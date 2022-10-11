WOODSVILLE — Dorothy Roy and Gabby Keysar each tallied a goal, both via assists from Brianna Youngman, as Woodsville held on for a 2-1 victory over visiting Profile in a N.H. Division IV girls soccer game Tuesday afternoon.
Roy scored in the 18th minute, collecting a pass from Youngman, to give the Engineers a 1-0 halftime lead. Keysar doubled the lead midway through the second from Youngman again.
Evie Burger got the Patriots on the board shortly after, lofting a shot from outside the box over goalie Eliza Wagstaff’s head to make it 2-1.
Woodsville (11-1) hosts Gorham on Thursday while Profile (11-2-1) is at Lin-Wood on Friday.
LITTLETON 1, GORHAM 0: In Littleton, Lauryn Corrigan’s first-half free kick from 20 yards out found the upper corner as the Crusaders pushed their unbeaten streak to eight games.
Ranked second in Division IV, Littleton (11-1-1) is at Moultonborough on Thursday.
PITTSBURG-CANAAN 3, COLEBROOK 2: In Colebrook, Niomie Nadeau scored with less than a minute to play to force overtime but the Mohawks eventually fell to visiting Pittsburg-Canaan.
Colebrook struck first as Lexi Santamaria sent in a corner that found Madison Parker. Parker fired a shot, which was no good, but Sara Fernaldi collected the rebound and finished the effort.
Now down 2-1, another Santamaria corner found Nadeau whose goal tied the game with 50 seconds remaining. Pittsburg-Canaan put home the game-winner six minutes into extra time.
Sierra Riff had 15 saves in net for the Mohawks and Sienna Grondin picked up eight for PC.
Colebrook (1-11) is at Lisbon Thursday at 4. CA’s lone victory this season came against the Panthers on Sept. 16.
BOYS SOCCER
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 7, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, the unbeaten Redhawks scored three times in the first 11:30 and went on to slice up the Hilltoppers in a Metro clash.
Zach Spitznagle and Chandler Turner each scored twice while Eli Marden, Sam Dennison and Kyle Clarmont (two assists) got on the scoresheet for CVU (9-0).
Hilltopper Riku Momozawa tallied in the 59th minute on an assist from Ozzy Alsaid.
SJA (5-5) is at Essex on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 4, RANDOLPH 0: In Randolph, Alex Giroux scored twice while Cooper Brueck and Liam Beatty each added one in the Falcon triumph.
North Country (6-2-2) will play at Stowe on Saturday at noon.
PROFILE 2, WOODSVILLE 1: In Woodsville, Alex Leslie and Pierson Freligh each had a goal and an assist in the Patriots’ come-from-behind win.
Woodsville’s Coby Youngman connected just eight minutes in, on a diving header set up by Ethan Kimball.
Profile went on to score two unanswered to secure the victory. Freligh first by dribbling towards the front post and finding Leslie for the tap-in tally. Then a give-and-go between the duo set up Freligh for a one-on-one with the goalie which he converted.
“A nice bounce-back win,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said.
Profile (12-2) is at Lin-Wood on Friday while Woodsville (10-2) has a home game against Gorham on Thursday, both at 4.
FIELD HOCKEY
MONTPELIER 4, ST. J 1: In St. Johnsbury, Elliot Muller and Hannah Grasso each scored twice in the second half the visiting Solons earned the victory at Fairbanks Field.
Camryn Reimert tallied on a feed from Maren Giese to prevent the shutout. All five goals were produced in the second half.
Willa Kantrowitz and Samara Rutledge each had three saves for SJA. Izabelle Shrout saved four shots for the visitors. Each team had 11 corners.
“We played a good game, but fell in recovery to the fast Montpelier midfield,” Hilltopper coach Tara Bailey said.
St. J (2-7) visits Stowe on Thursday.
LYNDON 5, MISSISQUOI 1: In Lyndon Center, Sarah Tanner (two goals, assist), Molly Smith (two goals) and Delaney Raymond (goal, assist) led the Vikings.
Down 1-0 after the first quarter, Lyndon rallied in the second and third for five unanswered goals.
“Lily Miller had a fantastic game on defense while Megan Hubbard had some great saves,” LI coach Jennifer Partridge said.
Lyndon (7-3) travels to Spaulding ON Thursday at 4. The Crimson Tide earned a 4-3 win in the teams’ first meeting back in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.