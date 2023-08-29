Tuesday Local Scores (Aug. 29) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. TUESDAY, AUG. 29 Boys SoccerWoodsville 9, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile 3, White Mountains 1Littleton 7, Groveton 0Colebrook 6, Lin-Wood 0Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4Girls SoccerLittleton 4, Groveton 1Woodsville 7, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Profile at White Mountains, 3 Lin-Wood 4, Colebrook 1Lisbon 5, Moultonborough 2GolfAt GorhamGorham 86, White Mountains 81, Woodsville 80——WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30Field HockeyLittleton at Franklin, 4:15GolfWhite Mountains at Concord Christian, 3:30Woodsville at Littleton, 3:30 