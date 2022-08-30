Tuesday Local Scores (Aug. 30) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville clashes with Littleton in a Division IV girls soccer contest at Norton Pike Field on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, AUG. 30 Girls SoccerLittleton 1, Groveton 0 (OT)Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4Boys SoccerLittleton 7, Groveton 2Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4 More from this section +5 Monday H.S. 