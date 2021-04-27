Tuesday Local Scores (April 28) And Wednesday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Hale Boyden crosses the finish line in the 1,500 during a meet against U-32 at Ray Frey Track on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30

Harwood at North Country, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

White Mountains at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Essex, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

Lisbon at White Mountains, 4

Track And Field

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Mount Mansfield, 3

Girls Ultimate

BFA-Fairfax at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), 1

——

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Baseball

Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Softball

Berlin at White Mountains, 3

Colebrook at Littleton, canceled

Track and Field

Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30

Lake Region at St. J, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Woodstock, 4:30

Girls Tennis

Spaulding at North Country, 4

College Softball

Johnson at Lyndon (DH), 3

