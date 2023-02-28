Tuesday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 28) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 5 Newmarket (16-4) vs. No. 1 Groveton (18-2), ppd. to Wednesday
No. 14 Woodsville (11-9) vs. No. 2 Colebrook (17-3), ppd. to Wednesday
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 7 Mt. Abraham 62, No. 10 Lyndon 58
D-III First Round
No. 2 Hazen 91, No. 15 Stowe 27
D-IV First Round
No. 5 Blue Mountain 63, No. 12 Williamstown 47
ALPINE SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
NORDIC SKIING
Vermont state skate championships at Rikert, all day
TOP PERFORMERS
Evan Dennis led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Kason Blood scored a season-high 16 points and Ricky Fennimore added 12 as No. 5 Blue Mountain grinded out a 63-47 victory over No. 12 Williamstown in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
Tyler Rivard delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds and five steals while Brendan Moodie and Jadon Baker (four rebounds, three assists, three steals) drained five three-pointers apiece and turned in 17-point nights as No. 2 Hazen rolled into the D-III quarterfinals with a 91-27 win over No. 15 Stowe.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 5 Newmarket (16-4) vs. No. 1 Groveton (18-2), 7:30
No. 14 Woodsville (11-9) vs. No. 2 Colebrook (17-3), 5:30
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Leland & Gray (17-5) vs. No. 2 Blue Mountain (18-3), 6:30
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) at No. 3 Kingdom Blades (16-4), 7:15
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 14 U-32 (5-15) at No. 3 North Country (18-2), 7
D-IV First Round
No. 14 West Rutland (4-16) at No. 3 Danville (14-6), 6
ALPINE SKIING
Lyndon at Middlebury, 9
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Thetford (17-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (20-1), 8:15
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 Brattleboro (13-8) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (12-7), 7
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Championship
At Patrick Gym
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-6) vs. No. 1 Champlain Valley (19-1), 7
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph (13-7) vs. U-32-North Country winner, 7
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 White River Valley (13-8) at No. 2 Hazen (18-3), 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Blue Mountain (14-7) vs. No. 13 Twin Valley-No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian winner, 7
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 6 Holy Family (16-5) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (18-3), 3
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 5 Newmarket-No. 1 Groveton winner vs. No. 14 Woodsville-No. 2 Colebrook winner, 1
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Spaulding-No. 2 Fair Haven winner vs. No. 1 North Country (23-0), 3:45
D-IV Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Leland & Gray-No. 2 Blue Mountain winner vs. No. 1 West Rutland (22-0), noon
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 11 Proctor-No. 6 Twinfield winner vs. West Rutland-Danville winner, 2
INDOOR TRACK
New England Championships in Boston, all day
