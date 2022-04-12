Tuesday Local Scores (April 12) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 12, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NVU-Lyndon hosts Norwich in a NCAA Division III baseball game at Skip Pound Field in Lyndonville, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. It was the Hornets' home opener. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, APRIL 12 Unified BasketballSt. J 41, Champlain Valley 28BaseballHazen 5, Montpelier 3Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Gilford, 4Girls TennisProspect Mountain 6, White Mountains 3Girls UltimateSt. J 15, Montpelier 4Track & FieldLyndon at Champlain Valley, canceledWomen’s LacrosseLyndon at Rivier, ppd. TBD
College Baseball
Lyndon 3-6, Husson 6-5
——
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
Boys Tennis
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Moultonborough at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Lamoille, 4
Baseball
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30
White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Groveton, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
Softball
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30
White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Groveton, 4
Colebrook at Lisbon, 4
College Baseball
Middlebury at Lyndon, 4
Men's Tennis
Norwich at Lyndon, TBD 