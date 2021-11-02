Tuesday Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 2) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

The Lyndon student-section storms the field to celebrate with the field hockey team after the second-seeded Vikings blanked sixth-seeded Harwood 2-0 in the Division III semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. LI advances to take on No. 1 Windsor in the championship game at University of Vermont. Day and time of the title tilt will be determined Wednesday morning. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 2 Lyndon 2, No. 6 Harwood 0

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinal

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 4 Woodsville 3, No. 9 Profile 2

——

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinals

At Manchester Memorial

No. 3 Woodsville (16-1-1) vs. No. 2 Profile (16-1), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Sunapee (14-4) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (17-0), 6:15 p.m.

——

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

FOOTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 4 Woodsville (16-2-1) vs. No. 3 Sunapee (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.