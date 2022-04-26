Tuesday Local Scores (April 25) And Wednesday Schedule
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon tops NVU-Johnson 5-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader during the Hornets' home opener in Lyndonville on Friday, April 15, 2022.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Baseball

Lake Region 13, Danville 6

Blue Mountain 17, Northfield 0

North Country 11, Oxbow 1

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

Softball

Lyndon 16, Rice 1

Danville 14, Lake Region 3

Blue Mountain 19, Northfield 0

Essex 9, North Country 7

Boys Ultimate

Montpelier 15, St. J 8

Girls Tennis

Montpelier 7, North Country 0

Track & Field

White Mountains at Kennett Invitational, 4

St. J at Lyndon, 3:30

Boys Lacrosse

Colchester 8, St. J 7

Unified Basketball

St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3:45

Lyndon at Milton 3:30

College Softball

Lyndon 6, Johnson 1

Lyndon 10, Johnson 9

Men’s Lacrosse

Maine Maritime 21, Lyndon 1

——

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball

Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Milton at St. J, 4

Girls Ultimate

Burlington at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Lyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 2

