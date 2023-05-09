Tuesday Local Scores (April 9) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J Academy's Luis Guzman rips a shot during a match with visiting Stowe at Kiwanis Courts on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, MAY 9 BaseballBFA-St. Albans 2, SJA 0LI 14, Lake Region 4 (5)Hazen 7, NCU 5Blue Mountain 4, BFA-Fairfax 2White Mountains 10, Berlin 0 (5)Profile 7, Groveton 5Gorham at Colebrook, 4SoftballBFA-St. Albans 9, SJA 3LI 25, Lake Region 2 (4)NCU 34, MMU 5Blue Mountain 16, BFA-Fairfax 2 (5)Berlin 18, White Mountains 4Colebrook 13, Gorham 1Groveton 20, Profile 3Track & FieldMMU at SJA, 4Lake Region, LI at NCU, 3:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Boys LacrosseLI at Brattleboro, 6:30Girls LacrosseSJA at Hartford, 4:30LI at Brattleboro, 4:30Boys TennisStowe 5, SJA 2Moultonborough at Littleton, 3White Mountains at Trinity, 4 Girls TennisStowe 5, SJA 2Lebanon 6, Profile 3White Mountains 9, Gilford 0——WEDNESDAY, MAY 10Unified BasketballFirst RoundNo. 9 Mt. Mansfield at No. 8 LI, 3:30BaseballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Gorham, 4SoftballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Gorham, 4Track & FieldHazen at Spaulding, 3:30Boys LacrosseSpaulding at SJA, 4:30Girls LacrosseLI at Woodstock, 4:30Boys TennisHarwood at NCU, 3:30White Mountains at Profile, 4Girls TennisNCU at Harwood, 3:30Profile at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Littleton, 4 