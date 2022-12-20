Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 20) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J captures a 65-60 Metro Division boys basketball win over visiting Essex in the Hilltoppers' home opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.TUESDAY, DEC. 20 Boys BasketballSt. J 65, Essex 60Hazen 62, Stowe 27Girls BasketballSt. J 46, Rice 45MMU Tourney: North Country 51, Mt. Mansfield 49Enosburg 43, Danville 29Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury (skate), all dayIndoor TrackAt St. Johnsbury, 4——WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21Boys BasketballU-32 at Lyndon, 6:30Lake Region at North Country, 6:30 Williamstown at Danville, 7:30Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30Colebrook at Profile, 6:30Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30Girls BasketballVergennes at Hazen, 7Stowe at Blue Mountain, 6Littleton at Woodsville, 5Colebrook at Profile, 5Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5Boys HockeyNorthfield at St. J, 7:30Colchester at Lyndon, 5Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Hartford, 6WrestlingMMU at St. J, 5:30GymnasticsSt. J at Middlebury, 5 H.S. Basketball Area Scoring Leaders: Through Dec. 19 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 12-18 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18. You voted: Josh Robie, Profile Basketball Tyler Rivard, Hazen Basketball Ben Wheelock, Groveton Basketball Ethan Lussier, Lyndon Basketball Landon Lord, Littleton Basketball Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Dec. 12-18 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 12-18. You voted: Alexandra Mosher, Kingdom Blades Hockey Sabine Brueck, North Country Basketball Ella Horsch, Littleton Basketball Caitlyn Davison, Hazen Basketball Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball 