Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Wilkins, Greenan, St. J Power Past Essex

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins supplied a season-high 23 points and Emma Greenan turned in a career-high 14 points as St. J Academy powered past visiting Essex 64-49 in a Division I girls clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It was a matchup of the third- and fourth-ranked teams in the division.
Kaylee Weaver added 10 points and Cassidy Kittredge nine for St. J, which earned its third straight victory. The Hilltoppers led 32-21 at halftime and pushed it to 47-29 after three.
Wilkins hit 9 of 10 shots from the foul line. Greenan had six points in each of the second and fourth quarters.
“Big win tonight,” Academy coach Jade Huntington said. “Tremendous defensive effort. We controlled the boards along with great offensive effort and balanced scoring. Super proud of how tough they played and with so much intensity on both ends.”
The Hilltoppers head to top-ranked Champlain Valley on Thursday. The Redhawks got the best of SJA 60-37 on Jan. 16.
EHS (10-4): Spagnuolo-Chawla 3-5-11, Redmond 3-1-9, Williams 3-0-7, Montague 4-3-12, Rabidoux 1-0-3, Gilliam 3-0-7. Totals: 17-FG 9-11-FT 49.
SJA (10-4): Kaylee Weaver 4-2-10, Anna Ebert 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 4-0-9, Kaia Anderson 2-2-6, Emma Greenan 7-0-14, Hayden Wilkins 5-9-23. Totals: 23-FG 11-18-FT 64.
EHS 9 12 8 20 — 49
SJA 13 19 15 17 — 64
3-Point FG: E 6 (Redmond 2, Williams, Montague, Rabidoux, Gilliam); S 7 (Weaver 2, Kittredge, Wilkins 4). Team Fouls: E 15, S 14.
PEOPLES 49, LYNDON 42: In Lyndon Center, Shelby Wells scored 16 points and the visiting Wolves rallied from an 11-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Vikings.
Josie Simone scored all seven of her points in the fourth and Wells tallied seven in the fourth as well.
Molly Smith had a big night for LI, splashing five 3s and finishing with 15 points. Brooke’lyn Robinson added 15 points and Ary Parker contributed nine in the loss.
“Tough fourth quarter for us. They couldn’t miss,” Lyndon coach Eric Berry said. “Molly Smith was sensational from behind the arc. Kudos to PA, they earned it.”
The Vikings are at Montpelier on Thursday.
PA (12-5): I. Simone 2-1-7, J. Simone 3-1-7, Reeve 2-0-5, Beck 1-0-2, Keene 4-1-9, Cortemande 1-0-3, Wells 5-2-16. Totals: 19-FG 4-8-FT 49.
LI (8-8): Brooke’lyn Robinson 4-7-15, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Molly Smith 5-0-15, Ary Parker 3-3-9. Totals: 13-FG 10-18-FT 42.
PA 15 2 12 20 — 49
LI 14 11 7 10 — 42
3-Point FG: P 7 (I. Simone, Reeve, Courtemande, Wells 4); L 6 (Raymond, Smith 5). Team Fouls: P 15, L 9.
NORTH COUNTRY 70, MT. ABRAHAM 38: In Newport, Sabine Brueck notched 22 points, Cora Nadeau supplied 15 points and Aaliyah Wilburn (11) and Maya Auger teamed up for 21 more as the Falcons rattled off another lop-sided win.
NC drained eight triples and was up 33-19 by half.
“Outstanding team effort tonight,” Falcons coach Sarah Roy said. “I am very pleased with the commitment to team that every one of the girls showed tonight. They were patient on offense, and moved the ball well. That may be hard to believe with such a high offensive output, but they really looked for the right shots. It was beautiful, selfless basketball.”
North Country puts its undefeated record on the line Saturday against Burlington.
NCU (17-0): Abby Bathalon 0-1-1, Reeve Applegate 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 10-1-22, Maya Auger 3-2-10, Emma Fortin 0-1-1, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 1-1-3, Addie Nelson 1-1-3, Cora Nadeau 6-0-15, Aaliyah Wilburn 3-3-11. Totals: 26-FG 10-15-FT 70.
MA (9-9): Jensen 3-0-7, Gile 3-2-8, Griner 4-1-9, Painter 2-7-12, Vincent 1-0-2. Totals:
NCU 21 12 24 13 — 70
MA 9 10 12 7 — 38
3-Point FG: N 8 (Brueck, Auger 2, Nadeau 3, Wilburn 2); M 2 (Jensen, Painter). Team Fouls: N 16, M 14.
LAKE REGION 48, U-32 34: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney matched her season-high with 26 points as the Rangers topped the Raiders.
Dayna Knights (seven points) and Madison Bowman (six) chipped in for Lake Region, which was up 32-20 at halftime.
Clara Wilson scored 16 in the loss.
LR looks to keep it rolling Thursday at Peoples.
LR (10-7): Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 10-3-26, Keira Quintal 1-2-4, Madison Bowman 3-0-6, Lillian Fauteaux 0-1-1, Alyssa Butler 1-0-2, Dayna Knights 3-0-7. Totals: 19-FG 6-12-FT 48.
U-32 (2-13): Wilson 4-6-16, Parker 0-1-1, Dyer 2-0-5, Beauregard 2-0-4, Flynn 1-0-3, Richardson 2-0-5. Totals: 11-FG 7-9-FT 34.
LR 16 16 11 5 — 48
U-32 8 12 11 3 — 34
3-Point FG: L 4 (Sweeney 3, Knights); U 5 (Wilson 2, Dyer, Flynn, Richardson). Team Fouls: L 12, U 11. Fouled Out: U, Richardson.
