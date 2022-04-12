Tuesday Local Scores (April 12) And Wednesday Schedule
TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Unified Basketball

St. J 41, Champlain Valley 28

Baseball

Hazen 5, Montpelier 3

Boys Tennis

White Mountains at Gilford, 4

Girls Tennis

Prospect Mountain 6, White Mountains 3

Girls Ultimate

St. J 15, Montpelier 4

Track & Field

Lyndon at Champlain Valley, canceled

Women’s Lacrosse

Lyndon at Rivier, ppd. TBD

College Baseball

Lyndon 3-6, Husson 6-5

——

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Lamoille, 4

Baseball

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30

White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Groveton, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30

White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Groveton, 4

Colebrook at Lisbon, 4

College Baseball

Middlebury at Lyndon, 4

Men’s Tennis

Norwich at Lyndon, TBD

