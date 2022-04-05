Tuesday Local Scores (April 5) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NVU-Lyndon hosts Norwich in a NCAA Division III baseball game at Skip Pound Field in Lyndonville, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Hornets won their home opener 10-2. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, APRIL 5 Track & FieldSt. J at Burlington, 3:15Boys UltimateBFA-Fairfax at St. J, 5Girls UltimateSt. J 15, BFA-Fairfax 2Unified BasketballSt. J 50, Mt. Mansfield 42Men’s Lacrosse More from this section +7 St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lizzy Jones: The Record’s 2022 Gymnast Of The Year Tuesday Local Scores (April 5) And Wednesday Schedule Monday Local Scores (April 4) And Tuesday Schedule Plymouth State 24, Lyndon 2Men’s TennisThomas 7, Lyndon 2Men’s BaseballLyndon 10, Plymouth State 2——WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6Boys TennisLittleton at Moultonborough, 4Monadnock at Profile, 4Men’s BaseballLyndon at Plymouth, 3 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plymouth Tennis Sport School Linguistics Law St. Score Report Baseball Ultimate Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun Alabama plan advances to alter name of Edmund Pettus Bridge AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT Pennsylvania court blocks governor's carbon emissions plan Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert Court: Hospitals can be responsible for abuse by employees WI-Uncontested New Mexico Democrats seek tax rebates ahead of election 1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11 81-year-old woman among 3 found shot dead in Chicago home Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against ex- athlete Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Notre Dame makes historic football game vs Tennessee State Devils' Jack Hughes to miss rest of season with knee injury Rays OF Margot gets $19 million, 2-year contract La Salle hires former Penn, Temple coach Fran Dunphy Big 12 commish Bowlsby stepping away from role this year Bulls' Ball suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start opener at third base Kansas' victory most-viewed men's title game on cable TV Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon Aguilar, Marlins agree on 1-year, $7.5 million contract Cleveland State hires Iowa State assistant Robinson as coach Patriots complete trade with Dolphins for DeVante Parker Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination Fant and Harris feel move to Seattle brings them full circle St. Johnsbury Academy’s Lizzy Jones: The Record’s 2022 Gymnast Of The Year Jets donating $1 million to aid relief efforts in Ukraine Temple names Diane Richardson as new women's hoops coach Michigan AP D3 hoops Player of Year: Flint's Carmelo Harris Michigan AP Division 3 basketball All-State boys team Clemson men's basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings Masters Tee Times World No. 1 Scheffler playing Masters 'like it's my last' MLB players gave $50,000 to minor leaguers Vols' Kennedy Chandler declares for NBA draft, hires agent Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL Diaz stars for Liverpool in 3-1 win over Benfica in CL PHOTOS: St. J Hosts Mt. Mansfield In Unified Hoops Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women's hoops coach Peacock stars Banks, Lee and Edert enter transfer portal Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win Billmeier staying with Willard on new staff at Maryland Sign of times: MLB gives OK to electronic pitch calling Maryland G Ashley Owusu says she's entering transfer portal Cardinals star Goldschmidt bats .500 in spring training Versatile Kapler, Giants set to defend NL West title Injured Tierney set to miss rest of season for Arsenal Yankees putting 16 pitchers on opening-day roster; Bird back Herb Turetzky, longtime Nets official scorer, dies at 76 The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam Barcelona expects another sold-out stadium for women's game Tuchel believes absence of Ancelotti would boost Chelsea Auburn's Smith, a projected Top-5 pick, enters NBA draft Newly acquired Meadows expected to be set for Tigers' opener Cuban boxers can go pro under deal with Mexican promoter The Masters arrives and grabs entire spotlight in golf Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.