HAZEN 60, NORTHFIELD 20: In Northfield, Caitlyn Davison registered a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double and Alexis Christensen dropped in a season-high 21 points as well to pace the Wildcat rout.
Hazen tripled up the hosts, 30-10, by halftime.
Ella Gillespie chipped in with eight points.
HU has Stowe at home on Thursday.
HU (16-1): Tessa Luther 1-0-2, Alexis Christensen 8-2-21, Caitlyn Davison 9-1-21, Julia des Grosilliers 2-2-6, Ella Gillespie 4-0-8, Haley Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 25-FG 5-11-FT 60.
NHS (4-9): Bella 1-0-2, Isabel 3-0-7, Mya 2-0-4, Natalie 1-1-3, Abby 1-0-2, Paige 0-2-2. Totals: 8-FG 3-9-FT 20.
HU 20 10 9 21 — 60
NHS 7 3 6 4 — 20
3-Point FG: H 5 (Christensen 3, Davison 2); N 1 (Isabel). Team Fouls: H 7, N 13.
DANVILLE 47, MID-VERMONT 33: In Danville, Laci Potter poured in 24 points, 15 in the first half, and the Bears went on to their fourth straight win.
Kendall Hale (eight) and Sadie Young combined for 15 points for the Bears, who led 13-4 after the opening quarter and 27-15 at half.
“Our defense continues to improve and we’re seeing the floor better,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We made some adjustments to rotate to the ball better and generated some good pressure tonight. Strong effort on both ends of the floor.”
The Bears host Twinfield/Cabot on Thursday.
MV (4-9): Roberts 7-1-16, Bokinala 2-0-5, Dickey 4-2-10, Bascom 0-2-2. Totals: 13-FG 5-7-FT 33.
DHS (7-9): Laci Potter 10-1-24, Kai-Li Huang 0-2-2, Kendall Hale 3-1-8, Lauren Joncas 1-0-2, Lynsey Lavely 1-0-2, Sadie Young 2-3-7, Phoebe Crocker 1-0-2. Totals: 18-FG 7-13-FT 47.
MV 4 11 4 14 — 33
DHS 13 14 10 10 — 47
3-Point FG: M 2 (Roberts, Bokinala); D 4 (Potter 3, Hale). Team Fouls: M 10, D 10.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 40, BFA-FAIRFAX 19: In Fairfax, Kyra Nelson tallied 15 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Alley (eight steals, five rebounds) and Felicity Sulham (eight rebounds) each scored eight to guide the Bucks by the Bullets.
Karli Blood also had a well-rounded game with five points, six rebounds and five assists.
BMU raced out to an 18-3 first-quarter lead.
Blue Mountain hosts Richford on Thursday.
BMU (13-2): Lauren Joy 2-0-4, Kyra Nelson 6-2-15, Jordan Alley 3-2-8, Felicity Sulham 4-0-8, Karli Blood 2-1-5, Keegan Tillotson 1-1-4, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 6-12-FT 40.
BFA (2-14): Duquette 2-0-5, Skillman 4-1-9, Villeneave 1-2-5. Totals: 7-FG 3-7-FT 19.
BMU 18 4 13 11 — 40
BFA 3 7 4 5 — 19
3-Point FG: BM 2 (Nelson, Tillotson); BF 2 (Duquette, Villeneave). Team Fouls: BM 12, BF 12.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 35, BERLIN 31: In Berlin, Ava Simpson tied her season-high of 15 points as the Spartans pulled away late for the victory.
White Mountains trailed by two entering the fourth quarter.
Jaylin Bennett and Ainsley Savage each tallied eight for WMR.
MaKenna Peare paced Berlin with 11 points.
White Mountains welcomes Mascoma Valley on Friday.
WMR (5-9): Emma Simpson 1-0-2, Ciera Challinor 1-0-2, Jaylin Bennett 3-2-8, Ainsley Savage 2-4-8, Ava Simpson 4-7-15. Totals: 11-FG 13-26-FT 35.
BHS (6-9): Peare 3-3-11, Meormick 1-0-2, Gilcris 1-0-2, Cusson 3-0-7, Caovette 1-0-2, Langlais 3-1-7. Totals: 12-FG 4-10-FT 31.
WMR 12 8 6 9 — 35
BHS 15 7 6 3 — 31
3-Point FG: B 3 (Peare 2, Cusson). Team Fouls: W 9, B 17. Fouled Out: B, Peare.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 43, BERLIN 27: In Whitefield, Aiden Whipple tossed in a dozen points and Avery Woodburn (10) and Trevor Armstrong combined for 19 as the Spartans rebounded nicely after coming off an overtime loss the day before.
White Mountains led by 10 at the break.
WMR will be at Newfound on Thursday.
WMR (6-8): Aiden Whipple 4-4-12, Robert Breault 2-1-5, Trevor Armstrong 3-2-9, Avery Woodburn 3-3-10, Eli Beaulieu 1-0-2, Noah Covell 1-2-5. Totals: 14-FG 12-19-FT 27.
BHS (4-11): Gonyer 1-0-2, Porier 1-0-2, Poulin 2-6-10, Perry 1-0-2, Dow 2-7-11. Totals: 7-FG 13-18-FT 27.
WMR 9 16 10 8 — 43
BHS 9 6 9 3 — 27
3-Point FG: W 3 (Armstrong, Woodburn, Covell). Team Fouls: W 13, B 14. Fouled Out: B, Porier.
