Tuesday Local Scores (April 25) And Wednesday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES: Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, APRIL 26 BaseballLake Region 13, Danville 6Blue Mountain 17, Northfield 0North Country 11, Oxbow 1Peoples at Hazen, 4:30SoftballLyndon 16, Rice 1Danville 14, Lake Region 3Blue Mountain 19, Northfield 0Essex 9, North Country 7Boys UltimateMontpelier 15, St. J 8Girls TennisMontpelier 7, North Country 0Track & FieldWhite Mountains at Kennett Invitational, 4St. J at Lyndon, 3:30 More from this section Ex-Hilltopper Wells Named NE10 Baseball Player Of Week +46 PHOTOS: Colchester Meets St. J In Baseball +27 Monday H.S. Boys Lacrosse: Colchester 8, St. J 7
Unified Basketball: St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3:45; Lyndon at Milton 3:30
College Softball: Lyndon 6, Johnson 1; Lyndon 10, Johnson 9
Men's Lacrosse: Maine Maritime 21, Lyndon 1
——
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
Baseball: Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Girls Lacrosse: Milton at St. J, 4
Girls Ultimate: Burlington at St. J, 4
College Baseball: Lyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 2 