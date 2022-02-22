LYNDON CENTER — The Woodstock Wasps were in town.
But Lyndon did the swarming.
The top seed for the first time in school history, the Vikings scored the game’s first 18 points and went on to a defense-fueled 60-12 wipeout of No. 16 Woodstock in the first round of the Division II tournament on Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
“We switched defenses very well and had tremendous help defense,” Lyndon coach Eric Berry said. “It was fun to watch.”
Kadienne Whitcomb led the Viking offense. Celebrating her 18th birthday, the senior captain buried six triples, three in the third quarter, and finished with a game-high 23 points.
“I truly didn’t think about it being my birthday,” Whitcomb said. “I went into the game how I normally would, which is not thinking when shooting and just letting them fly. But after the game, it felt amazing not only making the threes but having a big win on my birthday.”
Brooke’lyn Robinson added 13 points for the deep, scrappy and talented Vikings, who put nine players on the scoresheet. Emma Renaudette finished with six points and turned in a big night on the glass and in the hustle department.
“I am proud of everyone,” Whitcomb said. “Overall, this was a good game and shows everyone what we are capable of. I wouldn’t want to experience all this with any other group of girls and coaching staff.”
The Viking defense set the tone from the opening tap. With full-court pressure and relentless on-ball defense, Lyndon forced the Wasps into rushed shots and many misses. The Vikings limited Woodstock to seven points through three frames.
“We really dug deep and gave it our all,” Whitcomb said. “As coach Berry would say, we were savages tonight on defense. I am very proud of all the girls tonight.”
The Vikings (16-2) will host No. 9 Springfield (11-10) in Friday night’s quarterfinals. The Cosmos knocked off No. 8 Missisquoi 46-42.
Tip time on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
WU (5-16): Allard 1-0-3, E. Tarleton 2-0-5, Myers 1-0-2, Harper 1-0-2. Totals: 5-FG 0-0-FT 12.
LI (16-2): Isabelle Priest 0-3-3, Kadienne Whitcomb 7-3-23, Emma Renaudette 2-2-6, Delaney Raymond 1-2-4, Adrianna Hever 1-0-2, Brooke’lyn Robinson 5-2-13, Aryonna Parker 1-0-2, Molly Smith 1-0-3, Olivia Lewis 1-2-4. Totals: 19-FG 14-24-FT 60.
WU 0 5 2 5 — 12
LI 15 12 18 15 — 60
3-Point FG: W 2 (Allard, Tarleton); L 8 (Whitcomb 6, Robinson, Smith). Team Fouls: W 17, L 5.
— BY MICHAEL BENIASH
No. 5 NORTH COUNTRY 46, No. 12 U-32 30: In Newport, Cora Nadeau had 17 points as the defending champion Falcons opened their title defense with a rout of the visiting Raiders.
Sabine Brueck added 10 points for the Falcons, who led 32-9 at halftime after limiting the Raiders to one point in the second quarter.
“Very pleased with our defensive effort in the first half,” NC coach Sarah Roy said.
North Country visits No. 4 Spaulding in Friday night’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. The Crimson Tide buried No. 13 Burr and Burton 54-33.
U-32 (7-13): Wilson 1-0-2, Blanchard 0-1-1, Bureaugard 5-1-11, Hogan 3-3-10, Richardson 3-0-6. Totals: 12-FG 5-FT 30.
NC (15-5): Josi Fortin 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 4-2-10, Cece Marquis 1-0-2, Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Hope Dobler 1-2-4, Libby Prue 2-0-4, Cora Nadeau 7-0-17, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 5-FT 46.
U-32 8 1 8 13 — 30
NC 20 12 11 3 — 46
3-Point FG: U 1 (Beauregard); N 3 (Nadeau). Team Fouls: U 10, N 11.
DIVISION IV
No. 4 DANVILLE 44, No. 13 LONG TRAIL 17: In Danville, Zoe Crocker (11) and Rylie Cadieux combined for 21 points as the Bears opened their playoff journey with a first-round rout and their 13th straight win.
“We played solid defense tonight which helped us get the offense going,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We got balanced scoring and have a few things we’ll look to shore up during practice.”
The Bears, who reached the title game a season ago but had to forfeit because of COVID, advances to face No. 5 Hazen in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Cats overpowered No. 12 Arlington 54-34.
Laci Sandvil added eight points and Colleen Flinn seven for Danville, which celebrated its six seniors — Allie Beliveau, Cadieux, Crocker, Flinn, Ava Marshia and Sandvil.
“We have six sensational seniors that have helped our program grow,” DeCaro said. “It has been a joy to coach them.”
