Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 22) And Wednesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Boys Hoops
St. J at Essex, 7
Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Feb. 23
Profile at Gorham, 6:30
Hazen at Stowe, 7
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. to Jan. 19
Gorham 36, Profile 13
Danville at Enosburg, 7
MMU Holiday Tourney
Essex 68, North Country 51
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA
——
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Boys Hockey
Harwood at St. J, 6
Lyndon at Hartford, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 5:15
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at U-32, 7
North Country at Lake Region, 7
Danville at Williamstown, 7
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBD
Moultonborough at Groveton, 6:30
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Hazen at Vergennes, 7
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30
Moultonborough at Groveton, 5
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Montpelier, 2:30 (skate relay)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.