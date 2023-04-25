Tuesday Local Scores (April 25) And Wednesday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 25, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury's Simon North looks on during a 13-0 loss to Hartford in a Vermont high school Division II boys lacrosse game at St. Johnsbury Academy on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, APRIL 25 BaseballHazen 4, Peoples 1North Country 7, Oxbow 2Blue Mountain 11, Northfield 1Lake Region at Danville, ppd. TBDSoftballEssex 8, North Country 3Lyndon at Rice, ppd. TBDNorthfield at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBD

Boys Lacrosse
Hartford 13, St. J 0

Track & Field
White Mountains at Kennett, 4

Men's Baseball
Colby-Sawyer at Lyndon, canceled

——

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Baseball
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Littleton at Colebrook at Cooperstown N.Y.

Softball
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Track & Field
St. J at North Country, 10

Girls Lacrosse
Essex at St. J, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse
Lyndon at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

Boys Tennis
St. J at Hartford, 3:30

Girls Tennis
Hartford at St. J, 3:30

Men's Baseball
Fisher at Lyndon, 2, 4:30

Women's Softball
Lyndon at Middlebury, 3:30

Men's Lacrosse
Lyndon at MCLA, 6 