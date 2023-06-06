Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 6) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis fires a pitch during the top-seeded Bucks' 10-0 win over No. 4 Stratton Mountain in a Division IV semifinal on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, JUNE 6 VT. BASEBALLD-IV SemifinalNo. 1 Blue Mountain 10, No. 4 Stratton Mountain 0VT. SOFTBALLD-II SemifinalNo. 2 Mt. Abraham 10, No. 3 Lyndon 2N.H. BASEBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Robbie Mills ParkNo. 3 Littleton 11, No. 2 Sunapee 4——WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7VT. SOFTBALLD-IV Semifinal No. 3 Blue Mountain (13-3) at No. 2 Richford (14-3), 4:30N.H. BASEBALLD-III SemifinalAt Robbie Mills ParkNo. 3 White Mountains (16-2) vs. No. 2 Bishop Brady (16-1), 4N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Plymouth StateNo. 5 Mascenic (14-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (16-1), 7——SATURDAY, JUNE 10N.H. BASEBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt NE Delta Dental StadiumNo. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2), time TBDTRACK & FIELDNew England Championships at Bangor, Maine, all day

Tags Sports Mathematics Baseball School Systems Softball
Michael Beniash Sports Editor 