to sweeper and Parker Valdez to center. That seemed to work better. The game lasted five seconds too long and started a minute too early for us.”
WMR dips to 1-3 and will host Berlin next Wednesday. Woodsville hosts Blue Mountain on Friday..
Taylor noted, “We have a lot of young players, we start four freshmen trying to mix with the older players.”
— BY ARLENE ALLIN
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 2, LAMOILLE 1: In Newport, Austin Giroux came away with a goal and an assist and Ian Applegate added a goal as the Falcons scored their first win of the season.
Corbin Brueck got the assist on Giroux’s second-half insurance goal.
Lamoille’s Bryce Asper made it 2-1 with six minutes left.
Travis Pepin had four saves for NCU (1-3), which hosts Lyndon on Friday at 4.
MONTPELIER 2, LYNDON o: In Lyndon, Montpelier’s Ronnie Riby-Williams broke a scoreless affair with a goal 4 minutes into the second half and Brooks Duprey tallied in the 64th to lead the Solons.
Ale De Cardenas had 12 saves for the Vikings. Max Weinstein made two for Montpelier (1-1).
Lyndon (0-2) visits North Country on Friday at 4.
NORTHFIELD 3, LAKE REGION 1: In Northfield, Mitchell Poirier scored on an assist from Carter Montgomery for the Rangers’ lone goal.
Lake Region (0-2-1) hosts Randolph on Friday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Woodsville, Leah Krull had three goals and Maddie Roy added a pair as the undefeated Engineers continued to run roughshod around the North Country.
Woodsville (5-0) has outscored its foes 36-1 thus far.
Roy also had two assists while Olivia Sarkis added a goal and an assist for the victors.
Kaylynn Reagan (one save) and Jaylah Hogue (two saves) got the clean sheet.
Ciera Challinor had 14 saves for WM (1-2-1).
WHS hosts Blue Mountain on Friday at 4. The Spartans go to Berlin next Wednesday at 3:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 3, U-32 2: In East Montpelier, Hannah Roberts scored a pair of goals, including the go-ahead tally in the third period, as the Hilltoppers topped U-32 to move their record to 3-0.
Alexis Duranleau scored in the third period for the Hilltoppers.
Maddie Hurlbert made eight saves for St. J; Anna Storely had five for the Raiders (0-2).
U-32 had nine corners to the Hilltoppers’ eight and outshot the visitors 8-5.
“We battled through another tough team today,” said SJ coach Tara Bailey. “U-32 had some strong players and hard hits at the goal, but we stayed persistent and worked to control the ball. Maddie Hurlbert once again had a strong game making some key saves, including a great stick save. Mary Cook and Anona Henning also had strong games on the defensive end.
“Overall, we are continuing to gel as a team, and we are really starting to make good connections.”
The Hilltoppers host Harwood on Thursday at 4.
