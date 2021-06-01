Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 1)
Center fielder Jonathan Piers and second baseman Noah Desautels converge as they look to field a blooper during a first-round Division II playoff game at Lyndon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Vikings won 8-0 and will host U-32 on Friday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Littleton 7, Profile 2

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Quarterfinal

Profile 7, White Mountains 2

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Playin

White Mountains 8, Belmont 2

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Region 3 Playin

Woodsville 15, Lisbon 5

VT. BASEBALL

D-I First Round

No. 12 St. Johnsbury 8, No. 5 Mt. Anthony 5

D-II First Round

No. 8 Otter Valley 10, No. 9 North Country 5

No. 4 Lyndon 8, No. 13 Lake Region 0

D-III First Round

No. 5 Hazen 6, No. 12 Oxbow 3

D-IV First Round

No. 8 Danville 12, No. 9 West Rutland 2

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 10 North Country 6, No. 7 Brattleboro 3

No. 6 St. Johnsbury 12, No. 11 Champlain Valley 2

D-III First Round

No. 6 Lake Region 18, No. 11 Randolph 14

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II First Round

No. 8 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 9 Burlington 12

BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 3 South Burlington 15, No. 14 St. Johnsbury 5

