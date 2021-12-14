Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 15) And Wednesday Schedule
Visiting Lisbon tops Profile 35-27 in a Division IV girls hoops game in Bethlehem, N.H., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Girls Hoops

Hazen at Danville, 7:30

Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 7

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5

Groveton at Pittsburg, 5

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at North Country, 6:30

Sharon at Blue Mountain, 7

Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Groveton at Pittsburg, 6:30

——

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Boys Hoops

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen

Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7

Brattleboro at St. J, 6:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 6:30

Profile at Colebrook, 6:30

Girls Hoops

U-32 at North Country, 6:30

Gorham at Woodsville, 5

Profile at Colebrook, 5

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Milton, 7:30

Girls Hockey

CVU at Kingdom Blades, 6

Wrestling

St. J at Spaulding, 7

ConVal, White Mountains at Campbell, 6

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30 (skate)