Friday night’s game tips at 7 p.m. It will be the third meeting between Hazen and Danville this winter. The Bears won both, 48-42 and 41-40.
LT (5-14): Mackenzie 1-0-2, Morgan 0-1-1, Mathewson 0-1-1, Marcy 4-0-11, Lanning 1-0-2. Totals: 6-FG 2-8-FT 17.
DHS (15-5): Allie Beliveau 0-3-3, Colleen Flinn 3-1-7, Laci Sandvil 3-0-8, Rylie Cadieux 5-0-10, Ava Marshia 1-1-3, Sadie Young 1-0-2, Zoe Crocker 5-1-11. Totals: 18-FG 6-15-FT 44.
LT 6 7 3 1 — 17
DHS 15 6 9 14 — 44
3-Point FG: L 3 (Marcy 3); D 2 (Sandvil). Team Fouls: L 12, D 11.
BOYS HOOPS
PROFILE 60, LISBON 29: In Bethlehem, Profile’s Josh Robie had 21 points as the teams concluded their regular-season schedules.
Alex Leslie (12) and Cayden Wakeham combined for 23 points as the Patriots finished with a 10-8 record and await playoff seeding. It’s the first season over .500 in four years for Profile.
The Panthers, led by Dominic Otero’s 13 points, end at 1-17.
LRS (1-17): Dylan Colby 1-2-4, Konner Shannon 2-2-6, Andrew Strout 1-0-2, Dominic Otero 5-3-13, Max Cryans 1-0-2, Carson Colby 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 7-12-FT 29.
PS (10-8): Jackson Clough 1-0-2, Josh Robie 5-0-21, Karsen Robie 1-0-3, Colin Cote 4-0-9, Alex Leslie 5-2-12, Cayden Wakeham 5-0-11, Billy Joseph 0-1-1. Totals: 25-FG 2-5-FT 60.
LRS 6 10 9 4 — 29
PS 20 12 11 17 — 60
3-Point FG: P 8 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie, Cote, Wakeham). Team Fouls: P 10, L 8.
LITTLETON 71, MOULTONBOROUGH 48: At Moultonborough, Mike Hampson had 19 points and Jeff Santo had 13 as the Crusaders finished their regular season with a 15-3 record and third place in D-IV.
“Sluggish start. Played better in the second half. Everyone got some time,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said.
The Division IV playoffs begin next week.
LHS (15-3): Grady Millen 3-0-8, Dre Akins 2-4-8, Mike Hampson 7-2-19, Carmichael Osorio 1-0-2, Jeff Santo 6-1-13, Cam Cook 2-0-4, Grady Hadlock 2-4-9, Landon Lord 2-1-5, Braden Lewis 1-0-3. Totals: 26-FG 13-27-FT 71.
MA (1-17): Porusta 7-1-20, Tilton 1-0-3, Ringetein 1-2-4, Bacon 1-0-2, Sturgeon 2-2-6, Adams 5-0-10, Benjamin 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 4-12-FT 48.
LHS 17 13 17 24 — 71
3-Point FG: (6 (Hampson 3, Millen 2, Hadlock). M 6 (Porusta 5, Tilton). Note: MA scoring by quarter unavailable.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 55, COLEBROOK 46: In Colebrook, the visiting Yellow Jackets and Mohawks each had dominant quarters in the first half, but Pittsburg-Canaan took over the fourth quarter for the win which left both teams with a 7-10 record and awaiting the D-IV playoff brackets.
“We had more turnovers than shots in the fourth quarter,” Colebrook coach Buddy Trask said. “It was kind of a meltdown by us — you gotta score when the pressure’s on, they did, we didn’t.”
Koal Hurlburt had a game-high 16 points for the winners, while Kolton Dowse had 15 for Colebrook.
PC (7-10): K. Hurlbert 6-4-16, Haynes 4-2-10, Umlah 4-0-8, Footr 2-1-5, G. Hurlbert 3-2-8, Haley 2-4-8. Totals: 21-FG 13-30-FT 55.
CA (7-10): Sam Villa 2-0-5, Kolton Dowse 6-1-15, Jackson Weir 1-5-7, Balin LaPerle 2-1-5, Izik Thibodeau 4-0-8, Maddox Godzyk 2-1-5. Totals: 20-FG 7-18-FT 46.
PC 8 15 13 19 — 55
CA 17 6 17 6 — 46
3-Point FG: C 3 (Dowse 2, Ville). Team Fouls: P 17, C 19. Fouled Out: C, Thibodeau.
