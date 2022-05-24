LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Vikings scored all of their runs in the first three innings, including a seven-run outburst in the first frame to celebrate senior day in style, romping visiting Lamoille 14-0 at McDonald Family Field on Tuesday.
In getting 11 hits, Luke Dudas (3-for-3, double, triple), Wyatt Mason (2-for-2, triple, three RBI) and Austin Wheeler (triple, RBI) belted effectively in keying the Vikings to a 13-2 record.
Winning pitcher Carsen McQuade went three innings, allowing one hit.
Dylan Miller, Chevy Bandy, Trevor Lussier, Dudas, Whit Steen, McQuade and Mason Sylvester were honored.
Lyndon closes its regular season in Hardwick at Hazen (13-1) on Thursday.
RICE 6, ST. J 1: In South Burlington, the Green Knights put up five runs in the sixth inning to break open a 1-all game.
Tanner Wolpert (5 IP, three hits, run, nine Ks) and Caiden Quinn combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Rice.
Wolpert, who signed a letter of intent to play baseball next year at George Washington University, hit a solo home run in the first and belted a two-run homer in the fifth.
Tyler Holm (5 2/3 IP, 3H, 2R, 7BB) absorbed the loss.
The Hilltoppers (4-10) conclude their regular season Thursday at home with Essex.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 8, PEOPLES 5: On senior day in Wells River, Evan Dennis pitched six innings for the win, scattering four hits with eight Ks and seven walks while Ricky Fennimore was 3-for-4, belting a double among his five RBI, as the Bucks built an 8-2 lead before the Wolves scored three in the top of the seventh.
The Bucks honored seniors John Dennis, Cam Dennis, Ethan Gilding, Tanner Winchester, Ryan Edson and Cooper Ingerson at the game.
At 13-0, they look to complete an undefeated campaign Saturday at Williamstown.
NORTH COUNTRY 11, OXBOW 5: In Newport, Jake LeBlanc went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Dylan Willey was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double to lead the Falcons to a senior day win.
The Falcons (5-9) visit Montpelier in the regular-season finale on Thursday.
LAKE REGION 11, HARWOOD 7: In Moretown, Shane Stevens (two hits, two runs) and Gabe Gardner had a double among his two hits as the Rangers outlasted the Highlanders.
Lake Region plated four runs in the fourth and three in the first to help its cause.
The Rangers (5-8) host Randolph to close the regular season on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
MISSISQUOI 3, ST. J 2 (8): At Missisquoi, Ashlyn Duprey scored on a two-out infield error as the T-Birds earned a walk-off win in a Division I Metro battle.
Molly Medor pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as MVU snatched its fifth straight win, and second of the season over the Hilltoppers.
In outdueling St. J’s Lillian Kittredge (seven-hitter, two walks, five strikeouts, one earned run), Medor allowed just one walk.
Taylor Farnsworth and KyaraRutledge each had triples among the Hilltoppers’ three hits.
St. J hosts Essex on Thursday and Mt. Mansfield on Saturday.
LYNDON 16, LAMOILLE 0 (5): In Lyndon Center, Vikings pitcher Kadienne Whitcomb threw a five-inning no-hitter, helping herself at the plate with three RBI as the Vikings went to 14-0.
Brydie Barton had two doubles and two RBI, Emma Newland was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Isabelle Priest finished with two singles and a double.
Lamoille pitcher Evelyn McAdoo allowed 11 hits in four innings.
The Vikings close out their regular season Thursday at Peoples, and Saturday at home at 11 a.m. with Spaulding.
DANVILLE 17, THETFORD 5 (6): In Danville, the Bears accumulated 21 hits — including six doubles, three triples and a home run — and built an 11-2 lead after two innings.
Leadoff hitter Rylie Cadieux went 3-for-3 with three doubles and five runs while Zoe Crocker was 4-for-4 with a three-run homer in the second inning.
The Panthers finished with 12 hits and drew six walks. The Bears (9-2) host Williamstown on senior day Thursday, then wrap up Saturday at BFA-Fairfax.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 12, PEOPLES 1: In Wells River, Kyra Nelson and Lauren Joy each had doubles among their three hits and starter Maggie Emerson and reliever Nelson combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Bucks bounced back from a loss to undefeated Woodsville.
Six straight hits produced seven runs in the third inning, putting the Bucks at 12-3 going into their season finale Friday at home at with Craftsbury.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 5, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, Tori Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the second-ranked Wolves survived on the Falcons’ senior day.
Emma Stevens allowed three runs and five hits in the win.
Allie Lapierre gave up five runs and a walk with four Ks in the complete-game loss. She also added a hit and two RBI while Allie Pillsbury went 2-for-4 with an RBI for North Country.
The Falcons (5-10) visit Burlington on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
LAKE REGION 19, HARWOOD 4: In Moretown, Sakoya Sweeney (5IP, 4H, 3K) picked up the win in the circle and went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored four runs in the Ranger rout.
Tyra Scelza (4-for-5, two doubles, three RBI) also had a big day.
Lake Region (4-7) hosts Randolph on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 14, U-32 7: In East Montpelier, a day after notching the game-winning goal in the closing minute, Sophia Shippee produced six goals as the Hilltoppers battled past the Raiders in a key Division II tilt.
Maren Nitsche collected three goals, Keating Maurer and Avery Tomczyk two each and Maggie Zschau added one in the win. Clara Andre stood tall with 12 saves in goal.
St. J (10-3-1) led 8-6 at halftime.
“Great team victory today versus a strong opponent,” St. J coach Tom Forster said.
