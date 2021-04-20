Tuesday Local Scores (April 20) And Wednesday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Merrick Hemond gets off the line first at the start of the 1,500 meters during a dual meet with U-32 in the season opener at Ray Frey Track on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Hemond won the race. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Baseball

Colchester 12, St. J 6

South Burlington 16, North Country 12

Missisquoi 13, Danville 3 (5)

White Mountains 8, Woodsville 0

Lin-Wood 12, Profile 2

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Softball

St. J 6, Colchester 1

Lyndon 8, Brattleboro 0

Woodsville 7, White Mountains 0

Profile 16, Lin-Wood 13

Lisbon 14, Pittsburg-Canaan 12

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

Hartford 18, St. J 7

Track and Field

Boys: St. J 94.5, U-32 54.5

Girls: St. J 121, U-32 32

Girls Tennis

White Mountains 5, Profile 4

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile 8, White Mountains 1

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Montpelier, 4

College Softball

Thomas 14-9, Lyndon 0-1

Men’s Tennis

Castleton at Lyndon, 3:30

——

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30

Softball

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Littleton, 3:30

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30

College Softball

Johnson at Lyndon (DH), 2

