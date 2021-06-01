Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 1) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Littleton 7, Profile 2
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile 7, White Mountains 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Playin
White Mountains 8, Belmont 2
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Woodsville 15, Lisbon 1
VT. BASEBALL
D-I First Round
No. 12 St. Johnsbury 8, No. 5 Mt. Anthony 5
D-II First Round
No. 8 Otter Valley 10, No. 9 North Country 5
No. 4 Lyndon 8, No. 13 Lake Region 0
D-III First Round
No. 5 Hazen 6, No. 12 Oxbow 3
D-IV First Round
No. 8 Danville 12, No. 9 West Rutland 2
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 10 North Country 6, No. 7 Brattleboro 3
No. 6 St. Johnsbury 12, No. 11 Champlain Valley 2
D-III First Round
No. 6 Lake Region 18, No. 11 Randolph 10
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II First Round
No. 8 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 9 Burlington 12
BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 3 South Burlington 15, No. 14 St. Johnsbury 5
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
Kearsarge at Littleton, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Lin-Wood at Profile, 4
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Gorham at Littleton, 4
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 9 Brattleboro (8-4) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
Profile vs. Kearsarge-Plymouth winner, 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Woodsville 4
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Littleton at Gorham, 3
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (11-6) vs. No. 13 Northfield-No. 4 Bellows Falls winner, 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30
No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinals
No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Craftsbury-No. 8 Northfield winner at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30
No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 12 Colchester-No. 5 U-32 winner at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30
Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
Winnisquam-White Mountains winner vs. Berlin or Newfound-Belmont winner, 4
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville-Moultonborough winner vs. Lin-Wood-Profile winner, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Colebrook-Groveton winner vs. Gorham-Littleton winner, 4
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 9 Otter Valley-No. 8 Lamoille winner at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
Brattleboro-St. J winner at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3
