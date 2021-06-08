Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (June 8) And Upcoming Schedule
St. J's Isabella Bostic starts the 800 meters at the Vermont Division I state track and field meet at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (13-1), ppd. to Wednesday

D-IV Semifinal

No. 4 Blue Mountain (12-3) at No. 1 Danville (12-1), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-III Semifinal

No. 5 Hazen (12-6) at No. 1 Thetford (12-3), 4:30

D-IV Semifinal

No. 3 Arlington (12-2) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (13-1), 4:30

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 4 St. Johnsbury (10-3) at No. 1 Hartford (16-1), 4:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Semifinal

White Mountains at Somersworth, 4

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Semifinal

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

