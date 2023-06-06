Tuesday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (June 6) And Upcoming Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Semifinal
No. 1 Blue Mountain 10, No. 4 Stratton Mountain 0
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Semifinal
No. 2 Mt. Abraham 10, No. 3 Lyndon 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Robbie Mills Park
No. 3 Littleton 11, No. 2 Sunapee 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
No. 8 hitter Bode Belyea produced a double and three RBIs while Kyle Fuentes went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as No. 3 Littleton picked off defending champion and second-seeded Sunapee to send the Crusaders to their second state final in three years.
Evan Dennis tossed a two-hit shutout, Ricky Fennimore added a home run and three RBIs and Kason Blood (double) had two hits and three RBIs as top-ranked Blue Mountain bounced fourth-seeded Stratton Mountain 10-0 to book its third straight Division IV championship-game appearance.
——
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
No. 3 Blue Mountain (13-3) at No. 2 Richford (14-3), 4:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Robbie Mills Park
No. 3 White Mountains (16-2) vs. No. 2 Bishop Brady (16-1), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth State
No. 5 Mascenic (14-4) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (16-1), 7
——
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Championship
At NE Delta Dental Stadium
No. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2), time TBD
TRACK & FIELD
New England Championships at Bangor, Maine, all day
