Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 1)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Littleton 7, Profile 2
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Quarterfinal
Profile 7, White Mountains 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Playin
White Mountains 8, Belmont 2
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Region 3 Playin
Woodsville 15, Lisbon 5
VT. BASEBALL
D-I First Round
No. 12 St. Johnsbury 8, No. 5 Mt. Anthony 5
D-II First Round
No. 8 Otter Valley 10, No. 9 North Country 5
No. 4 Lyndon 8, No. 13 Lake Region 0
D-III First Round
No. 5 Hazen 6, No. 12 Oxbow 3
D-IV First Round
No. 8 Danville 12, No. 9 West Rutland 2
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 10 North Country 6, No. 7 Brattleboro 3
No. 6 St. Johnsbury 12, No. 11 Champlain Valley 2
D-III First Round
No. 6 Lake Region 18, No. 11 Randolph 14
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II First Round
No. 8 St. Johnsbury 14, No. 9 Burlington 12
BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 3 South Burlington 15, No. 14 St. Johnsbury 5
