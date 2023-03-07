Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (March 7) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country's Aaliyah Wilburn looks before the the Division II championship at Barre Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MARCH 7 ALPINE SKIINGVt. State Slalom Championship at Burke, 9:30——WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8VT. BOYS BASKETBALLD-II SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 North Country (20-2) vs. No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0), 8:15D-IV SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Danville (16-6) vs. No. 2 Rivendell (18-4), 6:30NORDIC SKIINGN.H. Division II State Meet at Great Glen Trails, 9 SNOWBOARDINGVt. State Championship at Jay Peak, 9——THURSDAY, MARCH 9VT. GIRLS HOCKEYD-II ChampionshipAt Gutterson FieldhouseNo. 3 Kingdom Blades (18-4) vs. No. 1 Woodstock (18-4), 6VT. BOYS BASKETBALLD-III SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Thetford (16-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (19-3), 8:15——FRIDAY, MARCH 10INDOOR TRACKNB Nationals in Boston, all day 