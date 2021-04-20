Tuesday Local Scores (April 20) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Baseball
Colchester 12, St. J 6
South Burlington 16, North Country 12
Missisquoi 13, Danville 3 (5)
White Mountains 8, Woodsville 0
Lin-Wood 12, Profile 2
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Softball
St. J 6, Colchester 1
Lyndon 8, Brattleboro 0
Woodsville 7, White Mountains 0
Profile 16, Lin-Wood 13
Lisbon 14, Pittsburg-Canaan 12
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
Hartford 18, St. J 7
Track and Field
Boys: St. J 94.5, U-32 54.5
Girls: St. J 121, U-32 32
Girls Tennis
White Mountains 5, Profile 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile 8, White Mountains 1
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Montpelier, 4
College Softball
Thomas 14-9, Lyndon 0-1
Men’s Tennis
Castleton at Lyndon, 3:30
——
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30
Softball
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Littleton, 3:30
Boys Tennis
Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30
College Softball
Johnson at Lyndon (DH), 2
