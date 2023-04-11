Tuesday Local Scores (April 11) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Ben Kraus competes in the 4x800 during a home meet with Lake Region, Montpelier and Spaulding on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, APRIL 11 BaseballWoodsville 11, Lin-Wood 1SoftballWoodsville 28, Lin-Wood 0Track & FieldAt St. JBoys: St. J 221.5, Northfield, 40, Craftsbury 37.5, Randolph 34Girls: St. J 192, Northfield 72, Randolph 37, Craftsbury 27, Hazen 16Lake Region at Lyndon, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30White Mountains at Newfound, 4Girls TennisPlymouth 8, Profile 1Boys TennisMt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Girls UltimateSt. J at Montpelier, 4Unified BasketballSt. J 46, Mt. Mansfield 42——WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 BaseballWhite Mountains at Berlin, 4Groveton at Littleton, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4SoftballWhite Mountains at Berlin, 4Groveton at Littleton, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Girls LacrosseLamoille at St. J, 4:30Boys TennisKearsarge at Littleton, 4Profile at Plymouth, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4Littleton at Berlin, 4Plymouth at Profile, 4Unified BasketballOxbow vs. Lyndon, ppd. TBDWomen’s LacrosseLyndon at Castleton, 7Men’s TennisJohnson at Lyndon, 6 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores (April 11) And Wednesday Schedule Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Annual Closing Of Peregrine Nesting Sites Announced St. J Reloads, Looks To Defend D-I Boys Tennis Title Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics School Systems Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Tim Scott to unveil 2024 White House exploratory committee Hearing pushed back for Alaska illustrator on threat charge Honolulu police search for suspect in acidic liquid attack What we know so far on the leaked Pentagon documents AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:04 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT AP News Summary at 9:50 p.m. EDT Navajo Nation to receive federal aid for severe flood damage Industrial fire prompts evacuation order in Indiana city North Dakota governor signs trans athlete bans into law Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself California weighs how to improve outcomes for Black students Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Devils clinch home-ice for playoffs; end Sabres hopes Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2 New Jersey 6, Buffalo 2 Rays hit 4 more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win Cole, Cordero help Yankees pound Guardians 11-2 N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2 Cole strong for 7, beats Guardians again as Yanks roll 11-2 AP source: Big Ten taps ex-MLB exec Petitti as commissioner NHL to play 1st exhibition games in Australia in September Mavs GM Harrison stays guarded on NBA probe, Irving, Doncic Germany, Sweden advance to women's hockey quarterfinals Tuesday Local Scores (April 11) And Wednesday Schedule Twins place Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain Michigan State forward Malik Hall returning for 5th season Competition to succeed Thompson-Robinson starts for UCLA QBs Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report Pelicans' Zion Williamson in a 'mental battle' to play again McIlroy WD from Hilton Head could mean $3M bonus deduction Blackhawks agree to 3-year contract with G Drew Commesso Forward Vanzeir leaves Red Bulls after racist slur Confident Rays not surprised by excellent start to season Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery Man City beats Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals Inter wins 2-0 at Benfica in Champions League quarterfinals Kerr scores as Australia ends England streak with 2-0 win White Sox SS Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks with knee sprain St. J Reloads, Looks To Defend D-I Boys Tennis Title Column: PGA and LIV produced a Masters just like any other Márquez won't race in Americas MotoGP, cites hand injury Kliff Kingsbury joins USC staff as senior offensive analyst Williamson tears right ACL, 2 years after left ACL injury Hornets won't go 'big-game hunting' even if Jordan sells Suspended tax-fraud prison sentence for Ben Yedder in Spain Gators launch 'Florida Victorious' to revamp, streamline NIL Say goodbye to tradition: Philadelphia's Big 5 gets facelift Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States 2023 Area New Hampshire Baseball Preview Capsules DeMarcus Cousins joins Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rican league AP source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons for 5th-round pick MATCHDAY: Chelsea at Real Madrid, AC Milan hosts Napoli 2023 Area New Hampshire Softball Preview Capsules Texas G Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge AUTO RACING: Bell emerging as a star; IndyCar to Long Beach Tasha Butts hired as Georgetown’s women’s basketball coach Cavinder twins say they're leaving Miami after 1 season South Bend Washington trio tops Indiana girls all-state list South Bend Washington trio tops Indiana girls all-state list Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.