LYNDON CENTER — Ashleigh Simpson tossed a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and added a single and two RBI at the plate, as the defending Division II champion Lyndon Vikings cruised past visiting Randolph 20-0 in a five-inning softball game on Tuesday.
Brydie Barton had a triple and three RBI among her two hits, while Natalie Tenney collected a single, triple and three RBI as the Vikings went to 7-0 on the season.
Shiloh Lake allowed seven walks and 14 hits in the loss.
The Vikings visit Oxbow looking for the season sweep on Thursday.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 3, ST. J 0: In St. Albans, Sierra Yates twirled a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Comets handed the Hilltoppers their first loss in a clash of two of the top clubs in Division I.
Delaney Rankin allowed five hits and fanned nine in the loss.
Haley Corey (2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI) and Arleigh Richard (2B, R) led the BFA offense.
St. J (5-1) hosts Missisquoi on Thursday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 13, CRAFTSBURY 0 (5): In Craftsbury, Kyra Nelson silenced the Chargers on three hits with seven strikeouts as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Nelson’s bat wasn’t silent as she belted a grand slam and two doubles.
Sophomore Jordan Alley also had a home run, and Karli Blood (triple) and MacKenzie Carle (double) also got in on the hit parade.
The Bucks (4-2) host Williamstown Wednesday at 4:30.
NORTH COUNTRY 30, MT. MANSFIELD 8 (5): In Newport, Allie Pillsbury went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and a whopping nine RBI in the Falcon rout.
Rileigh Fortin (2-for-2, five RBI), Allie Lapierre (1-for-2, six RBI), and Cece Marquis (1-for-1, three RBI) also had big days while Lapierre pitched all five innings, giving up seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The Falcons visit South Burlington on Thursday at 4:30
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 15, PROFILE 12: In Bethlehem, the Patriots had their second straight close game. As in their previous game Monday against Gorham, they rallied in the seventh inning, getting the tying run to the plate on a two-out rally before falling short. They had started fast, with six runs in the first inning.
The Yellow Jackets were held to five hits. They made seven errors, “and they got away with all of them,” Profile coach Bob Burrill said. The Patriots, meanwhile, paid for some of their five miscues, he added.
Profile’s Mya Brown (2-for-3, three runs, three RBI) belted her third home run in three days, while Maddie Koehler (3-for-5) and Evie Burger (2-for-4, two runs) also connected.
The Patriots visit Moultonborough on Thursday, then host Colebrook on Friday.
BASEBALL
HAZEN 4, MONTPELIER 3 (8): In Hardwick, Aasha Gould’s line drive to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth sent the unbeaten Cats to a walk-off win.
James Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs and Tyler Rivard had a hit and scored for Hazen (6-0).
Jas Zendik had five strikeouts in 1 2/3 to earn the win. Cabot Hart absorbed the loss of Montpelier (1-4).
Hazen visits Lake Region on Thursday.
LYNDON 20, RANDOLPH 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, Trevor Lussier went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and Wyatt Mason allowed one hit with nine strikeouts in three innings to earn the win as the undefeated Vikings went to 6-0.
Cam Berry (2-for-2, RBI), Austin Wheeler (2-for-3, three RBI) and Carsen McQuade (2-for-3, double, two RBI) had strong days.
Joey Farris absorbed the loss while Chase Higgins had the Ghosts’ lone hit.
The Vikes are at Oxbow on Thursday. They beat the Olympians 20-0 earlier this spring.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 7, ST. J 6 (8): In St. Albans, Isaac Gratton had two hits and two RBI and the Bobwhites rallied from a 6-1 deficit in the sixth inning to stun the Hilltoppers.
Colby Garey-Wright (5IP, 4R, 2H, 8K, 6W), Lane Stone (2/3IP, R, H, 2K, 2W) and Rex Hauser (IP, 2R, 3H, K, W) pitched for St. J, which issued nine walks.
Tyler Holm went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Will Fowler was 3-for-5 with two RBI for the Hilltoppers (3-3).
BFA (3-1) scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh before Seneca Durocher scored the winning run for the walk-off win in the eighth.
The Hilltoppers host Rice on Thursday.
DANVILLE 14, WEST RUTLAND 2 (5): In West Rutland, Cooper Calkins went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI as the Bears won their third straight. He was just as good on the mound, fanning eight on a two-hitter.
“The boys did a nice job getting off the bus ready to play. We put the ball in play and got a quality outing from Cooper on the mound,” coach Nick DeCaro noted.
Dillon Brigham was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
“Big test with defending D-III champs Peoples on Thursday – we’ll really need to bring our A-game,” DeCaro said.
PROFILE 5, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 3: In Bethlehem, Danny Burnell allowed two earned runs and fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings and reliever Danny Huerter helped slam the door as the Patriots held off the Yellow Jackets.
