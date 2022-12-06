Tuesday Local Scores (Dec. 7) And Wednesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten, defending champion Woodsville handles host Littleton 66-48 in a Division IV game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. TUESDAY, DEC. 6 Boys BasketballColebrook 56, Pittsburg-Canaan 55Littleton 70, Lin-Wood 38Profile 89, Lisbon 18Girls BasketballColebrook 54, Pittsburg-Canaan 24 Littleton 59, Lin-Wood 18Profile 44, Lisbon 20——TOP PERFORMERSMya Brown pumped in 14 points to pace Profile's 44-20 win over Lisbon.——WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7No games scheduled 