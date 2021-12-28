Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 28) And Wednesday Schedule
Cooper Brueck fist-bumps coach John Gunn during unbeaten North Country's 58-51 win at Lyndon in a Division II hoops contest at Alumni Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

Boys Hoops

Blue Mountain at Sharon, 7

Girls Hoops

North Country at Lyndon, 6:30

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Peoples at Danville, 6

BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30

——

WEDNESDAY DEC. 29

Boys Hoops

Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10

Hazen at Enosburg, 7

Girls Hoops

Boys Hockey

St. J at U-32, 4:30

Lyndon at Spaulding, 5:15

Girls Hockey

Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades, 6

Gymnastics

St. J at Montpelier, 1

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

Wrestling

St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30