Clinging to a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Huerter entered the game with runners on first and second and one out. A single loaded the bases. PC’s Joey Christiforo attempted to score from third on a passed ball, but Profile catcher Coen Mullins retrieved the ball and a quick throw to Huerter covering got Christoforo at the plate for the second out. A strikeout ended the threat.
Landen Phillips (5IP, 3R, 2ER, 4K) absorbed the loss. Bennett Brooks had a double for PC (1-4).
Profile (2-5) hosts Colebrook on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 5, SOUTH BURLINGTON 2: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers won singles matches number 2-5 to push their unbeaten start to five matches. They visit Champlain Valley on Thursday.
Singles: 1. Sriram Sethuraman, SB def. Bernardo Barrios, SJ 3-6, 7-5, 13-11 2. Frederik Heineking, SJ def. Chris Bialas, SB 6-7 (6), 6-1, 10-4; 3. Agustin Gil, SJ def. James Bialis, SB 6-3, 6-3; 4. Jorge Trade, SJ def. Oscar Lowenmark, SB 6-3, 7-6 (6); 5. Javier Berenguer, SJ. def Mateo Duroyek, SB 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Rene Ovananos /Brandon Liddick, SJ def Will Bradley, SB 7-5, 6-4; 2. James Bradley/Jay Eagle, SB def Nick Wright/Patricio Gonzalez, SJ 6-3, 7-5.
PROFILE 6, WHITE MOUNTAINS 3: At White Mountains Regional, the visiting Patriots took three through six singles and won two of the three doubles matches, one by forfeit. It was their fourth straight win, making them 5-2 going into a Friday match at Inter-lakes.
Rob Southworth and Keren Tobin were victorious at 1-2 singles, and in the number one doubles match; after that it was all Profile. The Spartans (3-4) host Kearsarge on Thursday.
Singles: 1. Rob Southworth, W, def. Kobe Toms 8-3; 2. Keren Tobin, W, def. Sam White 8-2; 3. Adam Bell, P, def. Jude Percey 8-6; 4. Kayden Brantley, P, def Scot Blay 8-0; 5. Quincey Burger, P, def. Eric Wright 8-2; 6. Jed Kenerson, P, def. Theo Von Merveldt 8-2. Doubles: 1. Southworth/Tobin def. Toms/White 8-1; 2. Bell/Brantley def. Percey/Blay 8-1; 3. Profile by forfeit.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTH BURLINGTON 6, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, South Burlington showed the form that got them to the 2021 D-I finals.
“Many of the matches went to deuce,” Hilltoppers coach John Sayarath said. “While we couldn’t close the wins, I am very pleased with how we challenged our opponents. South Burlington is always tough.”
The lone Hilltopper win came at No. 2 doubles with Maya Bakowski and Ivy Patrick defeating Melissa Rosowsky and Emma Xia, 6-3, 7-5.
The Hilltoppers (4-2) face another powerhouse on Thursday when they face off against CVU at the Kiwanis courts.
Singles: 1. Isabella Partilo def. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky 6-2, 6-2; 2. Safe Bennett def. Mary Fowler 6-2, 6-3; 3. Anna Bennett def. Zhi Howes 6-1, 6-2; 4. Tenzin Tselha def. Juanita Narvas Edpinal 6-3, 2-0, forgeit; 5. Ella Maynard def. Lola Hajek Linares 8-1. Doubles: 1: Ella Erfod/Winnie Adarson def. McKenna Brochu/Sofia Limoges 6-3, 6-2; 2. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick, SJ, def. Melissa Rosowski/Emma Xia 6-3, 7-5.
RICE 6, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In Newport, the Green Knights won their first of the year in a match of long sets. “Lexi Booth lost a match in a tie break that was over two hours long,” Falcons coach Liz Bosco said. “Anisa Brasseur and Lily Beauvais also had a long [doubles] match.”
The Falcons visit Middlebury on Thursday at 3:30.
Singles: 1: Sofia Salcedo, N, def. Elizabeth Lord 7-5, 6-3; 2. Sophia Strouse def Lexi Booth 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (3); 3. Anna Wolters def. Grace Elwell 6-4, 6-4; 4. Gabby Sneddon def. Marve Wright 6-2, 6-4; 5. Libby Stevens def. Thea Potter 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Marroquin/McCormack def. Anisa Brasseur/Lily Beauvais 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (5); 2. Diemer/Vandi def. Jordin Sorrell/Anna Maurice 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (3)
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, MIDDLEBURY 3: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers continued their strong start to the season, remaining undefeated with a strong defensive effort.
Wyllough Austin, Ella Switzer and Emily Kostruba led the team offensively.
St. J takes a 5-0 record into Thursday’s home game with Mt. Mansfield.
