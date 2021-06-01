Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 1) And Upcoming Schedule
Center fielder Jonathan Piers and second baseman Noah Desautels converge as they look to field a blooper during a first-round Division II playoff game at Lyndon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Vikings won 8-0 and will host U-32 on Friday.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Littleton 7, Profile 2

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile 7, White Mountains 2

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Playin

White Mountains 8, Belmont 2

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Woodsville 15, Lisbon 1

VT. BASEBALL

D-I First Round

No. 12 St. Johnsbury 8, No. 5 Mt. Anthony 5

D-II First Round

No. 8 Otter Valley 10, No. 9 North Country 5

No. 4 Lyndon 8, No. 13 Lake Region 0

D-III First Round

No. 5 Hazen 6, No. 12 Oxbow 3

D-IV First Round

No. 8 Danville 12, No. 9 West Rutland 2

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 10 North Country 6, No. 7 Brattleboro 3

No. 6 St. Johnsbury 12, No. 11 Champlain Valley 2

D-III First Round

No. 6 Lake Region 18, No. 11 Randolph 10

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II First Round

No. 8 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 9 Burlington 12

BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 3 South Burlington 15, No. 14 St. Johnsbury 5

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

Kearsarge at Littleton, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Lin-Wood at Profile, 4

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Gorham at Littleton, 4

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

Profile vs. Kearsarge-Plymouth winner, 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Woodsville 4

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Littleton at Gorham, 3

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (11-6) vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30

No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinals

No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30

No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30

GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30

Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

Winnisquam-White Mountains winner vs. Berlin or Newfound-Belmont winner, 4

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville-Moultonborough winner vs. Lin-Wood-Profile winner, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Colebrook-Groveton winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 4

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3

