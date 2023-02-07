Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Wilkins, Greenan, St. J Power Past Essex
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury tops Mount Mansfield 58-49 in a Division I girls basketball affair in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Hayden Wilkins supplied a season-high 23 points and Emma Greenan turned in a career-high 14 points as St. J Academy powered past visiting Essex 64-49 in a Division I girls clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

It was a matchup of the third- and fourth-ranked teams in the division.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.