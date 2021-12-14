Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 15) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Girls Hoops
Hazen at Danville, 7:30
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 7
White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5
Groveton at Pittsburg, 5
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at North Country, 6:30
Sharon at Blue Mountain, 7
Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Groveton at Pittsburg, 6:30
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Boys Hoops
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7
Brattleboro at St. J, 6:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 6:30
Profile at Colebrook, 6:30
Girls Hoops
U-32 at North Country, 6:30
Gorham at Woodsville, 5
Profile at Colebrook, 5
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Milton, 7:30
Girls Hockey
CVU at Kingdom Blades, 6
Wrestling
St. J at Spaulding, 7
ConVal, White Mountains at Campbell, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30 (skate)
